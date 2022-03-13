Predicting Where Seahawks' Top Free Agents Will Land
An already wild offseason is about to kick into high gear this week. Aside from those that have been cut since season's end or finished the 2021 campaign on the open market, free agents will not be able to officially sign with their respective future teams until Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT. However, at 9 a.m. on Monday, negotiations can begin and there will be a slew of reports linking players to organizations and vice-versa.
According to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks are projected to have the fourth-most salary cap space in the NFL at $45.8 million. And despite trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson last Tuesday, the team's reported interest in Texans passer Deshaun Watson and ongoing discussions with its own free agents suggest general manager John Schneider and company are looking to retool rather than outright rebuild.
At least, that's what we're going to assume with this exercise, as well as Seattle's ability to convince a good portion of its free agent class to buy into its vision.
Thanks in large part to Wilson's departure and the aforementioned pool of free agents, the team's roster is littered with holes. Schneider's to-do list is longer than a mile, and not every item on it will be crossed off over the next week or so. That said, a decent chunk of the front office's heavy lifting can—and likely will—be done sooner rather than later.
Let's go over 12 of the Seahawks' key free agents and predict where they will land in the coming days, weeks or even months.
LB Bobby Wagner
In search of a new home for the first time in his 10-year, surefire Hall of Fame career, Wagner reportedly has tons of potential suitors vying for his services, including all three of the Seahawks' division rivals in the NFC West. But while many expect the eight-time All-Pro selection to remain close by or reunite with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Dallas, the possibility of following Wilson down to Denver makes a ton of sense. The Broncos have just two linebackers under contract right now and boast plenty of cap space to make a deal happen.
Prediction: Signs one-year, $11.5 million contract with Broncos
S Quandre Diggs
Contrary to how certain outlets feel, Diggs is one of the best safeties in today's game and has earned the right to be paid as such. The Seahawks want to force more turnovers in 2022, so letting their biggest producer on that front—Diggs has recorded 10 interceptions in the last two years—would be suboptimal, to say the least. Sure, they opted not to franchise tag the Texas native, but that may indicate more of a confidence they can get a long-term deal done than anything.
Prediction: Signs three-year, $46.5 million contract with Seahawks
CB D.J. Reed
Statistically speaking, Reed was inarguably one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in 2021 and should have landed in the All-Pro conversation. But his career success is more or less condensed down to 24 games out of a possible 65, and the one area he's lacked in is generating turnovers. That makes his market hard to gauge, even though he's proved capable of shutting down receivers with the best of them. In the end, he should still be able to clear the $10 million threshold in average annual salary to stay put in the Pacific Northwest.
Prediction: Signs three-year, $39 million contract with Seahawks
TE Gerald Everett
With Noah Fant coming to Seattle as part of the Wilson trade, the Seahawks' need for a tight end—particularly one of the receiving variety—has lessened significantly. As such, it seems likely that Everett will play for his third team in as many years this fall. The Chargers have an opening at the position with 34-year old Jared Cook hitting free agency, making Everett an attractive fit for quarterback Justin Herbert's arsenal of weapons.
Prediction: Signs two-year, $13.5 million contract with Chargers
T Duane Brown
This one could go either way, frankly. With Wilson now gone, it would be understandable for the 36-year old Brown to explore other options in hopes of competing for a Super Bowl. But such an opportunity is not very apparent at the moment and neither is a successor at left tackle for the Seahawks. Plus, the team is currently being linked to Brown's former quarterback in Houston. If anything, that may be enough to keep the 14-year veteran in town.
Prediction: Signs one-year, $9.5 million contract with Seahawks
RB Rashaad Penny
Coming off one of the greatest five-week stretches a running back could possibly have and turning his otherwise disappointing NFL career around in the process, Penny has suddenly become one of the more intriguing names entering free agency. That said, the running back position has been greatly devalued over the past few years and Penny's recent success is still a blip on a track record largely marred by injuries. It appears likely he'll have to prove he can stay healthy and productive over the course of a full season on a one-year contract loaded with incentives.
Prediction: Signs one-year, $3.5 million contract with Seahawks
T Brandon Shell
The Seahawks appear prepared to move forward with either Jake Curhan or Stone Forsythe at right tackle, so Shell is going to have to find a new home this spring. Over the span of two seasons with Seattle, the South Carolina alum missed 12 games due to various ailments. But when he's been healthy enough to take the field, he's been average or slightly better more often than not and should be able to find an opportunity to start somewhere. The Ravens are a strong possibility following Alejandro Villanueva's retirement.
Prediction: Signs one-year, $4 million contract with Ravens
CB Sidney Jones
Whether it's been at Washington or with the Seahawks, Jones has played his best football in the Pacific Northwest. Impressing in his second stint in Seattle's starting lineup, the 25-year old cornerback paired nicely with Reed on the outside. It wouldn't come as a surprise if the team tries to keep that intact, especially with Tre Brown rehabbing a patellar tendon injury. But the Seahawks are not going to be able to keep everyone this spring, and Jones may very well be one of the sacrifices they make.
Prediction: Signs two-year, $11.5 million contract with Bears
DT Al Woods
Woods is another player whose market is tough to nail down. He was one of the Seahawks' most valuable defenders in 2021, but 34-year old pure run-stuffers tend to not make a ton of money as free agents. If he sticks around the $2.5 million salary he earned last year, Seattle shouldn't hesitate in bringing him back into the fold. But if he's valued the way he probably should be, then it's likely he'll land in a price range the Seahawks deem too expensive, especially with how many run-oriented defensive linemen they have in tow. The Steelers finished 32nd in the NFL in stopping the run, allowing a whopping 5.0 yards per carry, so it's not hard to see a fit there.
Prediction: Signs one-year, $4.5 million contract with Steelers
DL Rasheem Green
If it wasn't already a foregone conclusion that Green will head elsewhere this offseason, Shelby Harris' arrival further pushed the former third-round draft choice out the door in Seattle. Posting a career-high 6.5 sacks this past season, Green should have a nice market develop for him in the coming days. There are a number of possibilities out there for him, but the Dolphins and their $48 million of projected cap space seem like a really good fit for the late bloomer.
Prediction: Signs two-year, $13 million contract with Dolphins
TE Will Dissly
After an explosive first two seasons were cut short by a pair of significant lower leg injuries, Dissly has been less of a factor in the passing game but has remained one of the better blocking tight ends in football. The Seahawks are missing that element on their roster right now and the easiest way to fix that is by simply reconnecting with the Washington alum. Given his play style, limited receiving contributions and the heavily saturated tight end market, a reunion should cost Seattle very little in the end.
Prediction: Signs two-year, $7 million contract with Seahawks
C Ethan Pocic
Pocic finds himself in a similar situation to where he was last offseason. After playing fairly well in his 10 starts at center this past year, there is sure to be interest in reuniting from Seattle's side of things. But given his inconsistent track record, any deal will likely come in at a small dollar figure with no guarantee of a starting job—much like the contract he signed last spring. It's possible he could prefer a change of scenery, which is likely the only thing that puts a potential return in doubt.
Prediction: Signs one-year, $1.5 million contract with Seahawks