Post-Draft Seahawks Positional Overview: Quarterbacks

After months of speculation, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks seem to be in a good place, at least in the short term. How does the rest of the quarterback room look heading towards training camp?

With free agency mostly wrapped up and the draft in the rear-view mirror, the Seahawks have assembled a 90-man roster and transitioned into their offseason program. Though more moves will be made in coming weeks as they continue to shuffle their roster, the vast majority of players currently under contract will be with the team when training camp opens in late July.

As Seattle ramps up preparations for a new season, despite a flurry of offseason rumors, Russell Wilson will be back under center ready to execute new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's scheme. How does the rest of the quarterback room look as camp approaches?

Projected Starter: Russell Wilson

There was no shortage of drama over the past three months in regard to Wilson's future with the Seahawks, but tension between the two sides has been addressed for at least the short term and he's reportedly happy with the moves the team has made to build the roster around him. Entering year No. 10 of his illustrious career, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection will aim to surpass 30 passing touchdowns for a fifth consecutive season orchestrating Waldron's offense. If he's able to do that, he will pass Johnny Unitas to move into the top 15 all-time in that category, further bolstering his Hall of Fame candidacy.

Reserves: Geno Smith, Danny Etling, Alex McGough

Considering Wilson has yet to miss a game in nine NFL seasons, serving as Seattle's backup is as fruitless of a gig as there is in the NFL. But now in his third season with the organization, Smith should be the heavy favorite to retain the job over Etling and McGough due to his extensive starting experience and second-round pedigree. In comparison, the two former late-round draft picks have yet to play a regular season snap in the league and both players could be competing against one another for one practice squad spot in training camp and the preseason.

Wild Card: Etling

It would take an unforeseen epic collapse or an injury for Smith to not be the quarterback standing on the sidelines holding a Microsoft Surface in Week 1 against the Colts. But of the two other signal callers currently on the roster, Etling's size and athletic ability present the most intrigue. The Patriots actually attempted to transition him to receiver at one point earlier in his NFL career. He won't be doing that with the Seahawks, but the team has always valued versatility and his mobility and football IQ could give him a slight edge over McGough, who struggled to grasp the playbook as a rookie three years ago.

Who Makes 53?

History suggests Seattle won't be carrying three quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster, so it seems pretty cut and dry Wilson and Smith will be the two players traveling to Indianapolis barring injury or an unexpected signing to spice up the competition. As last year proved for many teams, insurance should be prioritized at the position and assuming he clears through waivers, Etling will beat out McGough for a practice squad spot. That will likely be the only "drama" coming at this spot in September.