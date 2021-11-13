No Seams, No Posts: The Film Behind Quandre Diggs’ Record-Breaking Interception

Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs made history in the team's last game. Matty F. Brown breaks down the tape study and film that goes into Diggs' superb level of play anchoring Seattle's back-end.

Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs made history in Week 8. His interception of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made Diggs the first player in the NFL to record at least three interception in each of his last five seasons. Indeed, since the DB joined the Seahawks, he has 11 interceptions in just 28 regular season games—or 39 percent of the time.

The tape and comments behind Diggs’ latest turnover suggest that the free safety, drafted in the lowly sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, will be able to continue and build upon his successes. Moreover, further analysis emphasizes that the 28-year old’s high level of performances on the back-end of Seattle’s defense are the reward for his thorough preparation.

Let's begin.

The Jaguars were at the 50-yard line—a spot where offensive coordinators tend to dial up shot plays. The Seahawks played cover 1, man-to-man defense and the Jaguars knew they were facing this coverage pre-snap because they aligned a tight end out wide and saw Jamal Adams, a safety, align over him. They further confirmed the situation with a return shift of their other tight end.

The pass defense placed Diggs in the deep middle of the field as a post defender. Meanwhile, Tre Brown was in press man over the slot receiver Tavon Austin. Brown understood the receiver’s split and where his coverage help in Diggs was. The corner therefore pitched his tent to the outside and kicked back with Austin’s wide inside release to stay in phase with the route while maintaining his initial leverage position. With Austin vertical, then stacking Brown and breaking across the deep middle, Brown knew that was into Diggs’ area.

Diggs made the interception look easy.

“People will say he threw it to me, but I actually jumped the route,” Diggs said in the press conference after the game. "That’s the IQ that I play with so, it looked like he threw it right to me but I actually jumped the route.”

Additionally, the safety’s adeptness at staying over the top of routes—prior to the undercut—with quarterback vision thanks to his refined pedal and fluid hips shone.

Diggs observed some pre-snap indicators.

“Just kinda knowing speed at the slot, knowing Tavon,” the free safety outlined.

NFL attacks will align speedy players on the interior to run deep crossing routes, where they gain two-way gos and the routes develop faster across the field. Furthermore, versus zone coverage it ensures matchups with slower defenders.

Diggs also played with an intelligent self-awareness.

“Knowing that you know [former Seahawks offensive coordinators Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer], they’ve been on the other side, they’ve seen me at practice and knowing how aggressive I am to run fits and things like that,” was how Diggs described it in his post-game presser.

The Jaguars’ play-action should never suck the deep safety away from the post in cover 1, yet the overarching point is that Diggs has adapted his style.

“Kinda slowed myself down a bit this year and just know that, you know, teams are going to try that type of play," Diggs revealed.

The obsession that this greatness requires is fascinating. After mentioning “film study,” Diggs added: “the Rams beat me on that last year with Cooper Kupp.” On the surface, the comparison is not that similar. However, what this shows is that Diggs—often faultless—has held onto his rare error and applied it in a constructive manner.

The 2020 Week 10 mistake occurred with the Seahawks in staggered hooks cover 3 buzz, with Diggs as the deep middle 1/3 safety. Playing from depth, Diggs got twisted around by Kupp’s route stem, turning to run to a corner and therefore getting beat across his face. He was not square in his turn like the example against Jacksonville; instead, his leverage was overplayed to the outside. Diggs also required much more help from the slow-playing, unaware Tre Flowers and his outside deep 1/3.

Not only did Diggs hold onto the similar middle-read post route from a year ago to improve his present, he also proved high football intelligence to learn from the Jaguars as he was playing live.

“I knew the route was coming,” Diggs explained. “They tried to hit me with a dig and a seven early in the game with Marvin, and I played that, and so I knew coming back that they next shot they were going to try cross my face.”

In addition to Diggs’ high level of in-game processing, the free safety’s awareness of how offenses will look to attack his “no seams, no posts” assignment speaks to Diggs’ seven years of NFL experience.

The “dig and a seven early in the game with Marvin [Jones]” that Diggs described is a common beater around the league, popularized by the Chiefs, who called the combination “wasp” in that Super Bowl 3rd and 15 conversion to Tyreek Hill (Detailed here).

It is a devilish concept for defenses to defend, especially when in zone coverage. Seattle was in cover 3 buzz weak to the nub trips formation, leaning Diggs over to the three receiver side.

The combination puts the corner in a bind, because at some point he must decide whether to lock on with the deep dig route (leaving the corner route, breaking away from the post safety’s leverage, open in behind). Or, he must sink off to the corner route, leaving the vertical dig open across the middle well behind the linebackers off play-action.

Indeed, in this instance, the Jaguars set up the fake with split-action that sucked up Seattle’s linebackers. And, with the stem of Jones initially inside, Reed locked on and tightly squeezed the dig across the middle of the field. Thankfully for Seattle, Diggs was able to speed turn back with Jones’ cut to the corner. Maybe Lawrence should still have thrown the route, nevertheless Diggs’ presence and body positioning ultimately dissuaded the quarterback.

Bevell and Schottenheimer even called a reconnaissance post at Diggs prior to their failed shot play, attaching the route to a screen pass while clearly observing Diggs’ leverage, post discipline and level of aggression versus the route.

Diggs’ cerebral quality to his free safety play showed up on his interception versus the 49ers as well. He was tasked with playing the middle read/middle run-thru role in Seattle’s change-up, Tampa 2 invert pass defense.

“Coaches give me an opportunity to do a little something different, so I gotta take advantage of that when I get that opportunity,” Diggs assessed. “That’s all it was, you know?”

Yet Diggs’ own elaboration on the play shows just how much went into that INT too.

“I seen him go off his first look and get to his second look and I pride myself on being a smart player, so for me, I gotta make those plays and I was able to make it today,” Diggs described.

“Really? Good for him, good for him,” was how head coach Pete Carroll responded to the news of Diggs’ record. “He’s got a whole half a season coming up too. Yeah, he's a fantastic football player and he’s a terrific teammate.”

Carroll was then asked whether there are guys that have a “knack” for picks like that.

“Absolutely, yeah,” he answered. “There are guys that have been there before and when the opportunity arises they just totally cash in and there’s other guys that it’s hard, you know they’re not accustomed to it and so they tense up or they’re not sure how to handle how to make the decisions.

“I’ve always thought that there are guys that are interceptors, you know, they’re guys that just do it and they know how to get it done,” Carroll continued. “He’s truly one of those guys.”

“We have a great media team and they piqued my interest two weeks ago when they told me. For me, it’s a great accomplishment,” Diggs reflected on the record. “Something that I wanted to get before getting into the bye week so I can go into this week and chill, relax and hang out with my daughter.”

Diggs’ high levels of performances grow even more impressive when you remember that his early career was spent as a nickel corner on the Lions.

“Just getting comfortable and being a safety now, it’s only my fourth year playing safety really, so I think a lot of people forget that,” Diggs suggested afterwards. “I haven’t been doing this my whole career, I’ve been a nickel for three years in my career and then moved to safety, so I think I’m doing pretty well at the position.”

Nickel or free safety, Diggs is a certified baller.

When faced with a disaster at the ever-important free safety spot, Seattle traded for Diggs in Week 7 of the 2019 season. Its front office gave paltry compensation: a 2020 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round selection. With us now in a 2021 campaign that began with stalled contract negotiations between the Seahawks and Adams, the season should now end with the franchise extending Diggs’ stint as a Seattle Seahawk.