Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 50-46

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

50. Bryan Mone, Defensive Tackle, #79

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 366 pounds

2019 Stats: Four tackles in four games

Undrafted out of Michigan, Mone signed with the Seahawks shortly following the draft and made a strong first impression at nose tackle during the preseason, helping him earn a roster spot in Week 1. He was eventually released in late September and bounced between the active roster and practice squad for the rest of the season. After Al Woods received a suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drugs policy in Week 16, he wound up playing in Seattle's Divisional Round loss to Green Bay as a replacement, finishing with two tackles on 16 snaps.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: A massive body in the middle of the trenches, Mone currently has the best chance to replace Woods as Seattle's primary nose tackle. Though he's only played in five total NFL games, he's the third-most experienced defensive tackle on the roster and should be in line for a significant increase in playing time barring a late free agent signing.

49. Neiko Thorpe, Cornerback, #23

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

2019 Stats: Eight tackles in seven games

Still regarded as one of the best gunners on punt coverage in the entire NFL, Thorpe re-signed with the Seahawks on a one-year deal before the 2019 season. Unfortunately, the normally reliable veteran dealt with a variety of injuries throughout the season and was limited to a career-low seven games. A hamstring strain cost him three games early in the season and after returning to play in Week 5, he only played in six more games before sports hernia surgery landed him on injured reserve.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Assuming Thorpe can stay healthy, something he's struggled to do the past two seasons, he will once again be one of Seattle's key cogs on special teams. While he's rarely played defensively for the Seahawks, he also knows the scheme well and provides a valuable emergency policy in the secondary.

48. Colby Parkinson, Tight End, #84

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 251 pounds

2019 Stats: 48 receptions, 589 yards, and one touchdown at Stanford

The Cardinal planned for Parkinson, who weighed under 230 pounds as a freshman, to redshirt his first year on campus. But the athletic, soft-handed target simply played too well at practice and ended up catching 10 passes and four touchdowns, a sign of the success he would have in coming seasons. He made two All-Pac 12 squads to close out his college career, finishing with 87 receptions, over 1,100 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns before declaring for the NFL Draft as an early entrant.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: If not for suffering a Jones fracture in his foot last month, Parkinson probably would have been higher in these rankings and still could make an impact at some point. But after undergoing surgery, there's a reasonable chance he will open the regular season on the PUP list and with the depth in front of him, he may have a difficult time contributing much as a rookie.

47. Travis Homer, Running Back, #25

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 202 pounds

2019 Stats: 18 carries, 114 yards, and 11 receptions in 16 games

Exclusively playing special teams until Week 15, Homer had only received one carry for the Seahawks and it came on a successful fake punt in a victory over the Vikings. But then Seattle's backfield was ravaged by injuries and the sixth-round pick was thrust into starting duty for the season finale against the 49ers, where he impressed with 92 all-purpose yards on 15 touches. He continued to split reps with Marshawn Lynch in the playoffs with far less success, rushing 14 times for 25 yards in two postseason contests.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Due to Rashaad Penny's ongoing recovery from a torn ACL, Homer should factor into Seattle's backfield plans for at least the first six weeks of the season, if not longer. A sound pass protector and receiver, he should have the upper hand in a competition against DeeJay Dallas for the third-down role entering training camp.

46. Joey Hunt, Center, #53

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 299 pounds

2019 Stats: Eight starts in 14 games

During his first three NFL seasons, Hunt only started three games and logged fewer than 200 offensive snaps. But when Justin Britt went down with a torn ACL early in first quarter in Atlanta in Week 8, the undersized center was forced into the starting lineup for the rest of the season and performed admirably as a replacement. Continuing to display impressive grit and toughness up front, he started several games late in the season with a fractured fibula, including both of Seattle's playoff games in Philadelphia and Green Bay.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: After signing his restricted free agent tender, Hunt will compete against B.J. Finney to replace Britt, who was released in late April. The former sixth-round pick shouldn't be overlooked, as his familiarity with the Seahawks' scheme as well as trust from the coaching staff could allow him to maintain the starting gig.