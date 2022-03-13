Predicting Where Seahawks' Top Free Agents Will Land

Free agency is right around the corner and the Seahawks have several key contributors hitting the open market. Ty Dane Gonzalez predicts where 12 of Seattle's free agents will land this offseason.

An already wild offseason is about to kick into high gear this week. Aside from those that have been cut since season's end or finished the 2021 campaign on the open market, free agents will not be able to officially sign with their respective future teams until Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT. However, at 9 a.m. on Monday, negotiations can begin and there will be a slew of reports linking players to organizations and vice-versa.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks are projected to have the fourth-most salary cap space in the NFL at $45.8 million. And despite trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson last Tuesday, the team's reported interest in Texans passer Deshaun Watson and ongoing discussions with its own free agents suggest general manager John Schneider and company are looking to retool rather than outright rebuild.

At least, that's what we're going to assume with this exercise, as well as Seattle's ability to convince a good portion of its free agent class to buy into its vision.

Thanks in large part to Wilson's departure and the aforementioned pool of free agents, the team's roster is littered with holes. Schneider's to-do list is longer than a mile, and not every item on it will be crossed off over the next week or so. That said, a decent chunk of the front office's heavy lifting can—and likely will—be done sooner rather than later.

Let's go over 12 of the Seahawks' key free agents and predict where they will land in the coming days, weeks or even months.