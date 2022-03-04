Examining Seahawks' Biggest Draft Needs at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

FanNation reporter Claudette Pattison chats with Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith about Russell Wilson's status with the franchise, the chances Seattle could pick a quarterback in April, and other roster needs heading towards the draft.

With over 300 NFL hopefuls descending upon Indianapolis this week, plenty of attention has been on the Seahawks and lingering speculation about the future of star quarterback Russell Wilson, who has remained a subject of incessant trade talk.

But on Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider did their best to once and for all pour water on these rumors revolving around Wilson, saying they did "not intend" to deal the nine-time Pro Bowler despite fielding calls for proper business etiquette. With that in mind, the team's focus has shifted towards wrapping up on-field and medical evaluations of prospects, meeting with agents for their own respective free agents as well as impending free agents for other teams, and conducting other roster-construction related business.

Fan Nation reporter Claudette Pattison caught up with Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith to break down the latest on Wilson's status and why all signs continue to point to him being under center in Seattle in 2022, investigates the possibility Schneider could use one of the team's six draft picks on a quarterback to groom for down the road, and shares his insight on other roster needs the team could attempt to address in April's draft, including offensive tackle and defensive end.

Listen to discussion in its entirety on site at the Indianapolis Convention Center in the video clip above and read more about two "huge" weeks awaiting Carroll, Schneider, and the Seahawks with the start of the new league year slated for March 16 here.