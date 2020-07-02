Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 75-71

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

75. Anthony Gordon, Quarterback, #6

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 201 pounds

2019 Stats: 5,579 passing yards, 48 touchdown passes at Washington State

Stuck behind Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew for most of his time in Pullman, Gordon finally became a starter at Washington State entering his senior season and finished among the nation's best passers in multiple categories. Thriving in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, he finished second in passing yardage and passing touchdowns behind only Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and completed north of 71 percent of his passes. He garnered Second-Team All-Pac 12 honors and was a semi-finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Gordon won't be coming to Seattle to steal Russell Wilson's job, but if he enters camp with a strong grasp of the playbook and performs well in the preseason, it's not out of the question he could beat out Geno Smith for the backup role. At worst, he's a likely practice squad quarterback the organization would love to develop.

74. Cody Thompson, Receiver, #81

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

2019 Stats: N/A

At one point, Thompson was viewed as one of the best non-Power 5 receivers in college football, amassing over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns for Toledo in 2016. After an injury forced him to take a redshirt in 2017 and his numbers dropped in his senior season with the Rocket, he went undrafted and signed as a free agent with the Chiefs. As a rookie, the former First-Team All-MAC selection spent a couple of months on Kansas City and Seattle's practice squads and didn't appear in a regular season game.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Thompson possesses excellent size and dominated the college ranks as a red zone target, scoring 30 touchdowns at Toledo. Seattle could use another big-bodied threat on the outside, but the presence of seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan could make it extremely difficult for him to crack the roster.

73. Tommy Champion, Offensive Tackle, #79

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

2019 Stats: Played in 12 games at Mississippi State

Widely viewed as a four-star prospect coming out of Callaway High School, Champion originally signed a letter of intent to play for the Bulldogs, but he wound up playing two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before jumping to SEC competition. Ranked as a top-five tackle prospect from the JUCO ranks, he finally arrived in Starkville in 2017. After a redshirt season, he played 116 offensive snaps as a junior before earning six starts at right tackle during his senior season.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Though he only started six games in the SEC and lacks polish, Champion may have landed in a perfect spot as a priority undrafted free agent. Behind Duane Brown, Brandon Shell, and Jamarco Jones, Seattle has minimal depth at the tackle positions, providing a great opportunity for the youngster to impress and steal a roster spot.

72. Debione Renfro, Cornerback, #38

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 198 pounds

2019 Stats: 33 tackles, four passes defensed at Texas A & M

A three-star recruit, Renfro chose to stay close to home by enrolling with the Aggies and became a starter early in his true freshman season, producing 54 tackles, three forced fumbles, and five passes defensed. During his final two seasons with the program, he bounced in and out of the starting lineup, struggling to consistently perform in pass coverage. Choosing to enter the draft early, he wrapped up his collegiate career with 124 tackles, 14 passes defensed, and four forced fumbles.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Possessing the ideal size and arm length Seattle prefers at the cornerback position, Renfro flashed high-level talent at times with Texas A & M, but consistency evaded him. Given Pete Carroll's reputation for developing secondary talent, he could be a fun project to try and develop on the practice squad with hopes he could emerge as a viable NFL cornerback down the road.

71. Cedrick Lattimore, Defensive Tackle, #75

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 300 pounds

2019 Stats: 44 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss at Iowa

Following a successful high school career at East English Village Prep, Lattimore played sparingly in his first two seasons with the Hawkeyes, producing 16 tackles and a forced fumble while playing in 19 games. He took on a far bigger role as senior in 2019, earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors while recording career-bests in tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss. He also served as a member of Iowa's Leadership Group during his senior campaign.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Seattle has just three defensive tackles on the roster currently who have appeared in an NFL regular season game. Coming from a well-coached Iowa program that churns out quality players year after year, Lattimore will have a legitimate chance to carve out a reserve role behind starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford.