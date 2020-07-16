Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 16-14

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

16. Damien Lewis, Guard, #68

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 327 pounds

2019 Stats: Started all 15 games at LSU

Without a single scholarship offer coming out of high school, Lewis took the route less traveled by enrolling at Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he was a two-time JUCO All-American selection and was on the school's dean's list before eventually committing to LSU. Once in Baton Rouge, he became an instant starter at right guard for the Tigers, starting 28 consecutive games at the position during his two years on campus. A key cog on the nation's best offensive line and eventual national champions, the bruising run blocker wrapped up his college career as a Second-Team All-SEC selection and was named a First-Team All-American by The Athletic.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Immediately after drafting him in the third round, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Lewis would compete for the starting right guard position right away. Less than 48 hours later, incumbent starter D.J. Fluker was released by the Seahawks in a cost-saving move. While he will have to earn the gig and will have plenty of competition, the rookie should be the heavy favorite to replace Fluker.

15. Greg Olsen, Tight End, #88

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

2019 Stats: 52 receptions, 597 receiving yards, and two touchdowns with Panthers

Long considered one of the best receiving tight ends in the sport, Olsen recorded three consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons from 2014 to 2016, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors twice and making three Pro Bowls in that span. Coming off back-to-back injury-marred seasons, some wondered how much the former Miami had left in the tank heading into his 12th NFL season. But with his foot issues behind him, he suited up for all but two games for the Panthers in 2019, nearly hitting 600 receiving yards while catching passes primarily from second and third-string quarterbacks. He currently ranks fifth in receptions, sixth in receiving yards, and 10th in receiving touchdowns all-time among tight ends.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: While his best days are behind him at 35 years of age, Olsen still remains an above average athlete and a reliable target in the short to intermediate passing game who can occasionally still burn opponents down the seam. Recruited to Seattle by Russell Wilson, he should have an excellent chance at finding the end zone far more often than he did the past few years in Carolina.

14. Bradley McDougald, Safety, #30

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

2019 Stats: 70 tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defensed in 15 games

Since signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks in 2017, McDougald has been the glue guy in the secondary, offering versatility and reliability to Pete Carroll's defense. Seeing action at both safety spots, he's played in all but one game over the last three years, producing 70 or more tackles each season while contributing five interceptions, 15 passes defensed, and four forced fumbles. Once Quandre Diggs arrived in a midseason trade in 2019, the former Kansas standout took his play to another level while playing in the box where he's most comfortable, including leading Seattle with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss in a Wild Card round win in Philadelphia.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Heading into the final year of his contract, McDougald's long-term future with the team remains uncertain, especially with Marquise Blair waiting for his opportunity to start. But given his consistency, well-rounded game, and leadership, the veteran should enter camp cemented into the lineup alongside Diggs and it would take a significant decline in his play for him to lose his starting role this season.