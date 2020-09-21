Closing Thoughts: DK Metcalf Takes Next Step Towards Elite Status in Seahawks Week 2 Win

When it comes to orchestrating late-game dramatics, there may not be a better matchup in all of professional sports than when the Seahawks and Patriots tangle under the lights.

For the third time in their four games against one another since 2012, the final outcome hung in the balance inside a minute to play with the trailing team positioned inside the opponents' five-yard line with a chance to win the game. And stunningly, for the third time, that team failed to capitalize on the situation, with New England quarterback Cam Newton flipped in the backfield for a two-yard loss by Seattle defensive end L.J. Collier to seal a 35-30 win.

After re-watching the game a second time, here are some closing thoughts from Seattle's heart-stopping Week 2 victory.