SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 65-61

Corbin Smith

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

65. Emmanuel Ellerbee, Linebacker, #52

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds

2019 Stats: N/A

A plus-athlete for the position, Ellerbee originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Rice in 2018. After being waived, the Chargers were awarded the rookie linebacker and he appeared in three games before being waived again. The Seahawks claimed him and he played 58 special teams snaps in four games before ending the season on the practice squad. He missed the entire 2019 season due to an undisclosed injury.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: With Seattle having a wealth of riches at linebacker, including using a first-round pick on Jordyn Brooks, Ellerbee faces slim odds of starting the season on the active roster. But in case injuries strike, the organization trusts him on special teams and there's a good chance he lands on the practice squad as insurance.

64. Geno Smith, Quarterback, #7

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 221 pounds

2019 Stats: N/A

Seven years ago, Smith became the second quarterback to hear his name called in the infamous 2013 NFL Draft, landing with the Jets in the second round. While he didn't develop into the franchise quarterback New York envisioned, he did start 30 games in four years, throwing 28 touchdowns and rushing for 647 yards. Thanks to Russell Wilson's durability, he didn't play a snap for the Seahawks last year, but the team still re-signed him as an experienced, reliable option who has the arm talent and running ability to run the same playbook if Wilson were to go down.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Coach Pete Carroll has tended to favor experience over youth at the backup quarterback spot, which gives Smith a major advantage over incoming undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon. With preseason games potentially being axed, it's highly unlikely he will cede clipboard duty behind Wilson and the Seahawks will keep the same backup back-to-back years for the first time since 2015.

63. Chris Miller, Safety, #33

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

2019 Stats: 76 tackles, two forced fumbles at Baylor

An undersized thumper, Miller found his way onto the field for the Bears as a true freshman, playing in eight games and recording six tackles. By the time he was a junior, teammates voted to give him a single-digit number, which goes to the players who best exhibit leadership and toughness on the field. He wore the number well, racking up 143 tackles, three forced fumbles, and four tackles for loss while starting 24 games during his final two collegiate seasons. He wrapped up his career as a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: While he lacks the size and athleticism comparatively, Miller plays like a poor man's version of Marquise Blair, even drawing similar targeting penalties while at Baylor. He's a physical, hard-hitting safety who could easily find his way onto the roster if he shines on special teams and takes advantage of his limited opportunities defensively.

62. Brian Allen, Cornerback, #40

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

2019 Stats: N/A

Formerly a fifth-round pick for the Steelers in 2017, Allen played in 10 games and logged 81 special teams snaps as a rookie. He played nearly 100 special teams snaps in six games the following year, but the former Utah standout never could crack the team's cornerback rotation and bounced on and off the practice squad. He spent most of the 2019 season on Seattle's practice squad after being waived by Pittsburgh with an injury settlement and was re-signed to a future/reserve contract in January.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Assuming Quinton Dunbar will be eligible to play, there doesn't appear to be a spot for Allen on the active roster. However, his size and length could put him in the mix for a backup role if he's able to flash on special teams and he may be suited for a big nickel role similar to the one Akeem King played for Seattle in recent years.

61. DeeJay Dallas, Running Back, #31

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 217 pounds

2019 Stats: 693 rushing yards, eight touchdowns at Miami

Originally signing with Georgia, Dallas switched to Miami when Mark Richt left the Bulldogs and signed on to coach the Hurricanes. After primarily playing receiver in high school, he transitioned to running back early in his college career and also starred as a punt returner on special teams, returning one punt for a touchdown in 2018. While still mastering his new position in the backfield, he rushed for over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns during his last two seasons with the Hurricanes and also added 24 receptions and two receiving touchdowns.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Rashaad Penny will likely open the season on the PUP list as he continues to rehab from reconstructive knee surgery, opening up a spot for Dallas. He and former Miami teammate Travis Homer should compete for reps as Seattle's third down back behind Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde and both players will also get looks as return specialists.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Latest film goodness coming from Sam Gold looking at DK Metcalf

Corbin Smith

10 Over/Under Seahawks Predictions for 2020 Season

With just four weeks left until training camp is slated to start, writer Nick Lee dishes out some predictions for how things will play out for the Seahawks on the field in 2020.

Nick Lee

Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 70-66

Continuing to break down all 90 players on Seattle's roster, a former first-round pick will look to resurrect his career, while a pair of shifty receivers with special teams prowess intend to make some noise in training camp.

Corbin Smith

Antonio Brown Working Out with Russell Wilson Isn't Cause for Concern... Yet

The internet exploded yesterday when video of former All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown catching passes from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a private workout. But does that actually mean anything?

Colby Patnode

by

QuisCustodes

Clock Ticking for Seahawks CB Tre Flowers to Take Next Step in Third Season

Heading into year three, Flowers still has much to prove as he approaches a pivotal third season in Seattle. Nearing the final year of his rookie contract, the Oklahoma State product must make a few adjustments to his game to earn a second contract with the Seahawks.

Thomas Hall10

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Count Shaquill Griffin among those in favor of signing AB.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Legend Shaun Alexander Doesn't Belong in Canton

For a five-year stretch, Alexander was as good as any back in the game. But comparing him to other Hall of Famers, his resume ultimately comes up short of being Canton-worthy.

aryannaprasad

Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 75-71

Continuing to dissect Seattle's 90-man roster, a star quarterback out of Washington State and an intriguing pair of linemen will be battling to make the team starting later this month.

Corbin Smith

Should the NFL shrink roster sizes for camp?

Corbin Smith

First Domino Falls for Seahawks as NFL Cancels 2 Preseason Games

The NFL has been internally discussing axing preseason games for several weeks and with several states seeing increases in COVID-19 cases, it's not surprising the slate has been trimmed to two games.

Corbin Smith