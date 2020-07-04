Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 65-61

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

65. Emmanuel Ellerbee, Linebacker, #52

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds

2019 Stats: N/A

A plus-athlete for the position, Ellerbee originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Rice in 2018. After being waived, the Chargers were awarded the rookie linebacker and he appeared in three games before being waived again. The Seahawks claimed him and he played 58 special teams snaps in four games before ending the season on the practice squad. He missed the entire 2019 season due to an undisclosed injury.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: With Seattle having a wealth of riches at linebacker, including using a first-round pick on Jordyn Brooks, Ellerbee faces slim odds of starting the season on the active roster. But in case injuries strike, the organization trusts him on special teams and there's a good chance he lands on the practice squad as insurance.

64. Geno Smith, Quarterback, #7

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 221 pounds

2019 Stats: N/A

Seven years ago, Smith became the second quarterback to hear his name called in the infamous 2013 NFL Draft, landing with the Jets in the second round. While he didn't develop into the franchise quarterback New York envisioned, he did start 30 games in four years, throwing 28 touchdowns and rushing for 647 yards. Thanks to Russell Wilson's durability, he didn't play a snap for the Seahawks last year, but the team still re-signed him as an experienced, reliable option who has the arm talent and running ability to run the same playbook if Wilson were to go down.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Coach Pete Carroll has tended to favor experience over youth at the backup quarterback spot, which gives Smith a major advantage over incoming undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon. With preseason games potentially being axed, it's highly unlikely he will cede clipboard duty behind Wilson and the Seahawks will keep the same backup back-to-back years for the first time since 2015.

63. Chris Miller, Safety, #33

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

2019 Stats: 76 tackles, two forced fumbles at Baylor

An undersized thumper, Miller found his way onto the field for the Bears as a true freshman, playing in eight games and recording six tackles. By the time he was a junior, teammates voted to give him a single-digit number, which goes to the players who best exhibit leadership and toughness on the field. He wore the number well, racking up 143 tackles, three forced fumbles, and four tackles for loss while starting 24 games during his final two collegiate seasons. He wrapped up his career as a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: While he lacks the size and athleticism comparatively, Miller plays like a poor man's version of Marquise Blair, even drawing similar targeting penalties while at Baylor. He's a physical, hard-hitting safety who could easily find his way onto the roster if he shines on special teams and takes advantage of his limited opportunities defensively.

62. Brian Allen, Cornerback, #40

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

2019 Stats: N/A

Formerly a fifth-round pick for the Steelers in 2017, Allen played in 10 games and logged 81 special teams snaps as a rookie. He played nearly 100 special teams snaps in six games the following year, but the former Utah standout never could crack the team's cornerback rotation and bounced on and off the practice squad. He spent most of the 2019 season on Seattle's practice squad after being waived by Pittsburgh with an injury settlement and was re-signed to a future/reserve contract in January.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Assuming Quinton Dunbar will be eligible to play, there doesn't appear to be a spot for Allen on the active roster. However, his size and length could put him in the mix for a backup role if he's able to flash on special teams and he may be suited for a big nickel role similar to the one Akeem King played for Seattle in recent years.

61. DeeJay Dallas, Running Back, #31

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 217 pounds

2019 Stats: 693 rushing yards, eight touchdowns at Miami

Originally signing with Georgia, Dallas switched to Miami when Mark Richt left the Bulldogs and signed on to coach the Hurricanes. After primarily playing receiver in high school, he transitioned to running back early in his college career and also starred as a punt returner on special teams, returning one punt for a touchdown in 2018. While still mastering his new position in the backfield, he rushed for over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns during his last two seasons with the Hurricanes and also added 24 receptions and two receiving touchdowns.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Rashaad Penny will likely open the season on the PUP list as he continues to rehab from reconstructive knee surgery, opening up a spot for Dallas. He and former Miami teammate Travis Homer should compete for reps as Seattle's third down back behind Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde and both players will also get looks as return specialists.