Closing Thoughts: Dismal Second Half Performance Dooms Seahawks in Loss to Cardinals

Despite approaching 600 yards of total offense on Sunday night, the Seahawks dropped their first game of the season in overtime, losing a 37-34 heart breaker to the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Ultimately, while Russell Wilson took the blame after throwing three interceptions, Seattle will look back at this devastating loss and realize its second half collapse was a team effort. After leading by 10 points at halftime, critical mistakes were made in all phases in the final two quarters and overtime, allowing Arizona to climb back into the game and eventually steal the victory.

Defensively, Seattle allowed 20 points and over 300 yards of total offense in the final three periods. Meanwhile, after scoring 27 points in the first two quarters, the offense went cold after intermission, scoring on just one of six possessions in the second half. That's the recipe for choking away a two-score lead and unfortunately, they followed it step-for-step.

After rewatching the game, here are some closing thoughts from the Seahawks' first defeat of the 2020 season.