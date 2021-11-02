Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks Blowout Win Over Jaguars

Heading into the bye week on a winning note, the Seahawks took care of business early to put away the lowly Jaguars in a 31-7 victory on Sunday to improve their record to 3-5 on the season.

Which players stood out as the biggest stars in Seattle's resounding home win? Here are my top five grades along with other notable performances from a Week 8 laugher at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett

Overall Grade: 92.0 (Receiving 95, Run Blocking 65*)

*Weighted for 14 run blocking snaps

Rebounding from two quiet outings with only four total receptions, Lockett hit the 100-yard receiving mark for the 13th time in his career with one of the most efficient performances of his career. Catching 12 out of 13 targets from Geno Smith, he got off to a quick start when he reeled in a 27-yard reception on a deep over route on Seattle's opening scoring drive. Two drives later, providing an invaluable security blanket for Smith, he caught three passes for 22 yards and wound up finishing the first half with eight receptions for 92 yards, doubling his output from the past eight quarters combined. He picked apart the Jaguars man-heavy defense underneath and while he had less opportunities in the second half with Smith attempting only nine passes in the last two quarters, he still caught a 28-yard reception off of a schemed double pass and wrapped up the afternoon with 142 yards, the fifth-most in his career to this point.

Geno Smith

Overall Grade: 90.0 (Passing 93, Rushing 80*)

*Weighted for one rushing attempt

Putting two tough finishes behind him, Smith couldn't have possibly come out hotter than he did on Sunday against the Jaguars. Hooking up with Lockett on the Seahawks first offensive snap, he completed each of his first 14 pass attempts and if not for a throwaway at the end of the second quarter, he would have been perfect in the first half while throwing for 137 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't quite as sharp overall in the second half with more pressure getting home from Jacksonville's front seven and took a few sacks coach Pete Carroll felt he shouldn't have, but he still threw a five-yard touchdown to Metcalf and finished with a sparkling stat line completing 20 out of 24 passes for 195 yards and two scores. His 83.3 percent completion percentage ranks fourth all-time in a single game in franchise history for quarterbacks attempting at least 20 passes and while he joked after the game about being slow, he added a rushing touchdown on a QB sneak for good measure.

Quandre Diggs

Overall Grade: 90.0 (Coverage 95, Run Defense 85, Tackling 90)

While Diggs may not have agreed with my assessment of his play last week in a loss to the Saints, he shouldn't find too much to complain about after turning in another outstanding performance on Sunday. With the Seahawks nursing a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter, the Pro Bowl safety put his film study and high football IQ to great use baiting rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence into an interception. With receiver Tavon Austin running a deeper crosser than Lawrence anticipated, Diggs jumped the route from his single-high post in center field and looked to run the route for him for an easy pick. In the process, he became the first player in the NFL to register three or more interceptions in each of the past five seasons. While he only finished with three tackles and didn't get many opportunities against the run, Diggs didn't miss any on the afternoon and tacked on two additional pass breakups in coverage, continuing to play at an All-Pro level for an improving defense.

Carlos Dunlap

Overall Grade: 88.0 (Pass Rush 90, Run Defense 84, Tackling 90)

In terms of traditional statistics, Dunlap had another quiet day on the surface recording only tackle and one quarterback hit. But unlike earlier games this year where he failed to make much of an impact, he wreaked havoc on Jacksonville's offensive line and Lawrence throughout Sunday's win. Due to his struggles trying to block the veteran rusher, tackle Jawaan Taylor seemed to jump early all afternoon and somehow didn't draw a single false start penalty. But even getting into his pass sets before the ball was snapped didn't help him, as Dunlap abused him with power and finesse rushes all game long, finishing with a season-high seven pressures to harass and frustrate Lawrence. Though he didn't record a single sack, his relentless pressure played a crucial role in the rookie signal caller averaging a paltry 4.4 yards per attempt and he batted down a pair of passes at the line of scrimmage to put a cherry on top of the best game he's played all year so far.

DK Metcalf

Overall Grade: 86.5 (Receiving 90, Run Blocking 60*)

*Weighted for 15 run blocking snaps

Interestingly, Metcalf's 43 receiving yards were his worst output of the season, but that shouldn't sully what was another impressive performance for the All-Pro receiver. He caught all six of his targets from Smith and scored a pair of touchdowns to push his season total to eight. His first touchdown grab may have been the best catch he has made since breaking into the league, as he used his size to his advantage against former teammate Shaquill Griffin to high point a back shoulder throw from Smith and snagged the football out of the air like it was a tennis ball. Griffin had near-perfect coverage and it simply did not matter as the massive wideout got both feet down inside the pylon to extend Seattle's advantage to 14-0. He would later add a five-yard score on a quick out to extend the lead to 24 points and put a dagger in Jacksonville midway through the third quarter.

Other Notable Performances

For a third straight week, guard Gabe Jackson was dominant in pass protection, not allowing a single pressure. While his run blocking wasn't great, keeping Smith upright earned him a season-best 83.5 overall grade. Gutting through an illness, tackle Duane Brown bounced back from a rough stretch of games and even though he gave up his sixth sack of the season, he only surrendered two pressures and made a few nice run blocks to receive an 81.5 grade. Limited to only 10 carries with a sore groin, Alex Collins deserves props for playing well with an injury, as he averaged a healthy 4.4 yards per carry and forced three missed tackles to earn an 80.0 mark. On the flip side, center Ethan Pocic's first start of the season was underwhelming, as he got whipped twice by swim moves in pass protection and allowed his second sack of the year on one of those plays, receiving a 54.5 overall mark. In the backfield, Rashaad Penny continued to waste opportunities with a 40.0 overall grade, averaging a yard per carry while relentlessly trying to bounce everything outside and struggling to read the line of scrimmage.

Narrowly missing out on the top five, safety Jamal Adams enjoyed another strong outing, allowing only two receptions for 18 yards in coverage while racking up 10 tackles. Six of those tackles came on runs of four yards or less, helping earn him an 84.0 overall grade. Playing 21 defensive snaps in sub packages, Ryan Neal also came close to his second top-five grade of the season in large part due to a 90.0 pass rushing grade resulting from a sack and two quarterback pressures on only four blitz attempts. Steady in coverage as well, he earned an 82.5 overall mark. Cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones were close to top-five marks as well, with the duo combining to allow five receptions for 43 yards. Jones' two pass breakups netted him a season-best 81.0 grade, while Reed scored an 80.0. Mainly rushing the passer on 28 snaps, Robert Nkemdiche quietly had his most productive game as a Seahawk, producing a trio of pressures to earn a 78.5 overall grade. Like Dunlap, Darrell Taylor found himself in the backfield frequently and gave both of Jacksonville's tackles fits on Sunday, but a pair of missed sacks hindered his grade (77.5). Playing all of the snaps in the slot, Ugo Amadi got picked on by Lawrence, particularly struggling to defend screens and getting blocked inside on two of them to allow big plays. Giving up nine receptions on 11 targets, he received a 62.5 overall grade.