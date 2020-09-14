Closing Thoughts: Reasons for Optimism Abound After Seahawks Dominate Falcons

Since arriving as head coach back in 2010, Pete Carroll has found tremendous success on the sidelines for the Seahawks. He's led his team to eight playoff appearances in 10 years, two NFC Championships, and the franchise's first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

But while Carroll's teams have consistently been playing in January under his direction, season openers have often been a struggle. Heading into Sunday's Week 1 matchup in Atlanta, Seattle had gone 4-5 in its past nine openers, including a dismal 1-5 record on the road. Even victories during that span didn't come easy, as only one of the four wins came by more than five points.

However, those past issues of starting sluggish were put to rest on Sunday in the team's most dominant Week 1 effort since Russell Wilson became the Seahawks quarterback in 2012. Racing out to a 14-3 lead and creating separation in the third quarter, Carroll's squad was able to snag a comfortable 38-25 road win to kick off the season.

After re-watching the game a second time, here are some closing thoughts from Seattle's resounding season-opening victory.