Enemy Confidential: Vikings Hope to Keep Momentum Rolling Against Seahawks

Entering the 2020 season coming off a trip to the divisional round last January, the Vikings expected to not only be in contention for an NFC North title, but also in the thick of the hunt for one of the top seeds in the conference.

Unfortunately, coach Mike Zimmer's team hasn't come close to meeting those expectations during the first quarter of the season. Saddled by injuries, particularly on defense with defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Anthony Barr likely done for the season, Minnesota lost three straight games, including a discouraging 28-11 loss at Indianapolis in Week 2.

But thanks to strong performances from running back Dalvin Cook and rookie receiver Justin Jefferson, the Vikings finally entered the win column with a 31-23 victory over the Texans last weekend. Riding some momentum into their upcoming trip to the Pacific Northwest, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sees a far better team than what their 1-3 record indicates.

"The Vikings have had a very difficult schedule. They've played really good clubs and they played really good last week," Carroll said on Wednesday. "They've got great scheme, coach Zimmer does a terrific job and the whole football team has a specific style about them... so we've got a real challenge for us. They know us, we know them."

With two familiar foes ready to play one another in prime time for the third straight season, here’s a closer look at the Seahawks upcoming opponent, including series history, additions/departures, key numbers, and Carroll’s evaluation of the Vikings:

SERIES HISTORY

-18th all time meeting. Seahawks lead the all-time series 12-5.

Seattle has won the last six matchups between these two teams, including the notorious wild card game in the frigid cold of Minnesota in 2016. With the Vikings new indoor stadium still a year away from completion, the Seahawks battled sub-zero temperatures and appeared to be on the verge of going home empty-handed until Vikings kicker (and future Seahawk) Blair Walsh shanked a 27-yard field goal in the final seconds, preserving a 10-9 Seattle win. Most recently, Seattle beat Minnesota 37-30 in prime time last season.

WHAT’S NEW

Departures: Though general manager Rick Spielman told reporters during the NFL Scouting Combine the Vikings wouldn't trade receiver Stefon Diggs, the team did just that on March 17, shipping him to the Bills for a first-round pick and additional draft capital. Away from trading the standout wideout, Minnesota lost several key defensive veterans, releasing defensive tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes to create cap space and allowing cornerback Trae Waynes and defensive end Everson Griffen to leave in free agency.

Additions: Minnesota's lone marquee free agent addition, defensive tackle Michael Pierce, opted out due to COVID-19, leaving a massive void in the trenches. While the team didn't make any other splashy signings due to cap concerns, Spielman shipped a second-round pick to the Jaguars for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue shortly before the start of the regular season to help bolster the pass rush and offset Hunter's absence due to injury.

In the draft, Minnesota used two first round selections on Jefferson and cornerback Jeff Gladney, who have both emerged as starters early in their rookie seasons. The team also picked tackle Ezra Cleveland and cornerback Cam Dantzler on day two in the second and third rounds respectively.

BY THE NUMBERS

8.8: Yards per attempt by Kirk Cousins, third best among qualified passers.

16: Pass plays of 20-plus yards this season, tied for fifth-most among NFL teams.

202: Yards after contact for Dalvin Cook, fourth-most among NFL rushers.

13.8: Average air yards per reception by Justin Jefferson, sixth-best in the NFL.

9.1: Percentage of Cousin's drop backs resulting in a sack, ranking 31st in the league.

31.9: Third down conversion rate for opponents, second best behind the Colts.

15: Quarterback hits through four games, ranking 30th in the league.

1,167: Passing yards given up, the fifth-highest total in the NFL

539: Rushing yards surrendered, eighth-most heading into Week 5.

CARROLL’S THOUGHTS

--Through the first two weeks of the season, the Vikings were struggling to score, including being limited to just 11 points by the Colts in Week 2. But the unit has found life the past two weeks by handing the football early and often to Dalvin Cook, who leads the league in rushing yards, rushing first downs, and rushing touchdowns.

While Seattle has had great success slowing down Cook in two prior matchups, limiting him to 84 rushing yards on 22 carries, Carroll knows the former Florida State star can take it to the house any time he touches the football. Tackling will be key as well, as he ranks among the NFL's best in broken tackles.

"He's really explosive," Carroll commented. "He's got great speed - he's not the fastest running back in the league - but he plays like it. He's got a great accelerator that the whole field is available to him on any play."

--With Cook's downhill, physical running style wearing down opponents, Carroll remains concerned about Minnesota's ground attack opening up the play action game for Cousins, who has two excellent receivers at his disposal in Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

In particular, Carroll has been especially impressed by Jefferson, who bounced back from a sluggish start to his rookie season with back-to-back 100-plus yard performances against the Titans and Texans.

"He's fantastic football player in every way," Carroll remarked. "He's explosive, he's big enough, he's got a great catching range, he's got a creative way to catch [and] get to the ball and all, he's really good after the catch. That's the reason his numbers are up, he's made some people miss in open field and yards after the catch have been available to him."

A first-round pick out of LSU, Jefferson has 348 receiving yards on 16 receptions, averaging more than 21 yards per reception and almost eight yards after the catch. Going against the NFL's worst passing defense, there's the potential for him to have a field day against Seattle's secondary.