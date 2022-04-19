NFL Draft: How 2022 QB Class Stacks Up With Seahawks Size/Athletic Thresholds

Reporter Corbin Smith looks back at Russell Wilson and Alex McGough's pre-draft testing and how that may influence who the Seahawks select if they pick a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft later this month.

Applying what he learned under legendary executive Ted Thompson during his time with the Packers, Seahawks general manager John Schneider has employed many of the same strategies his former boss once did during his 12 seasons with the organization.

But if there's an area where Schneider regrettably hasn't been able to emulate his long-time mentor, it's drafting and developing quarterbacks. Since Seattle unearthed a Hall of Fame-caliber gem in Russell Wilson in 2012, the team has used one lone draft pick on a signal caller, selecting Alex McGough in the seventh round in 2018.

“One thing we haven’t done, that my mentor did all the time in Green Bay, that we haven’t done a very good job of here, for one reason or another, the way the draft falls, is we haven’t picked quarterbacks," Schneider reflected on March 16. "Even though we had Brett, [Ted Thompson] was able to pick Mark Brunell, Ty Dettmer, Aaron Brooks. We had a number of guys that became assets, and I don’t know why, just for some reason since we’ve been here it hasn’t really fallen that way."

With Wilson being one of the most reliable and durable quarterbacks in the NFL, Seattle never made developing a young quarterback much of a priority over the past decade. McGough never saw a snap in an NFL regular season game and currently is playing in the upstart USFL, while undrafted signing Trevone Boykin battled legal issues that ultimately kicked him out of the league.

Now that Wilson has joined the Broncos after a blockbuster trade, however, the Seahawks suddenly find themselves in the market for a future starting quarterback. Unfortunately, this year's class hasn't received glowing reviews from most draft experts, though Schneider downplayed that speaking with the media last month.

"It’s a good class. People aren’t highly rating it," Schneider said. "But you never know where you’re going to acquire these guys all the way through. The Russell Wilsons and the Tom Bradys. You have to look at the totality of the class.”

With limited data to comb through thanks to many players opting out of testing this year, what do Seattle's previous two draft picks used on quarterbacks say about who they could pick in this year's draft? Check out the video above as reporter Corbin Smith looks back at Wilson and McGough's pre-draft testing and how this year's class stacks up with their past size/athletic thresholds at the position.