John Schneider, Seahawks Must Keep Options Open Chasing Pass Rush Help

As the latest domino to fall during speculation season in the NFL, the Seahawks have interest in acquiring Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue as a means to address their punch-less pass rush.

Per sources, Seattle has inquired about Ngakoue's availability as an alternative option if the team cannot strike a deal with Jadeveon Clowney, who will become an unrestricted free agent on March 18. Jacksonville is expected to use the franchise tag on the 24-year old defender and doesn't intend to move him without receiving at least a first-round pick in exchange.

As originally reported by Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network, both teams have discussed swapping second-round picks along with Seattle giving up its No. 27 overall selection in the first round to land Ngakoue. To finalize the deal, the Seahawks would look to sign him to a long-term extension in a tag-and-trade scenario.

While these rumors have teeth and general manager John Schneider has actively explored the possibility of trading for Ngakoue, the Seahawks top priority remains re-signing Clowney to a multi-year deal. In a perfect world, Seattle would be able to lock him up for around $20 million per year while also adding a complementary rusher such as Vic Beasley or Bruce Irvin.

However, it seems inevitable Clowney's price point will soar past that threshold. Given Schneider's past reluctance to pay edge rushers market value and the desire to add multiple rushers this offseason, the Seahawks need to have a contingency plan in place with the assumption he chases money elsewhere.

Pursuing Ngakoue would likely be plan B, but there's no guarantee that trade would happen either due to the draft compensation required to acquire him. Just like with Clowney, his contractual demands may also make it difficult to sign another proven veteran edge rusher.

So where should Schneider turn if Clowney leaves in free agency and a trade for Ngakoue doesn't come to fruition?

Sticking with the tag-and-trade plan, the Seahawks should call up the Ravens to investigate what it would take to acquire versatile defender Matt Judon. Like Ngakoue, he's expected to receive the franchise tag, which is estimated to be $19.3 million for 2020.

Though he hasn't recorded as many sacks as Ngakoue in his career, Judon has been equally productive pursuing opposing quarterbacks. In four NFL seasons, he's racked up 82 quarterback hits, only three less than Ngakoue, and he's coming off his first Pro Bowl season with 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

The difference? While Jacksonville has every reason to push for a first-round pick in return as compensation for Ngakoue, Judon turns 28 in August and is nearly three years older. Consequently, Baltimore may have to settle for a second or third-round selection if forced to move him.

Considering his age and overall production in comparison to Ngakoue, Judon will likely be a little cheaper to extend as well, opening the door for Schneider to sign another mid-tier pass rusher such as Beasley or Irvin in free agency.

If Schneider decides he doesn't want to go the tag-and-trade route two years in a row, he could also give John Elway a phone call in Denver to see if Von Miller is available. But the Broncos just traded for cornerback A.J. Bouye and unlike this time last year, it seems unlikely they would want to part with their future Hall of Fame pass rusher.

And if the Seahawks did have an opportunity to make a trade, the 31-year old Miller's contract would be an encumbrance to the team's salary cap. He's slated to have cap hits of $25.6 million and $22.1 million over the next two years, though his cap hit would drop to $18 million in 2020 after the Broncos paid prorated bonuses.

There's also always the possibility Schneider avoids the trade idea altogether, choosing to strictly go the free agent route. Aside from Clowney, veterans such as Robert Quinn and Dante Fowler Jr. could make sense at a lower cost and either player could be paired with Beasley and/or Irvin next season.

Under those circumstances, depending on how much Quinn or Fowler command in free agency, it may be possible to re-sign defensive tackle Jarran Reed as well.

Any of the aforementioned options would be an upgrade over what Seattle had a year ago, as long as the Seahawks exit the offseason with at least one more quality rusher added to the mix. Simply re-signing Clowney or trading for Ngakoue, Judon, or Miller won't cut it and both Schneider and coach Pete Carroll know that.

While splashy trades remain a possibility and Schneider is in on everything as expected, including matching an offer to retain Clowney, it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone if Seattle sticks with status quo and opts to sign two or three cheaper veterans and draft a rusher rather than splurge on a big fish.