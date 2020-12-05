Enemy Confidential: Led by Disruptive Defense, Giants Present Worthy Challenger for Seahawks

As far as starts to a first NFL head coaching gig go, Joe Judge endured a brutal first couple of months patrolling the sidelines for the Giants.

First, his team lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a season-ending ACL tear in a Week 2 loss to the Bears. Then, they were blown out by a 49ers team missing numerous starters as part of a five-game losing streak to open the season, positioning them for one of the top three picks in April's 2021 draft.

But since narrowly edging the Washington Football Team in Week 6 to give Judge his first victory, New York has been one of the NFL's hottest teams. Winning four out of their past six games and currently holding a three-game win streak, the franchise has jumped into first place in the putrid NFC East division with a 4-7 record.

As the primary catalyst for the recent turnaround, the Giants have jumped up to ninth in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 22 or fewer points in five of their past six games. Coordinated by Patrick Graham, they've been equally impressive defending the run and the pass, giving up the fifth-fewest passing touchdowns and fifth-fewest rushing yards this season.

Despite still being three games under .500, as New York travels to Seattle looking to keep its winning streak intact at Lumen Field, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been impressed by the Giants' style under Judge and he's certainly not sleeping on a rapidly improving opponent that emulates his own team in many ways.

"You can see why these guys are winning now," Carroll said. "The formula is there, they're running the football, they're playing good defense, they're tough on special teams, all of that. Good kicker. They got all the elements and I can see why they're getting hot and we got our hands full with these guys."

Here’s a closer look at the Seahawks upcoming Week 13 opponent, including series history, additions/departures, key numbers, and Carroll's evaluation of the Giants.

SERIES HISTORY

--19th all-time meeting. Both teams have won nine games apiece.

The Giants won seven of the first 10 games in this series, but fortunes have changed substantially since the Seahawks lost a 41-7 blowout at MetLife Stadium during Carroll's first season in 2010. Seattle has won each of the past four matchups, including three road games, winning each game in convincing fashion by at least 11 points. Most recently, the Seahawks flew to East Rutherford and captured a comfortable 24-7 win in October 2017.

WHAT’S NEW?

Departures: Coming off a rough 4-12 season, coach Pat Shurmur was jettisoned after just two seasons at the helm and was replaced by Judge. From a personnel standpoint, the Giants didn't suffer any significant losses in free agency. Former starting safety Michael Thomas departed to sign with the Texans, veteran tackle Mike Remmers signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, and receiver Cody Latimer switched NFC East squads going to Washington.

Additions: Along with tabbing Judge as the new coach, general manager Dave Gettleman continued to be proactive trying to improve New York's roster in free agency, starting with lucrative three-year contracts for linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback James Bradberry. But the best move made by the front office came at the end of training camp when veteran safety Logan Ryan was added to the fold on a one-year deal worth $5.05 million. All three players have played in all 11 games, with at least 10 starts a piece, proving to be critical components for one of the most improved defenses in the league.

In the draft, the Giants believe they added a franchise left tackle in Andrew Thomas, who was selected fifth overall out of Georgia. Second-round pick Xavier McKinney, a versatile safety out of Alabama, has played in just one game due to injury, while fourth-round pick Darnay Holmes out of UCLA has started four games and played extensive snaps as a reserve most of the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

46: Pass block win rate percentage for Giants' offensive line per ESPN, 31st in the NFL.

25: Pass plays generating 20 or more yards, third-fewest among 32 NFL teams.

8: Passing touchdowns by Giants, second-fewest behind only the Patriots.

5: Yards per offensive play by New York, fifth-lowest mark in the NFL.

46.7: Red zone touchdown percentage, second-lowest ahead of only the Jets.

55.3: Red zone defense scoring percentage, eighth-best in the NFL.

34: Pass rush win rate percentage for Giants defense per ESPN, 31st in the NFL.

19: Quarterback hits by Leonard Williams, the ninth-most among all NFL players.

95.4: Rushing yards allowed per game, fifth-fewest in the league.

18: Number of takeaways by Giants defensively, sixth-most in the league.

CARROLL’S THOUGHTS

--New York will make the trip to the Pacific Northwest without its starting quarterback available, as second-year signal caller Daniel Jones was listed as doubtful on Friday's final injury report and likely won't suit up due to a hamstring injury. As a result, 35-year old Colt McCoy will start in his place.

When asked how the quarterback switch would impact the Seahawks game plan for this week, Carroll indicated he doesn't see a drastic difference between the two players and if needed, the team will make adjustments during the game.

"Colt isn't 6-foot-5 or whatever - he's still a guy that kind of plays within the system, he's a good accurate thrower, he can move around and run a little bit. So we expect to see basically the same stuff," Carroll said. "And then from there we have to be ready to adapt. If they want to change modes and do something different, then that's something we'll adapt to. But we're not, we don't prepare differently, we don't practice differently."

Jones has thrown only eight touchdown passes this season, but the former first-round pick has been a threat as a runner, rushing for 403 yards and averaging north of seven yards per carry. While McCoy offers plenty of mobility in terms of moving the pocket as Carrol noted, at this stage of his career, he isn't much of a threat on designed quarterback runs, which should alter the Giants play calling to an extent.

--Being a defensive-minded coach, it's no surprise Carroll has taken notice of a suddenly stingy Giants defense that has allowed just 20 points per game since Week 6 and ranks among the league's best against both the pass and the run.

Leading the way, Martinez has racked up a team-high 101 tackles in his first season with the organization. Up front, Williams leads the team with 6.0 sacks and headlines a stout defensive line loaded with big, physical talents such as Dexter Lawrence and Dalvin Tomlinson.

"They're really solid, they're really physical up front, they play the run really well, very disciplined," Carroll explained. "Blake Martinez is a terrific leader for them. He really directs the show, it seems, and over a hundred tackles, he's everywhere, he's all over the place. They're real big and solid up front where it all begins. They're a good group."

Thanks to the arrival of Bradberry and Ryan, the Giants have also made significant strides in the secondary, giving up only 27 pass plays of 20-plus yards, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Bradberry leads the team with three interceptions and 15 passes defensed, while Ryan has added 65 tackles, a pick, and eight passes defensed to bring stability to the defensive backfield.