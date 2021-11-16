Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 17-0 Loss to Packers

Failing to score a single point in a nightmarish offensive performance, Seattle dropped to 3-6 on the season while getting shut out for the first time since 2011, but several stars emerged on defense in defeat. Reporter Corbin Smith hands out his weekly grade cards following the team's latest demoralizing loss at Lambeau Field.

Squandering a spectacular effort by the defense, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' offense weren't able to get on track due to inaccurate throws, poor pass protection, and lingering third down woes, leading to an ugly 17-0 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Looking back at Seattle's sixth loss in nine games and 10th consecutive loss at Lambeau Field, which players shined in defeat? Here are my top five grades from Sunday's debacle in Titletown along with other notable performances.

Jamal Adams

Overall Grade: 90.0 (Run Defense 90, Pass Rush 90, Tackling 95, Coverage 85)

Following weeks of relentless beratement from his critics, Adams has found his groove over the past month as part of Seattle's defensive resurgence and turned in his best game with the team on Sunday. Seemingly in on every single play, he flew all over the field to register 12 total tackles and also helped blow up a 3rd and 1 run by AJ Dillon in the first quarter that led to a Green Bay punt. Despite only being sent as a blitzer three times, Adams recorded his first two quarterback hits of the year and forced Aaron Rodgers into incomplete passes on both plays. Most importantly, he finally created the critical turnover fans had been waiting anxiously for him to make midway through the third quarter, picking off Rodgers in the end zone when he threw up a jump ball intended for tight end Josiah Deguara. No. 33 earned his highest-paid safety money on Sunday flashing his wide array of talents in a dominant effort.

Jordyn Brooks

Overall Grade: 86.0 (Run Defense 95, Pass Rush 80, Tackling 87, Coverage 82)

Brooks didn't end Sunday's game on a high note when Dillon caught a quick swing pass and broke his tackle attempt along the sideline to race for a 50-yard gain. But prior to that unfortunate result, the second-year linebacker caused major problems for the Packers, particularly as a run defender. With the Packers facing 3rd and 1 from their own 42-yard line midway through the first quarter, he shot downhill untouched through the B-gap and stonewalled the 250-pound Dillon in his tracks for no gain. He wrapped up with a team-high 13 combined tackles and while he gave up 89 receiving yards on four receptions in coverage, most of that damage came on Dillon's big play in the fourth quarter. The rising young defender showed progress in this area of his game by staying on receiver Allen Lazard's hip on a shallow post in the third quarter and forcing an incompletion with tight coverage downfield. He also added one quarterback pressure for good measure in one of the best outings of his young career.

Tre Brown

Overall Grade: 85.0 (Run Defense 80, Tackling 78, Coverage 95)

Brown didn't get many opportunities to make plays as a tackler and actually finished without a single tackle in the game. But while he did miss one tackle and wasn't tested otherwise in the run game, much of that lack of production had to do with the sticky coverage he played in the secondary throughout Sunday's game. Rodgers only targeted the rookie defender twice and neither pass was completed. Most notably, Brown whacked Lazard on a 4th and 2 play late in the second quarter, knocking Rodgers' pass out of the wideout's hands for a turnover on downs. It was just the latest example of the undersized corner not backing down against bigger, stronger receivers and the fourth-round pick looks to have solidified his standing as a starter moving forward after playing every defensive snap at Lambeau Field.

Bobby Wagner

Overall Grade: 83.5 (Run Defense 86, Tackling 80, Coverage 85)

Although Wagner didn't necessarily make any impact plays in Sunday's loss, he proved to be his typical reliable self producing eight combined tackles, which pushed him past the 100-tackle mark for the 10th consecutive season. Four of those tackles held opposing backs to two or less yards on the ground. Rodgers only tested Wagner once in coverage and didn't complete the pass. There were a few plays where the veteran appeared to be sucked in towards the line of scrimmage by play fakes and wasn't able to drop back deep enough on his zone responsibility, including a 34-yard catch by Adams on a dig route, but otherwise he was in outstanding position most of the game to take away the middle of the field for Rodgers. Wagner's overall mark takes a small hit in the tackling department due to Dillon dragging him into the end zone on a fourth quarter touchdown.

D.J. Reed

Overall Grade: 82.0 (Run Defense 82, Tackling 76, Coverage 88)

On the game's opening drive, victimized by Lambeau Field's not-so-friendly playing surface, Reed slipped while dropping into coverage and allowed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to come wide open for a 41-yard reception. But the Seahawks wound up forcing a missed field goal by Mason Crosby and the fourth-year corner recovered beautifully from the mishap, not allowing a catch any of the other three times Rodgers tested him in coverage. One play before Valdes-Scantling beat him, he perfectly jumped a route by Davante Adams and narrowly missed reeling in a pick-six. Seeing extensive action against the All-Pro receiver all afternoon, he didn't allow a reception against him on two targets, continuing his resurgence since shifting back to the right side in Week 4. A pair of missed tackles hurt his grade a bit, but he still finished with five tackles and a pass breakup in a strong outing.

Other Notable Performances

Not surprisingly given the fact they failed to score a single point, this marked the first time since I began dishing out weekly grades last season where not one single offensive player made the top five. Leading the way, reserve tackle Jamarco Jones earned an 80.0 grade by not allowing any pressures on 19 pass blocking reps after replacing an injured Duane Brown. Center Ethan Pocic and running back Alex Collins were the only other two offensive players to surpass 70.0 on the grading scale, as Pocic (79.0 grade) didn't allow a single pressure in pass protection and Collins (77.5 grade) made the most of his limited opportunities averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Struggling throughout his first game back from injury, Russell Wilson received a dismal 50.0 overall grade after posting the fourth-lowest passer rating of his career and throwing two ugly interceptions. Guards Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson combined to allow 14 pressures on the afternoon and received 62.0 and 60.0 overall grades respectively after rough outings, while Brown yielded six pressures and a sack in less than three quarters of play to earn a 44.0 grade. On the outside, DK Metcalf was a relative non-factor with three receptions for 26 yards and dropped a pair of passes, earning himself a season-low 45.0 overall grade.

Holding the Packers to three points through the first three quarters, several other defenders came close to top five inclusion. While he had a quiet day statistically, safety Quandre Diggs continued to do his job eliminating big plays down the seam with All-Pro worthy excellence and also delivered a couple bone-jarring hits after the catch, receiving an 81.0 overall grade. Playing one of his best games of the year in the trenches, defensive end Rasheem Green was the only Seahawk defender to bring down Rodgers for a sack and finished with three pressures while earning a quality 80.0 overall mark. Defensive tackle Al Woods turned in another stellar performance as well, finishing with five tackles and a pair of quarterback pressures to receive a 79.0 grade. Ryan Neal also did a fine job in limited action, creating a key pass breakup knocking the ball out of Lazard's hands in the first quarter and receiving a 78.0 mark. On the flip side, it was a difficult afternoon for cornerback Ugo Amadi, who found himself out of position defending several screens and allowed seven receptions on seven targets for 65 yards, earning himself a 55.0 grade. Carlos Dunlap and Darrell Taylor also had quiet games with the pair failing to produce a single quarterback pressure and receiving 66.0 and 62.0 overall grades respectively.