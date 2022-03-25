Ranking Seahawks' 6 Outside Free Agent Additions
The Seahawks have spent most of the young, new league year focused on retaining their own free agents, some of whom remain unsigned. But they have also made six outside additions up to this point, including the largest contract—by average annual salary—they have ever given to an outside free agent since John Schneider took over as general manager in 2010.
That should give you, my dear reader, a pretty good idea of who will come in at No. 1 on this list. But how do Seattle's other newcomers rank? Let's talk about it.
6. LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Contract: One year, $1.1 million
The latest of the Seahawks' free-agent signings, Iyiegbuniwe was a core special-teamer with the Bears. Given that he's played just 49 defensive snaps in his four-year career, his role in Seattle will likely be limited to punt and kick coverage work, which puts him at the bottom of this list. Nevertheless, the Western Kentucky product is a sneaky-good addition who fortifies one of the team's greatest strengths.
5. CB Justin Coleman
Contract: One year, TBD
Back for what is technically his third stint in Seattle (he spent three days on the Seahawks' practice squad in 2015), Coleman is looking to get his career back on track where it all took off. He was cut just two seasons into a lucrative four-year contract with the Lions after struggling to the tune of a 120.6 combined passer rating when targeted. Faring slightly better with the Dolphins in 2021, Coleman reeled in a pair of interceptions and was not credited with allowing a touchdown for the first time in his career. His old starting job as the Seahawks' starting nickelback won't be handed to him, but he should have a decent opportunity to overtake the oft-injured Marquise Blair and inconsistent Ugo Amadi for it.
4. CB Artie Burns
Contract: One year, $2 million
Following defensive associate head coach Sean Desai to Seattle, Burns has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent play for most of his career. But at 6-foot, 197 pounds with 331/4-inch arms, the former first-round draft pick of the Steelers boasts the prototypical size and length the Seahawks have historically coveted at his position. He finished the 2021 campaign strong after being inserted into Chicago's starting lineup late, limiting opponents to a 52.7 completion rate. For now, he appears to have a good shot at starting opposite Sidney Jones at right cornerback, but his shaky track record makes any optimism about his arrival cautious in nature.
3. IOL Austin Blythe
Contract: One year, $4 million
After being a multi-year starter for the Rams, Blythe made his way to Kansas City in 2021 but was unable to crack the Chiefs' highly-talented offensive line. Opportunities to play won't be nearly as limited in Seattle, where he'll reunite with former Rams assistants Shane Waldron and Andy Dickerson. Since the departure of Justin Britt, the Seahawks have tried to patch things together at center by banking on the upside of Ethan Pocic and their belief in Kyle Fuller. The former, who's currently a free agent, had flashed promise at times but did not offer the consistency Seattle desired. It hopes that Blythe, despite his background of faring better at right guard than center, will fill that void.
2. DL Quinton Jefferson
Contract: Two years, $9.5 million
Coleman is not the only former Seahawk back for round three in the Pacific Northwest. After making stops at Buffalo and Las Vegas in the past two seasons, Jefferson returns to help shore up Seattle's defensive line and provide better versatility than some of the veterans the team recently cut. The 28-year old is coming off his best season statistically, posting career-highs in sacks (4.5) and pressures (50) under former Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. His ability to rush the passer from the interior and out on the edge offers a much-needed element Seattle tried to address last offseason that just didn't show up over the course of the year.
1. LB Uchenna Nwosu
Contract: Two years, $20 million
The Seahawks weren't shy about acknowledging their need for pass rushing talent this offseason; and while they didn't land a big fish like Chandler Jones, Von Miller or Haason Reddick, they got themselves a late-bloomer who appears to be on the rise. With Melvin Ingram out of the picture for the Chargers, Nwosu finally got an opportunity to see the field consistently in 2021, which, like Jefferson, led to a career-high in pressures (40) and sacks (5.0). That was greatly assisted by a big second-half for the USC product, and Seattle is banking on that being just the beginning for him. His average annual salary of $10 million is, as previously mentioned, the highest APY the Seahawks have given to an outside free agent in over a decade.