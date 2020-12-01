Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 23-17 Victory Over Eagles

Returning to the top of the NFC West, the Seahawks used a remarkable performance from DK Metcalf and a dominant outing on defense to grind out a 23-17 road win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

After re-watching the game, which players stood out as the biggest stars in Seattle's seventh straight win over Philadelphia? Here are my top five grades from Week 12 along with other notable performers.

Poona Ford

Overall Grade: 86.3 (92 run defense, 89 pass rush, 78 tackling)

While Ford left a couple tackles on the field, for the second straight game, he made his presence known as an interior pass rusher right away with a quarterback hit on the game's opening drive. Developing into one of the better all-around young defensive tackles in the sport, the ex-Texas standout generated a sack, three quarterback hits, and a team-high four pressures, regularly finding his way into the backfield to harass Carson Wentz. He also made two key run stops, including turning Miles Sanders into a crash test dummy running into an immovable object for no gain in the third quarter.

Mike Iupati

Overall Grade: 84.5 (84 pass protection, 85 run blocking)

Continuing to play at a high level in all facets, Iupati didn't allow a single quarterback pressure for the third time this season and aside from a hands to the helmet infraction on Seattle's first offensive play, he held up well overall in pass protection while drawing some tough assignments against Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, and Javon Hargrave. Consistently winning in the ground game as well, the veteran guard made a key block pulling on a trap play to help spring Chris Carson for a 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. His grade would have been even better if a touchdown run by Carlos Hyde would have counted, as he pancaked a corner to create a crease for the back to find daylight.

Jamal Adams

Overall Grade: 84.3 (86 coverage, 90 pass rush, 84 run defense, 77 tackling)

Like Ford, Adams' performance wasn't quite perfect because of a few missed tackles, including one on a reception by Dallas Goedert that allowed the tight end to pick up 16 yards after the catch. But from the outset, he was flying all over the field wreaking havoc, recording a tackle for loss on the second drive of the game and blowing up the ensuing play before Tre Flowers cleaned up at the line of scrimmage. In coverage, he surrendered just three receptions for 53 yards and could have had a pick six if not for a horrible throw into the ground by Wentz. He also generated four pressures as a blitzer and made them count with a sack and two quarterback hits, easily playing his best game as a Seahawk.

DK Metcalf

Overall Grade: 84.0 (88 receiving, 55 run blocking*)

*Weighted with limited run blocking opportunities

Torching the Eagles once again, Metcalf produced 100 receiving yards in the first half alone, dominating Darius Slay from the opening kickoff. Using his size to his advantage against the smaller corner, he hauled in a 52-yard bomb and moved the chains for eight first downs on his 10 receptions for a career-best 177 yards. As Russell Wilson commented after the game, he could have easily had way more yardage after failing to snag a bomb down the sideline on the opening possession of the second half and dropping a gimme touchdown in the fourth quarter. But he was truly the star of the night for Seattle and made several clutch receptions to spark an offense that struggled to finish drives.

Tre Flowers

Overall Grade: 83.6 (83 coverage, 80 run defense, 88 tackling)

A brutal start to the season seems to be in the distant past for Flowers, who turned in another outstanding effort in place of injured starter Quinton Dunbar. Active in the run game, Flowers had two stops at the line of scrimmage in the first half to help the Seahawks force three-and-outs and didn't miss a single tackle on the night. While Wentz may have missed an opportunity or two to test him downfield, the third-year defender also turned in a stellar outing in coverage, limiting opposing receivers to three receptions for 20 yards and no touchdowns.

Other Notable Performances

Offensively, Russell Wilson missed on a few throws and honestly got lucky Hollister helped him (and maybe got away with pass interference) on potential interception by Jalen Mills. But overall, it was another efficient effort by Wilson completing north of 70 percent of his passes for 230 yards and an 82.0 overall grade. Though he only received eight carries on the night for 41 yards, Chris Carson looked healthy rumbling through Philadelphia's defense and caught a couple of passes early in the game to notch an 82 overall grade as well. Tyler Lockett struggled to create separation and wasn’t much of a factor netting a 60.0 overall receiving grade, but did have a couple nice blocks in run game. Damien Lewis opened up a few big creases in run game, but he had his share of issues with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson in pass pro, limiting his grade to 73.0 overall. Starting in place of Brandon Shell, Cedric Ogbuehi allowed six pressures, functioned as a turnstile in the run game, and committed a killer penalty to wipe out a touchdown run for Carlos Hyde. Allowing instant penetration on numerous occasions and failing to move anyone off the line, he received a dismal 28.0 overall grade.

On defense, Quandre Diggs narrowly missed out on the top five leaderboard with his second straight excellent performance and an 83 overall grade, as the veteran safety picked off his third pass of the season and didn't yield a single reception in coverage. On the outside, Shaquill Griffin did allow a short touchdown to Goedert and may have gotten away with a defensive pass interference penalty on a key third down stop, but otherwise played well in his return to Seattle's lineup, receiving an 80.0 coverage grade with a pair of pass deflections, including swatting away a potential touchdown from Jalen Reagor. In the trenches, L.J. Collier received a 74 overall grade thanks in part to a huge third down run stop in the first half and produced a pair of pressures as a rusher, while Rasheem Green turned in a stellar outing rushing the passer with four pressures and a sack to offset an up-and-down performance defending the run for a 70.3 overall grade. Despite making some mistakes in coverage and drawing a long pass interference penalty, Jordyn Brooks had arguably his best game as a pro with three run stops and a pass defensed for a respectable 71.0 overall grade.