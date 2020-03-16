SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Analysis: Final Predictions for Seahawks 9 Defensive Free Agents

Corbin Smith

The NFL offseason will officially heat up this week, as the legal tampering window for free agency starts on March 16 and players will be able to sign contracts two days later.

Heading into the new league year amid uncertainty revolving around the new collective bargaining agreement, general manager John Schneider, coach Pete Carroll, and the rest of Seattle’s front office will have nearly $40 million in available cap space to work with to re-sign players and pursue outside free agents.

Here’s a look at each of Seattle’s 10 offensive unrestricted free agents and a final prediction for where they'll be playing in 2020.

Jadeveon Clowney

Analysis: Yes, Clowney only had 3.0 sacks in the regular season, but he was far more impactful for Seattle’s defense than his statistical production indicated. He also battled through a core injury when he easily could’ve gone on injured reserve to get healthy for free agency. He’s a monster defending the run and at full strength, he has a chance to see his sack and quarterback hit numbers spike dramatically next season. He will hit the market and the Seahawks will have to open up the checkbook to keep him, either matching or exceeding another lucrative offer.

Chance of Returning: 50 percent

Prediction: Seahawks re-sign Clowney on four-year, $83.25 million deal.

Jarran Reed

Analysis: Set back by a six-game suspension to open the season, Reed couldn’t rediscover his 10.5 sack form from 2018, finishing with just 2.0 sacks and eight quarterback hits in 10 games. The decline in pass rushing production may cost him millions this week, but still only 27 years old, he still believes he's worth $10 million per year on a long-term deal. Given the prohibitive price of the franchise tag, the Seahawks will let him test the market and hope interest is lukewarm enough that he can be brought back at a cheaper rate. It's not out of the question he could return on a one-year deal in a saturated market for defensive tackles.

Chance of Returning: 50 percent

Prediction: Reed departs for three-year, $30 million deal.

Ziggy Ansah

Analysis: Ansah wound up collecting $8.5 million to produce just 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits in his first, and what should be his last, season with the Seahawks. Set to turn 31 this summer, his best days look to be behind him after a myriad of injuries and unless he’s willing to re-sign for a bargain rate, it seems unlikely Seattle will bring him back in 2020.

Chance of Returning: 10 percent

Prediction: Ansah departs for one-year, $4 million deal.

Quinton Jefferson

Analysis: He may not be one of the bigger names on Seattle’s defense, but Jefferson has been invaluable along the defensive line due to his versatility and overlooked ability to rush the passer. He’ll need to recover from offseason foot surgery, but the Seahawks will likely value him more than other teams in free agency and if Reed leaves, they’ll need another interior defender who can collapse the pocket. It’d make a great deal of sense to keep the veteran for around $3-4 million per year, but with a few other teams reportedly sniffing around, he might be a bit more expensive to retain.

Chance of Returning: 60 percent

Prediction: Seahawks re-sign Jefferson on two-year, $10.5 million deal.

Mychal Kendricks

Analysis: After suffering a torn ACL late in the season against the 49ers, Kendricks faces a tall task being able to make it back in time for the 2020 season. He also still has a looming sentencing hearing for insider trading charges that was previously postponed four times. Thanks to the emergence of Cody Barton, he may be expendable, though Carroll recently expressed interest in bringing him back. An answer about his future likely won't be coming anytime soon.

Chance of Returning: 40 percent

Prediction: Will remain unsigned until training camp, could return to Seahawks

Al Woods

Analysis: Signed to a one-year deal last May, Woods filled in admirably as a starter while Reed served his suspension. At 340 pounds, he’s still a solid run stuffing defensive tackle who can be a disruptive force in the middle and the Seahawks have some depth concerns in the interior without him. But he’ll be 33 next year and drew his own suspension late in the season at the worst possible time, so those factors may keep Seattle from bringing him back for another year.

Chance of Returning: 50 percent

Prediction: Seahawks re-sign Woods to one-year, $2.25 million deal.

Akeem King

Analysis: Evolving from a practice squad player into a reliable reserve, King has enjoyed some fine moments as a sub-package player for the Seahawks. But that appears to be his ceiling, as he’s struggled in a few opportunities as a spot starter at outside cornerback and didn’t win the nickel cornerback job las August. He’ll be affordable enough to bring back if the Seahawks want him, but it remains to be seen whether that's the case

Chance of Returning: 50 percent

Prediction: King departs for a one-year, league-minimum deal with another team.

Neiko Thorpe

Analysis: Widely regarded as one of the best gunners in punt coverage in the NFL for a few years, Thorpe wasn’t able to stay healthy in 2019 and played in just seven games before landing on injured reserve. Soon to be 30, he’s a veteran who doesn’t offer much value as a defender and waited until late to re-sign with the Seahawks last year. It’s possible that could happen again this time around, as offers may not be flying in for an aging special teams ace.

Chance of Returning: 33 percent

Prediction: Thorpe remains unsigned into May, eventually signs with another team.

Dekoda Watson

Analysis: Watson re-signed with Seattle after Josh Gordon was slapped with an indefinite suspension and dressed for three total games with the Seahawks, producing no statistics as a special teams player. He’s going to turn 32 in February and won’t be in the team’s plans for 2020.

Chance of Returning: <1 percent

Prediction: Watson goes unsigned and isn’t on a roster in training camp.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Final Predictions for Seahawks 10 Offensive Free Agents

Free agency in the NFL kicks off this week. Which offensive unrestricted free agents will be back in Seattle next season and which ones will depart?

Corbin Smith

by

mikeymo46425

The NFL Draft will remain on April 23-25, but all public events associated have been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Corbin Smith

5 Guidelines for Seahawks GM John Schneider as Free Agency Opens

Free agency will go on as scheduled in the NFL. With the legal tampering period beginning Monday, here are five rules that Seahawks general manager John Schneider should consider this time around.

Colby Patnode

How Ratified NFL CBA Impacts Seahawks

Though the vote came down to the wire, NFL players voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. How will this new deal effect the Seahawks in 2020 and beyond?

Corbin Smith

Analysis: 5 Worst Seahawks Free Agent Signings in John Schneider Era

While John Schneider has had the dice roll in his favor more times than not, he's made some dreadful decisions in free agency. Which contracts have been his worst in Seattle?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Offseason Profile: Tyler Lockett

After producing career-highs in 2018, the Seahawks were expecting Tyler Lockett to assume a larger role within their offensive scheme replacing Doug Baldwin and he managed to do just that with another sensational season.

Thomas Hall10

Griffins Among Seahawks: The Story Continues For Seattle’s Iconic Twins

Now preparing for their third season together in Seattle, things have settled down for the Griffins, putting them in a great situation for prolonged success moving into 2020.

aryannaprasad

Analysis: 5 Best Seahawks Free Agent Signings of John Schneider Era

Seattle has rarely busted out the checkbook and spent big bucks in free agency, but general manager John Schneider has made some thrifty signings over the years that propelled the team to multiple playoff appearances.

Corbin Smith

Could CB Xavier Rhodes Land with Seahawks?

Former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin once attempted to recruit Xavier Rhodes to Seattle during the 2018 Pro Bowl. Could Rhodes follow the ex-Seattle star's advice and head to the Pacific Northwest?

Landon Buford

Locked On Seahawks (3/13/20) - 6 Cap Casualties Seattle Should Consider Signing

After "Black Friday" struck around the NFL with multiple marquee players being released, will the Seahawks consider signing one or more of them to reinforce their roster?

Corbin Smith