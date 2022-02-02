If Cut, Seahawks Could Show Interest in These Six Players

With the hiring of new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and a head coach soon to follow, even more significant changes are likely on the horizon for the Vikings. But whether they're looking to rebuild or bolster a roster that disappointingly went 8-9 in 2021, they don't have the necessary funds to make it happen right now. Over the salary cap by $15 million, Minnesota's going to be handing out some walking papers this spring; and Hunter, who's played in just seven games over the past two seasons, looks like a prime candidate. He can still play at a high level when healthy, but cutting him with a post-June 1 designation would net a precious $20 million in savings.

That money is too much of a need for the Vikings to pass up on, especially when it comes to a player who's had his past two seasons cut short due to neck and pectoral injuries, respectively. Prior to suffering the latter injury, however, he managed to record more pressures (31) than any player on Seattle's roster in just seven games of work in 2021. He also would have finished fourth on the team in sacks (6.0) behind Carlos Dunlap (8.5), Darrell Taylor (6.5) and Rasheem Green (6.5), so he would certainly be a welcome addition in the Pacific Northwest. Plus, given his recent injury history, he may not warrant a price tag outside of the Seahawks' range, potentially creating a fairly low-risk, high-reward situation.