Grades For Every Seahawks Pick in 2022 NFL Draft
Life without Russell Wilson is in full swing for the Seahawks. Now comes their first big opportunity to lay the groundwork for the next era of their organization as the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off down in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The three-day event will be crucial for general manager John Schneider, head coach Pete Carroll and the rest of their staff after essentially betting on themselves to course correct in the wake of a regime-worst 7-10 effort a year ago. That put Seattle dead-last in the NFC West for the first time since it joined the division all the way back in 2002, further sparking the need for significant change this offseason.
With $26 million of Wilson's contract still on the books for 2022, accounting for the majority of the team's $44.5 million in dead money, Schneider and company were unable to accomplish much in free agency this spring. Instead of rebuilding their roster from the ground up, the Seahawks focused most of their energy on retaining their own free agents and were successful in that endeavor more often than not. But major needs, including the quarterback position, are still littered throughout this roster.
Some will be supplemented via the draft this weekend and Seattle is already off and running by making its first of eight scheduled selections at pick No. 9 on Thursday night. Following the conclusion of each portion of the event, this page will be updated with grades for all of the Seahawks' choices.
Round 1, Pick No. 9: Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State
After opportunities to both trade up and down the board fell through, the Seahawks stuck at No. 9 to make Cross their first top-10 selection since 2010. The Laurel, Mississippi native, who became the third tackle taken on Thursday night, has been considered by many to be the best pure pass protector in this year's class, coming off a season in which he allowed just 2.0 sacks on 16 pressures against SEC competition. Question marks are present in regards to his ability to run block after coming from an Air Raid offense at Mississippi State, but Seattle is confident in the athleticism and football IQ to adapt to a pro system without much issue. Cross will play most of the 2022 campaign at 21 years old, offering the Seahawks a potential blue-chip talent for years and years to come at one of the most important positions on a football team: left tackle. So while it may have been painful to watch the likes of Alabama tackle Evan Neal, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner and Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux come off before its pick, Seattle should still be over the moon to have a player like Cross in tow.
Grade: A