Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 90-86

With the calendar set to flip to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

90. Kemah Siverand, Cornerback, #8

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 205 pounds

2019 Stats: 13 games played, one tackle at Oklahoma State

Starting his collegiate career at Texas A & M, Siverand played both receiver and cornerback for the Aggies, catching one pass for 16 yards and producing six tackles in two seasons. After transferring to Oklahoma State in 2018, he emerged as a key special teams player with three tackles coming on punt returns. As a senior, he helped the Cowboys finish fourth nationally in punt return defense.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: If Siverand proves himself as the second coming of Neiko Thorpe in training camp and makes several plays in the preseason on special teams, he will have a fighting chance at a roster spot. But his lack of snaps at cornerback in college will hurt his chances significantly.

89. Tyler Mabry, Tight End, #85

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 247 pounds

2019 Stats: 13 receptions, 155 receiving yards, three touchdowns at Maryland

Originally signing with Buffalo, Mabry amassed 60 receptions for 567 yards and three touchdowns in four years with the Bulls. After opening the season on the John Mackey Award watch list, he earned First-Team All-MAC recognition as a junior. With one year of eligibility left, he transferred to Maryland as a grad transfer and became the first Terrapins tight end since Vernon Davis to catch a touchdown in three straight games.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: A bevy of injuries would need to happen for Mabry to have a shot at making the 53-man roster. But Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, and Jacob Hollister all have significant injury histories and fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson could start the year on the PUP list after foot surgery, so while it's highly, highly improbable, it's not as far-fetched as it may seem.

88. Patrick Carr, Running Back, #39

Height/Weight: 5-foot-8, 207 pounds

2019 Stats: 380 rushing yards, four touchdowns at Houston

Formerly included on ESPN's 300 list in 2015, Carr signed with Colorado but he transferred to Houston after only one season. After playing sparingly in 2017, the powerful back led the Cougars with 868 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns as a junior the following year. Injuries limited him to just six games as a senior, but he still finished with nearly 400 rushing yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Carr rushed for nearly 5,000 yards in high school and entered the college ranks as a prized recruit, but he never played up to his potential. He has enough talent to potentially be the next Troymaine Pope and light it up in the preseason, but depth in front of him will make it very difficult to make Seattle's roster without a litany of injuries.

87. Josh Norwood, Safety, #41

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

2019 Stats: 63 tackles, one interception at West Virginia

Yet another player who switched schools during his college career, Norwood originally enrolled at Ohio State, playing in six games over two seasons before transferring to Northwest Mississippi Community College. After one season at the JUCO level, he enrolled at West Virginia in 2018, producing 63 tackles and 10 passes defensed while earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors. He wrapped up his college career with another strong season for the Mountaineers, garnering Second-Team All-Big 12 recognition.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Unlike most of Seattle's undrafted free agents, Norwood has ample starting experience in a Power 5 conference, which will certainly help his cause. Still, he's at the bottom of the depth chart and his lack of size will make it tough sledding to move up the ranks unless he stars on special teams.

86. Seth Dawkins, Receiver, #13

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 218 pounds

2019 Stats: 16 receptions, 318 yards, three touchdowns at Louisville

Playing significant snaps right away for the Cardinals, Dawkins hauled in 11 passes for 191 yards as a true freshman from star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The duo hooked up 42 times for 642 yards and four touchdowns in 2017, with Dawkins finishing third on the team in receiving yardage. His numbers declined once Jackson left early for the NFL, but he still posted more than 300 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in his last two seasons on campus.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Seattle could use another receiver with size and speed and Dawkins checks off both boxes. Much like Jazz Ferguson did in 2019 and Malik Turner did the year prior, he could impress in the preseason and position himself for a surprise run at a roster spot, but practice squad seems like his ceiling for now.