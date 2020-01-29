SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Offensive Line Remains Work in Progress for Seahawks

CorbinSmithNFL

It may sound like a broken record, but heading into another busy offseason, the Seahawks have plenty of questions to address with their offensive line.

Despite winning 11 regular season games and advancing to the divisional round before bowing out in Green Bay earlier this month, Seattle’s front line struggled to meet high expectations. The unit finished 28th in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate metric, allowing 48 sacks on quarterback Russell Wilson, while the run game wasn't quite as effective as 2018.

Injuries played a key role, with Seattle's five projected starters entering the season missing a combined 15 games.

Left tackle Duane Brown grinded through knee and bicep injuries, eventually undergoing knee surgery late in the season and missing five total games. Center Justin Britt tore his ACL in Week 8 and missed the rest of the season. Left guard Mike Iupati managed to start 15 regular season games, but he missed both playoff games with a neck stinger.

Additionally, Joey Hunt, Britt’s replacement at center, played the last few months with a painful stress fracture in his ankle and right guard D.J. Fluker missed two starts with a hamstring injury.

Constantly shuffling reserves into the lineup throughout the season, including in the playoffs, the Seahawks failed to find consistency in the trenches. Still, with right tackle Germain Ifedi, key reserve George Fant, and Iupati all scheduled to hit free agency in March, coach Pete Carroll hopes most of the group can be kept intact.

“It is important. I hope we can keep our guys connected; I don’t want to see a big change there,” Carroll said. “I think the whole group could be a really solid group coming back. I would like to see the guys who have been playing for us to stay with us.”

Out of all the positional groups in football, continuity may be most critical along the offensive line. With four returning starters from Seattle’s 2018 playoff team, stability was one of the reasons Brown believed the unit could emerge as one of the best in the NFL.

But continuity only matters when players are available to play and injuries were a problem for the group before training camp even opened in late July.

Fourth-round pick Phil Haynes landed on the PUP list after sports hernia surgery, oft-injured third-year guard Jordan Simmons was lost to injured reserve with a knee issue, and undrafted rookie Demitrius Knox suffered a quad tear in the preseason. While Haynes wound up playing some snaps in the playoffs, none of those three players played a single regular season snap, hurting depth from the outset.

Therein lies one of the reasons Carroll remains optimistic about the Seahawks line play moving forward. Haynes, Simmons, Knox, and Jamarco Jones will all be back in 2020 to compete for playing time.

“We have made good progress, we have really good young guys, a couple guys got banged up this year that you haven’t seen a whole lot. Jordan Simmons, [Demetrius] Knox, those guys coming back, the competition will really be good. Jamarco [Jones] did well. To see Phil [Haynes] play like that too, that was really, really helpful for us going forward.”

But aside from Jones earning a share of spot starts at guard and tackle this year and Simmons starting three games in 2018, that cluster of players doesn’t offer much regular season experience. Given the uncertainty surrounding Seattle’s starting unit, can they be counted on to play significant snaps if needed?

Brown returned to start Seattle’s playoff loss in Green Bay and after an injury-marred season, the three-time Pro Bowler expects to be fully recovered from knee and bicep issues. But he will turn 35 in August and already showed signs of regression during his second full season with the team.

On the opposite side of the line, Ifedi was the only lineman on the Seahawks to start all 16 games. Just 25 years old, he will likely have plenty of suitors on the free agent market and could command $12-plus million per year. Fant also has a chance to have an active market as he pursues a starting opportunity, leaving Jones as the only remaining player with prior starting experience.

Set to turn 33 years old, Iupati has battled constant injuries over the past several seasons and the team may want to go younger at the position with Haynes or Simmons. Fluker is under contract next year and though cutting him could save a few million, he’s a popular player in the locker room and should be back.

The biggest question mark looms at center, as Seattle must decide what to do with Britt coming back from a severe knee injury. Per Carroll, he’s making excellent progress during rehab, but he carries an $11.4 million dead cap hit in 2020, making him a cap casualty candidate if he’s unwilling to restructure his deal.

Behind him, Hunt will be a restricted free agent, while Ethan Pocic missed most of last season with neck and sports hernia injuries and will be entering the final year of his rookie contract.

As the Seahawks try to hash out plans for the offensive line in coming months, general manager John Schneider will have plenty of options to consider when looking to add talent to the unit. This year’s draft class features great depth at the tackle and center positions, while some reasonable short-term alternatives could be available in free agency as well.

Keeping that in mind, though Carroll has indicated he wants to keep most of the group together, results indicate it's time to make some changes. Expect to see a far different cast of characters when the Seahawks report for organized team activities in May.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Does Josh Gordon Have a Future with Seahawks?

Still residing in the Pacific Northwest, Gordon remains on indefinite suspension from the NFL. If he’s reinstated, again, will Seattle be open to giving him another opportunity?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (1/28/20) - Could Seahawks Trade Up in 2020 NFL Draft?

Seattle has been notorious for trading down or out of the first round completely under John Schneider. Could that change this year?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Shaun Alexander deserves more love than he gets. One of the best players in franchise history and at his peak, a phenomenal NFL running back. …

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Offensive Player of the Year

Russell Wilson shouldered the load carrying Seattle’s offense in 2019, but he wouldn’t have been able to make much magic happen without the services of Tyler Lockett, who continued his ascendance among the league’s elite receivers.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Johnny Football

Locked On Seahawks (1/27/20) - Seattle Lands Elite Pass Rusher in Latest Mock Draft

The Seahawks finished near the bottom of the league in sacks, but a standout rusher from Penn State could help fix the issue.

CorbinSmithNFL

Kasen Williams Headlines 6 Ex-Seahawks on Seattle Dragons Final Roster

As the NFL season comes to a close, several former Seahawks will look to continue their professional football careers in the upstart XFL, which kicks off next month.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

This argument makes sense... But it's also worth noting the Seahawks haven't picked high in the first round very often. It's still a crapshoot. …

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Will Boast One of NFL's Most Experienced Safety Duos in 2020

Nobody will mistake Seattle's current safety group as the second coming of the "Legion of Boom." But unlike the past two years, the organization should be confident that both safety spots are in reliable hands heading into 2020.

Nick Lee

Seeking Stars, Which Pro Bowlers Could Seahawks Pursue in Free Agency?

In a bold statement, Russell Wilson indicated the Seahawks needed to add superstars to get to back to the Super Bowl. Which Pro Bowlers could potentially be available and add star power to Seattle’s roster for 2020?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

2019 Seahawks Awards: Defensive Lineman of the Year

Though he didn’t produce in the sack department as envisioned when acquired from Houston, Jadeveon Clowney proved to be a disruptive force along Seattle’s defensive line while battling through a tough injury.

CorbinSmithNFL