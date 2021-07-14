Ranking Each Seahawks Cornerback's Chances of Winning Outside Starting Job

The Seahawks' first training camp session is exactly two weeks away and there will be plenty of battles to keep an eye on. But perhaps no competition is more up in the air than the one that's set to take place in the team's cornerback group, featuring a handful of names jockeying for one—maybe both—starting jobs on the outside.

As coach Pete Carroll aims to emphasize competition around the roster, very few players should be considered "safe." That includes D.J. Reed, who broke out in the second half of the 2020 season in place of the injured Quinton Dunbar. That said, all signs point towards Reed being one of the two starters in Week 1. So going off that, today's list will primarily focus on the five players who have the best odds of being his counterpart in the 2021 season (sorry, Saivion Smith and others).

1. Ahkello Witherspoon

Seattle's immediate answer to the free agent loss of Shaquill Griffin, Witherspoon appears to be in the driver's seat to get the nod against Indianapolis on September 12. Boasting the size and length Carroll and company have long coveted, the former 49er's biggest hurdle will be staying healthy. If he can succeed in doing so, the potential is certainly there for a breakout campaign.

2. Tre Flowers

This may come as a surprise to some, but they're likely underestimating where Flowers stands in the eyes of the powers that be. Yes, his play has been inconsistent at best and yes, he's in the final year of his contract—both of those factors could certainly lead to him either being traded or outright cut towards the end of camp. But don't overlook the fact he's one of the longest-tenured Seahawks in this position group and has started 37 games for them through his first three seasons. With all the change and uncertainty at the position, continuity could be a boon for Flowers' chances.

3. Tre Brown

Arguably the most exciting name in this group, Brown's time to start will eventually come. But will it be in Week 1? It's possible, though the Seahawks may want to see what they have in Witherspoon first no matter what. There's also the question of their willingness to simultaneously start two 5-foot-9 corners on the outside, though it'll ultimately come down to whomever gives them the best chance to win. If that's two "undersized" corners, then so be it. Last year, Reed proved to play bigger than he is and Brown did the same in college while covering some of the best receivers in the nation.

4. Pierre Desir

Seahawks fans are very familiar with Desir. Many of which pounded the table for his inclusion on the team's 53-man roster in 2017, then proceeded to criticize them when he was cut before the season and subsequently played well for the Colts that year. Now, after bouncing around between three different teams over the past two seasons, Desir makes his return to the Pacific Northwest with a very slim chance of landing a starting job. But even a role as a backup is no sure thing, so don't expect him to factor into this battle barring something unexpected.

5. Damarious Randall

Primarily a safety and special teamer over the past few seasons, Randall started his career as an outside corner for the Packers and had some success. Now listed as a corner once again after re-signing with the Seahawks this offseason, he'll certainly get some run at the spot in the preseason. But while he may have a better chance of cracking the active roster than Desir, his chances of starting are about even. Still, he may prove to be solid depth given his positional versatility.