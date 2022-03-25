Ranking Seahawks' 6 Outside Free Agent Additions

The theme of free agency for the Seahawks has been value. They feel they've found that this offseason, particularly with their six outside additions. Ty Dane Gonzalez ranks them all.

The Seahawks have spent most of the young, new league year focused on retaining their own free agents, some of whom remain unsigned. But they have also made six outside additions up to this point, including the largest contract⁠—by average annual salary⁠—they have ever given to an outside free agent since John Schneider took over as general manager in 2010.

That should give you, my dear reader, a pretty good idea of who will come in at No. 1 on this list. But how do Seattle's other newcomers rank? Let's talk about it.

6. LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Contract: One year, $1.1 million

The latest of the Seahawks' free-agent signings, Iyiegbuniwe was a core special-teamer with the Bears. Given that he's played just 49 defensive snaps in his four-year career, his role in Seattle will likely be limited to punt and kick coverage work, which puts him at the bottom of this list. Nevertheless, the Western Kentucky product is a sneaky-good addition who fortifies one of the team's greatest strengths.

5. CB Justin Coleman

Contract: One year, TBD

Back for what is technically his third stint in Seattle (he spent three days on the Seahawks' practice squad in 2015), Coleman is looking to get his career back on track where it all took off. He was cut just two seasons into a lucrative four-year contract with the Lions after struggling to the tune of a 120.6 combined passer rating when targeted. Faring slightly better with the Dolphins in 2021, Coleman reeled in a pair of interceptions and was not credited with allowing a touchdown for the first time in his career. His old starting job as the Seahawks' starting nickelback won't be handed to him, but he should have a decent opportunity to overtake the oft-injured Marquise Blair and inconsistent Ugo Amadi for it.