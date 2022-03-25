Skip to main content

Ranking Seahawks' 6 Outside Free Agent Additions

The theme of free agency for the Seahawks has been value. They feel they've found that this offseason, particularly with their six outside additions. Ty Dane Gonzalez ranks them all.

The Seahawks have spent most of the young, new league year focused on retaining their own free agents, some of whom remain unsigned. But they have also made six outside additions up to this point, including the largest contract⁠—by average annual salary⁠—they have ever given to an outside free agent since John Schneider took over as general manager in 2010. 

That should give you, my dear reader, a pretty good idea of who will come in at No. 1 on this list. But how do Seattle's other newcomers rank? Let's talk about it.

6. LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

USATSI_13382641

Contract: One year, $1.1 million

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The latest of the Seahawks' free-agent signings, Iyiegbuniwe was a core special-teamer with the Bears. Given that he's played just 49 defensive snaps in his four-year career, his role in Seattle will likely be limited to punt and kick coverage work, which puts him at the bottom of this list. Nevertheless, the Western Kentucky product is a sneaky-good addition who fortifies one of the team's greatest strengths. 

5. CB Justin Coleman

USATSI_17144264

Contract: One year, TBD

Back for what is technically his third stint in Seattle (he spent three days on the Seahawks' practice squad in 2015), Coleman is looking to get his career back on track where it all took off. He was cut just two seasons into a lucrative four-year contract with the Lions after struggling to the tune of a 120.6 combined passer rating when targeted. Faring slightly better with the Dolphins in 2021, Coleman reeled in a pair of interceptions and was not credited with allowing a touchdown for the first time in his career. His old starting job as the Seahawks' starting nickelback won't be handed to him, but he should have a decent opportunity to overtake the oft-injured Marquise Blair and inconsistent Ugo Amadi for it. 

4. CB Artie Burns

USATSI_16624985

Contract: One year, $2 million

Following defensive associate head coach Sean Desai to Seattle, Burns has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent play for most of his career. But at 6-foot, 197 pounds with 331/4-inch arms, the former first-round draft pick of the Steelers boasts the prototypical size and length the Seahawks have historically coveted at his position. He finished the 2021 campaign strong after being inserted into Chicago's starting lineup late, limiting opponents to a 52.7 completion rate. For now, he appears to have a good shot at starting opposite Sidney Jones at right cornerback, but his shaky track record makes any optimism about his arrival cautious in nature. 

3. IOL Austin Blythe

USATSI_16601163

Contract: One year, $4 million

After being a multi-year starter for the Rams, Blythe made his way to Kansas City in 2021 but was unable to crack the Chiefs' highly-talented offensive line. Opportunities to play won't be nearly as limited in Seattle, where he'll reunite with former Rams assistants Shane Waldron and Andy Dickerson. Since the departure of Justin Britt, the Seahawks have tried to patch things together at center by banking on the upside of Ethan Pocic and their belief in Kyle Fuller. The former, who's currently a free agent, had flashed promise at times but did not offer the consistency Seattle desired. It hopes that Blythe, despite his background of faring better at right guard than center, will fill that void. 

2. DL Quinton Jefferson

USATSI_17167846

Contract: Two years, $9.5 million

Coleman is not the only former Seahawk back for round three in the Pacific Northwest. After making stops at Buffalo and Las Vegas in the past two seasons, Jefferson returns to help shore up Seattle's defensive line and provide better versatility than some of the veterans the team recently cut. The 28-year old is coming off his best season statistically, posting career-highs in sacks (4.5) and pressures (50) under former Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. His ability to rush the passer from the interior and out on the edge offers a much-needed element Seattle tried to address last offseason that just didn't show up over the course of the year.

1. LB Uchenna Nwosu

USATSI_17299245

Contract: Two years, $20 million

The Seahawks weren't shy about acknowledging their need for pass rushing talent this offseason; and while they didn't land a big fish like Chandler Jones, Von Miller or Haason Reddick, they got themselves a late-bloomer who appears to be on the rise. With Melvin Ingram out of the picture for the Chargers, Nwosu finally got an opportunity to see the field consistently in 2021, which, like Jefferson, led to a career-high in pressures (40) and sacks (5.0). That was greatly assisted by a big second-half for the USC product, and Seattle is banking on that being just the beginning for him. His average annual salary of $10 million is, as previously mentioned, the highest APY the Seahawks have given to an outside free agent in over a decade. 

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

USATSI_9039941
Seahawks News

3 Legendary Seahawks Launch 'Champions of Change'

By Corbin K. Smith1 hour ago
USATSI_17301961
Seahawks News

DK Metcalf 'Very Shocked' By Seahawks Decision to Trade Russell Wilson, Cut Bobby Wagner

By Corbin K. Smith18 hours ago
20220322_MEDIA_COMBINE_CT204647
Seahawks News

My Experience at the Seahawks Media Combine

By Corbin K. Smith23 hours ago
NFL: Seattle Seahawks-Training Camp Jul 25, 2019; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, talks with general manager John Schneider during training camp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
GM Report

Seahawks Must Draft Quarterback in 2022

By Matty F. BrownMar 24, 2022
USATSI_16956296
GM Report

In Light of Recent Trades, It's Getting Harder For Seahawks to Ignore DK Metcalf's Market

By Ty Dane GonzalezMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17477343
Seahawks News

Minshew Mania in Seattle? Seahawks Should Entertain the Idea

By Nick LeeMar 24, 2022
Chris Carson
GM Report

Analysis: 4 Seahawks Mid-Free Agency Cap Casualty Candidates

By Corbin K. SmithMar 24, 2022
USATSI_16833786
Seahawks News

Report: Seahawks, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe Agree to Terms

By Ty Dane GonzalezMar 24, 2022