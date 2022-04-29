Grades For Every Seahawks Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Life without Russell Wilson is in full swing for the Seahawks. Now comes their first big opportunity to lay the groundwork for the next era of their organization as the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off down in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The three-day event will be crucial for general manager John Schneider, head coach Pete Carroll and the rest of their staff after essentially betting on themselves to course correct in the wake of a regime-worst 7-10 effort a year ago. That put Seattle dead-last in the NFC West for the first time since it joined the division all the way back in 2002, further sparking the need for significant change this offseason.

With $26 million of Wilson's contract still on the books for 2022, accounting for the majority of the team's $44.5 million in dead money, Schneider and company were unable to accomplish much in free agency this spring. Instead of rebuilding their roster from the ground up, the Seahawks focused most of their energy on retaining their own free agents and were successful in that endeavor more often than not. But major needs, including the quarterback position, are still littered throughout this roster.

Some will be supplemented via the draft this weekend and Seattle is already off and running by making its first of eight scheduled selections at pick No. 9 on Thursday night. Following the conclusion of each portion of the event, this page will be updated with grades for all of the Seahawks' choices.