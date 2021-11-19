In Retrospect, Seahawks' Decision to Cut CB Pierre Desir Does Not Look Great

Cut by the Seahawks prior to the start of the regular season, cornerback Pierre Desir has been a boon for the Buccaneers' hobbled secondary. Looking back on Seattle's decision, it's hard not to wonder if the team's sluggish start on the back end could have been avoided by keeping the veteran around.

The Seahawks seem to have finally found a winning combo at outside cornerback, moving D.J. Reed back to the right side and slotting in rookie Tre Brown on the left. In two official starts together, the duo has allowed just four catches on 13 targets for a meager 55 yards against offenses led by quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.

But prior to this revelation in Seattle's defensive backfield, there was plenty of trial and error—well, mostly error. From Weeks 1-3, Reed started on the left side opposite Tre Flowers, who eventually played his way out of town and onto the Bengals. Then, as Reed made his move over to Flowers' spot, early-season trade acquisition Sidney Jones stepped in and struggled to find consistent success.

Jones' arrival in the first place was brought on by a drastic, post-preseason overhaul of the Seahawks' group of cornerbacks. Free agent signing Ahkello Witherspoon was dealt away to the Steelers for a 2023 fifth-round draft choice, while veteran offseason additions Damarious Randall and Pierre Desir were cast away as the roster was trimmed down to 53 players.

Randall has yet to land with a new team while Witherspoon has played just four total snaps for the Steelers, so the decision to move on from both has proven to be warranted. However, in retrospect, cutting Desir appears to have been a mistake on Seattle's part.

Desir has played just five games since joining the Buccaneers' practice squad after Week 1's conclusion, but he's left an impression in his limited opportunities. In order to help a banged-up Tampa Bay secondary, he was finally promoted to the active roster on October 2—a day prior to his regular-season debut against the Patriots in Week 4. In that game, he registered 26 defensive snaps (24 in coverage) and racked up a pair of tackles while allowing three catches for 35 yards.

For the next few weeks, he made occasional appearances on defense but was primarily a special teams player. The injury bug, however, continued to bite Buccaneers cornerbacks, with starters Carlton Davis (quad) and Richard Sherman (calf) eventually joining Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) on injured reserve.

All these injuries ultimately opened the door for Desir to see more action. In a Week 7 blowout win over the Bears, he played 15 coverage snaps and recorded an interception on his lone target of the game. His efforts earned him a 92.3 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, and most importantly a spot start against the Saints a week later.

Though the Bucs lost in a 36-27 upset to a quarterback duo of Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian, Desir held his own. He was targeted nine times on the day, allowing five catches for 78 yards and a pass breakup. He also finished fourth on the team with seven tackles.

Of all NFL cornerbacks with at least 100 coverage snaps this year, Desir ranks sixth in opponent passer rating (61.3). Interestingly, Tre Brown is second in the same category (51.0).

This isn't to say Desir would be a better option than Reed or Brown—he isn't—but it's hard not to wonder if Seattle's secondary woes would have been lessened by his presence earlier this year. He's played his best ball at left cornerback, which could have allowed Reed to stay put on the right side from the jump. Theoretically speaking, this would have at least elevated Reed's play through the first three weeks of the season. And if the pieces fell into place how they have in recent weeks, with Brown being inserted into the starting lineup, having Desir as a security blanket would make the Seahawks deeper than they are right now with Jones, John Reid and Bless Austin.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time the Seahawks have had at least a modicum of regret from cutting Desir. They made the same exact decision following the 2017 preseason, which allowed Desir to land with the Colts after being claimed off waivers.

There, he had a breakout campaign in which he gave up a modest completion percentage of 57.1 and an opponent passer rating of 84.8. Though Seattle put up a strong year against the pass, finishing with the fifth-least passing yards surrendered in the NFL (3,347), it lost Sherman to a season-ending Achilles injury at the halfway point and headed for a significant defensive rebuild in the subsequent offseason that officially broke up the famed "Legion of Boom."

Desir's second exit from the Pacific Northwest hasn't exactly gone like the first, but it stings to a similar degree upon reflection. One could arguethe Seahawks would have still been doomed for the same 3-6 record they currently sit at and that's fine—even with Desir's success this year, we're talking about a player with less than 200 snaps this season.

But when looking back on Seattle's dreadful start, the play of its cornerbacks sticks out like a sore thumb. Had there been an earlier solution to the problem, or at least someone that could better impede the bleeding than Flowers or Jones, would that have been enough to swing a game or two in the Seahawks' favor?