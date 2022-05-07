Predicting Seahawks' 2022 Regular-Season Schedule

The Seahawks' 2022 regular-season schedule will be announced on May 12. Ty Dane Gonzalez takes his best shot at predicting how it may turn out.

It's a new era for football in the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks are up to their neck in uncharted waters, coming off their first-ever last-place finish since joining the NFC West back in 2002 and spending the past two months undergoing significant, organization-altering changes.

For the first time in a decade, star quarterback Russell Wilson and future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner will no longer occupy spots on Seattle's roster. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, now in their 13th year together, are looking to do something very few regimes have dared to attempt and build back to championship contention despite the exits of two franchise icons.

There are a little over four months remaining until this approach will be put to the test, though many view 2022 as a buffer year for the Seahawks before on-field results come back to the forefront. As such, the importance of this upcoming season will instead be placed on development and laying the foundation for a return to prominence.

Despite the team's seemingly low ceiling, this should be a fascinating 18-week journey to watch unfold. The order in which it will specifically play out will soon become public knowledge, with the NFL set to officially announce its regular-season schedule on May 12.

Unique to their 2022 slate, the Seahawks are set to face all teams from the NFC South and AFC West, as well as the same-place finishers from the NFC East (Giants), NFC North (Lions) and AFC East (Jets). Furthermore, they will play nine home games, seven road games and one neutral-site game.

Before the schedule is set in stone, let's take a crack at predicting the way it will come together.