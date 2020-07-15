Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 19-17

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

19. Brandon Shell, Offensive Tackle, #72

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 324 pounds

2019 Stats: 11 starts in 15 games with Jets

The great nephew of former Raiders Hall of Fame tackle Art Shell, Shell broke into the league with the Jets as a fifth-round pick out of South Carolina in 2016. After appearing in just eight games as a rookie with a trio of starts, he was installed as the full-time starter at right tackle in 2017, starting 12 games for New York while missing a handful of games with shoulder and neck injuries. A knee injury also cost him the final two games in 2018 and he was briefly benched in 2019, but he still started 25 games at right tackle over the past two seasons, receiving 63.3 and 63.7 grades from Pro Football Focus. Over four seasons, he started 40 out of 49 games played.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks Plans: After signing a two-year deal worth $11 million, Shell should jump right into the lineup as Germain Ifedi's replacement at right tackle, giving Seattle an experienced starter to help protect Russell Wilson. Depending on how well he plays, he could be a one-year stop-gap starter or play his way into the organization's long-term plans along the offensive line.

18. Jordyn Brooks, Linebacker, #56

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 240 pounds

2019 Stats: 108 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks at Texas Tech

Becoming an immediate starter upon his arrival in Lubbock, Brooks made a name for himself quickly with the Red Raiders as an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection following his freshman season. Excelling both at outside linebacker and middle linebacker while playing for two different coaching regimes, he used his elite speed and instincts to rack up 360 combined tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in four collegiate seasons. He also made steady improvements in coverage, intercepting two passes and recording six passes defensed. Closing out his decorated career at Texas Tech, he garnered First-Team All-Big 12 and Second-Team All-American honors as a senior and currently ranks seventh all-time in school history for tackles.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks Plans: With Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, and Cody Barton returning and Bruce Irvin re-signing with Seattle in March, Brooks faces stiff competition for snaps as a rookie. However, his speed and tackling ability should allow him to be a factor right away and if Wright slides to strongside linebacker as general manager John Schneider indicated earlier this offseason, he could step into the lineup as the team's new weakside linebacker alongside Wagner as early as Week 1.

17. Rasheem Green, Defensive End, #94

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 279 pounds

2019 Stats: 27 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 16 games

An ankle injury set Green back during his rookie season with the Seahawks and led to underwhelming production as a result, but the former third-round pick out of USC made significant strides in 2019. With Ezekiel Ansah missing the first three games after offseason shoulder surgery, he started three of Seattle's first four games, producing a pair of sacks and forcing a fumble to close out a Week 1 victory over Cincinnati. As Jadeveon Clowney dealt with a core injury over the final two months, the young defender came on strong to help pick up the slack, amassing 16 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three tackles for loss over the final six weeks of the season and adding another sack in a Wild Card round win over the Eagles.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks Plans: Just turning 23 years old in May, Green hasn't even scratched the surface of his potential as a pass rusher or run defender. After leading the team in sacks a year ago, he will be the favorite to replace Quinton Jefferson as the starter at the base defensive end spot while also potentially seeing snaps reduced inside on passing downs and could be ready to explode in his third NFL season.