Analysis: Final Predictions for Seahawks 10 Offensive Free Agents

The NFL offseason will officially heat up next week, as the legal tampering window for free agency starts on March 16 and players will be able to sign contracts two days later.

Heading into the new league year amid uncertainty revolving around the new collective bargaining agreement, general manager John Schneider, coach Pete Carroll, and the rest of Seattle’s front office will have nearly $45 million in available cap space to work with to re-sign players and pursue outside free agents.

Here’s a look at each of Seattle’s 10 offensive unrestricted free agents and a final prediction for where they'll be playing in 2020.

Germain Ifedi

Analysis: While many fans continue to latch onto Ifedi's poor performance during his first two NFL seasons, he's made substantial improvements as a pass protector and run blocker since coach Mike Solari arrived prior to the 2018 season. Penalties remain an issue, but he's still just 25 years old, has started 60 out of 64 regular season games in four seasons, and has first-round pedigree. Considering his youth, durability, and upside, he should be one of the top tackle targets on the free agent market and will have a strong chance at pushing for $14-plus million per year.

Chance of Returning: < 5 percent

Prediction: Ifedi departs for four-year, $50.5 million deal.

George Fant

Maven's Take: Why Trent Williams pursuing a trade out of Washington could actually benefit Seattle in free agency.

Analysis: An invaluable reserve for Seattle's offensive line over the past two seasons, Fant wants a shot at proving he can be a full-time starting left tackle in the NFL. He only has started 15 regular season games as a tackle in the past four years and a portion of his starts have been as a sixth lineman playing tight end, which could deter some teams from signing him. But as a former college basketball player, he offers rare athleticism at the position that will add intrigue for line-needy teams and he's only 27 years old. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, there's even a chance Fant could command more money than Ifedi because suitors view him as a left tackle, which is viewed as the premium position.

Chance of Returning: 15 percent

Prediction: Fant departs for three-year, $35 million deal.

Josh Gordon

Analysis: When they were awarded Gordon off waivers in early November, the Seahawks hoped the talented, yet troubled receiver would finally find a landing spot and make things work. Things seemed to be trending in the right direction, as he caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games before being hit with his seventh NFL-mandated suspension. At some point, the 28-year old receiver is going to run out of chances. If he does get reinstated again, there's a slim chance Seattle would consider re-signing him due to his relationship with Russell Wilson, who expressed interest in bringing him back if possible.

Chance of Returning: < 10 percent

Prediction: Gordon may be reinstated under the terms of the new CBA, but he will eventually sign with another team as a free agent.

Mike Iupati

Analysis: Signed as a replacement for J.R. Sweezy last March, Iupati played in all 16 regular season games for the first time since 2012. However, his injury concerns returned to the forefront for the playoffs, as the veteran guard missed both of Seattle's postseason games. Since he will turn 33 years old in May and has a lengthy injury history, the former All-Pro will likely have to settle for another one-year deal. Coming back to the Seahawks remains a strong possibility, though he should expect to compete against Phil Haynes for the starting left guard spot if he re-signs.

Chance of Returning: 50 percent

Prediction: Seahawks re-sign Iupati to a one-year, $2.75 million deal.

Luke Willson

Analysis: Willson's return immediately after Seattle traded Nick Vannett provided a feel-good story for the Seahawks, but injuries prevented him from being very effective in his second stint with the team. He sat out five out of 13 possible games after signing in late September, finishing with just eight receptions for 79 yards. Turning 30 years old on January 15, he's not an ancient player by any means and even after signing Greg Olsen, Schneider indicated at the NFL Scouting Combine that Seattle would love to have him back. In a reserve role, it would make a lot of sense to bring him back on a veteran's minimum deal as insurance given Will Dissly's injury history.

Chance of Returning: 50 percent

Prediction: Willson re-signs for one-year, $1.25 million deal.

Jaron Brown

Analysis: The Seahawks have always held Brown in high regard and there’s a possibility he could be brought back on a one-year deal for veteran minimum. But after opening the 2019 season as Seattle’s third receiver and getting passed over by Malik Turner and David Moore, it seems probable the team will look elsewhere to bolster depth at the position moving forward.

Chance of Returning: 10 percent

Prediction: Brown departs for one-year, $1.5 million deal.

C.J. Prosise

Analysis: Seattle kept Prosise for the entirety of his rookie contract because when he's been healthy, he's flashed potential. But injuries wrecked his once-promising career, as he's finished every one of his four NFL seasons on injured reserve and played in just 25 out of 64 possible regular season games. Since he's got good size and athleticism, someone will give him another chance, but don't expect him to be back with the Seahawks.

Chance of Returning: < 5 percent

Prediction: Prosise is in training camp for someone on a one-year deal.

Marshawn Lynch

Analysis: When asked by reporters after the divisional round loss in Green Bay whether he'd consider playing again in 2020, Lynch simply said "we'll see." Carroll and Schneider haven't dismissed the possibility he could return in some capacity either, and given the general unpredictability of "Beast Mode," it'd be unwise to rule anything out. But he will turn 34 years old in April and despite scoring four rushing touchdowns in three games after returning from retirement last month, he was otherwise unproductive out of the backfield.

Chance of Returning: < 5 percent

Prediction: Protecting his chickens and mentals, Lynch finally retires for good... until he inevitably returns in Week 15. Your guess is as good as mine on this one.

Geno Smith

Analysis: Playing the typical role of a backup quarterback to Russell Wilson, Smith didn't play a single regular season snap and held the clipboard with honor. After rolling out a new backup in four straight seasons, there's a decent chance the musical chairs will stop with the ex-Jets starter returning for a second season, though interest in an XFL star puts his status in question.

Chance of Returning: 55 percent

Prediction: Seahawks re-sign Smith to one-year, $900K deal.

Robert Turbin

Analysis: With running backs dropping like flies, Seattle was relieved to have both Lynch and Turbin available as insurance options in the backfield. But unlike Lynch, "Turbo" rarely saw the field in three games back with the team and didn't log any carries or receptions. He will have to wait it out again this summer with hopes another team offers a chance to go to camp, but this could be the end of the line for the veteran back.

Chance of Returning: < 1 percent

Prediction: Turbin isn't signed and unofficially retires prior to the 2020 season.