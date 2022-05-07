Predicting Seahawks' 2022 Regular-Season Schedule
It's a new era for football in the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks are up to their neck in uncharted waters, coming off their first-ever last-place finish since joining the NFC West back in 2002 and spending the past two months undergoing significant, organization-altering changes.
For the first time in a decade, star quarterback Russell Wilson and future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner will no longer occupy spots on Seattle's roster. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, now in their 13th year together, are looking to do something very few regimes have dared to attempt and build back to championship contention despite the exits of two franchise icons.
There are a little over four months remaining until this approach will be put to the test, though many view 2022 as a buffer year for the Seahawks before on-field results come back to the forefront. As such, the importance of this upcoming season will instead be placed on development and laying the foundation for a return to prominence.
Despite the team's seemingly low ceiling, this should be a fascinating 18-week journey to watch unfold. The order in which it will specifically play out will soon become public knowledge, with the NFL set to officially announce its regular-season schedule on May 12.
Read More
Unique to their 2022 slate, the Seahawks are set to face all teams from the NFC South and AFC West, as well as the same-place finishers from the NFC East (Giants), NFC North (Lions) and AFC East (Jets). Furthermore, they will play nine home games, seven road games and one neutral-site game.
Before the schedule is set in stone, let's take a crack at predicting the way it will come together.
Week 1: at Cardinals - Monday Night Football
The Seahawks have visited the Cardinals to close out four of their past seven seasons, but the last time they opened the year down in the desert was all the way back in 2012 for Wilson's NFL debut. Playing Arizona this early would be particularly beneficial, considering All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins was recently handed a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
As for the Monday Night Football aspect, it shouldn't come as a surprise if Seattle still pops up on primetime with some frequency this fall. Carroll and company likely don't have a playoff contender on their hands, but this is still one of the NFL's most successful franchises of the past decade.
Week 2: vs. Broncos - Sunday Night Football
Wilson's return to Seattle will undoubtedly make its way onto national airwaves. Making it the Seahawks' home opener would ensure an especially electric atmosphere at Lumen Field and limit the possibility of any unforeseen circumstances preventing Wilson from playing.
Week 3: vs. Jets
Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets will make their way to Seattle in a duel between the AFC East and NFC West's fourth-place finishers from last season.
Week 4: at Lions
The last time these two teams met, the Seahawks put up 51 points in Wilson's final home game. This will be just their third trip to Detroit since 2012.
Week 5: vs. Rams - Thursday Night Football
Over the last four years, the Seahawks have hosted the Rams in a Week 5 matchup on Thursday Night Football twice. May as well make it a third time, right? This one, frankly, may have the best storyline heading into it as well: the return of Wagner, who joined the defending Super Bowl champions after being cut by Seattle this offseason. Things could get very interesting between the two division rivals.
Week 6: at Saints
From a pure roster standpoint, the Seahawks and Saints are fairly alike. Both have legitimate pieces in place but neither possess a franchise quarterback. This has the makings of a pretty evenly-matched battle, and New Orleans will be fresh off its bye week after playing in London in Week 4.
Week 7: vs. 49ers
Who will be under center for the 49ers when this game comes around: Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo? That's the big question here after San Francisco surprisingly fought its way to the NFC championship game in January.
Week 8: at Chargers
In their first road meeting with the Los Angeles iteration of the Chargers, the Seahawks will be introduced to budding star quarterback Justin Herbert. Seattle hasn't won a road game in this head-to-head matchup since 2002.
Week 9: vs. Panthers
In seven home games against the Panthers, the Seahawks are 6-1. That lopsidedness may very well continue if quarterback Sam Darnold is still taking snaps for Carolina.
Week 10: vs. Buccaneers - NFL International Series (Germany)*
* Already announced by league
Back on May 4, the NFL announced the Seahawks will face seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Munich, Germany. This will be their first time seeing Brady since 2016.
Week 11: BYE
This is the only other non-prediction on this list. While it hasn't officially been announced, the Seahawks are more than likely to be given a bye following their international road trip.
Week 12: vs. Giants
The Giants, now led by head coach Brian Daboll, will look to walk out of Lumen Field with a win for the second time in as many tries. Rookies Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal will make for some interesting battles on both sides of the trenches.
Week 13: vs. Cardinals
The Seahawks are 3-6 over their last nine home games against the Cardinals. Another notch in the loss column may be in their future, given how these two teams stack up on paper right now.
Week 14: at Chiefs
The Seahawks won their only matchup against Patrick Mahomes back in 2018, but they won't have Wilson to out-duel the Super Bowl champion and one-time MVP this go around. At Arrowhead Stadium, one of the most hostile environments in the NFL, things could get out of hand in a hurry.
Week 15: vs. Raiders - Monday Night Football
Seahawks-Raiders is a classic matchup and one that—avert your eyes, Seattle fans—certainly holds special meaning in the lore of Monday Night Football. It will be particularly interesting to see how newcomer Davante Adams fares catching passes from someone other than back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Week 16: at Rams
In its second and final trip to SoFi Stadium, Seattle could be in a position to play spoiler against the reigning Super Bowl champions. That said, defeating the Rams on the road hasn't necessarily been the Seahawks' strong suit even at their very best.
Week 17: vs. Falcons
This late into the season, the Seahawks could potentially see third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder slinging the rock for the Falcons. In the end, however, this game may hold little-to-no bearing over the NFC playoff picture.
Week 18: at 49ers
The Seahawks will wrap up the 2022 campaign against one of their division rivals. Why not make it a chance to upset the 49ers, who could be involved in a tight wild-card race heading into the final week of the season?