Enemy Confidential: Retooled Falcons Present Tough Opening Matchup for Seahawks

Coming off a surprisingly poor 7-9 season and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015, Dan Quinn and the Falcons entered the 2019 season with a renewed sense of hope, expecting to return to contention in the loaded NFC South division.

But hope quickly evaporated, in large part due to injuries and an underperforming defense. Star safety Keanu Neal popped his Achillies in Week 3, while first-round pick Chris Lindstrom missed the bulk of his rookie season on injured reserve. With Quinn's defense functioning like a sieve, Atlanta gave up 27 or more points in six of their first eight games and opened the season with a dismal 1-7 record.

Holding one of the NFL's worst records at the halfway mark, it seemed unlikely Quinn would survive until the end of the season. But despite the playoffs now being far out of reach, the Falcons suddenly started playing great football, winning six of their final eight games to nearly get back to the .500 mark by equaling their 7-9 record from a year prior. During that stretch, they stunned the 49ers and Saints, proving Matt Ryan and company could still beat the league's best.

After an active offseason shaking up the roster and adding an infusion of talent on both sides of the football, Atlanta looks poised to return to playoff contention in 2020. Here’s a closer look at the Seahawks season-opening opponent, including series history, additions/departures, key numbers, and coach Pete Carroll’s evaluation of the Falcons.

SERIES HISTORY

--18th regular season meeting. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 11-8, but have lost both playoff games to the Falcons.

This will be the Seahawks second trip to Atlanta since the Falcons moved into Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017. Last season, they defeated the Falcons 27-20, building a 24-0 lead at halftime before holding off an impressive second half rally by the home team.

WHAT’S NEW?

Departures: Unlike like season when the roster was largely left intact, the Falcons underwent some significant personnel changes after a disappointing sub-.500 season. While they would have loved to keep tight end Austin Hooper, he wasn't in their budget and signed a lucrative four-year, $44 million deal with the Browns at the start of free agency. The team also moved on from a pair of tenured veteran starters - defensive end Vic Beasley and cornerback Marcus Trufant - after they struggled with injuries and inconsistent production. Both players were released and landed with the Titans and Lions respectively. Atlanta also parted ways with running back Devonta Freeman, who has yet to sign with a team.

Additions: Once the Rams moved on from former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley, the Falcons wasted little time bringing the former Georgia star back to his home state as a replacement for Freeman. Though his production dipped substantially in 2019 and questions about his knee remain, they took a flier on him and signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. Looking to bolster a pass rush that finished with just 28.0 sacks, tied for second-worst in the NFL, the organization signed another ex-Rams starter in defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. to a three-year, $48 million contract. Atlanta also added some veteran depth to the secondary by signing former Vikings starting cornerback Darqueze Dennard to a one-year deal.

In the draft, Atlanta hopes to have found a future lock-down cornerback in A.J. Terrell, who the team drafted out of Clemson in the first round and is expected to start right away across from Isaiah Oliver. The team also invested a second-round pick in defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who could provide a quality compliment to Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,126: Completed air yards in 2019, second behind only Tampa Bay in the NFL.

14: Interceptions thrown by Matt Ryan last season, his highest total since 2015.

3.5: Yards after catch produced by Atlanta's receivers, tied for second-lowest in NFL.

2.5: Percentage of drops per target, the lowest mark among all 32 NFL teams.

1,361: Total rushing yards by Falcons, third-lowest ahead of Dolphins and Jets.

0: Rushes of 40-plus yards given up in 2019, tied with Steelers and Raiders.

10: Fumbles generated on opposing running plays, ranking second in the NFL.

18.4: Pressure percentage per drop back, the third-lowest rate in the NFL.

95: Missed tackles by Atlanta's defense, the sixth-best mark in the entire league in 2019.

2,054: Yards surrendered after the catch, the fifth-worst total among NFL teams.

CARROLL’S THOUGHTS

--Heading into a season unlike any other amid a pandemic, coach Pete Carroll understands typical Week 1 preparation issues will only be "amplified" because of the lack of preseason games last month.

But with the Falcons being a familiar opponent and most of their new additions such as Gurley and Fowler Jr. being players they've seen before, he expects past film to be beneficial for both teams this weekend. While it's easier said than done, he believes the team that adjustments as the game unfolds most effectively will have the best chance to start the year with a win.

"We've just got to wait and see," Carroll responded. We have all of last year, we've seen Matt Ryan for a long time. We know Todd Gurley, we know about Julio [Jones], we know the guys. It's wait-and-see, and they've got to wait and see on us, too. We have to be ready to adapt and have to have really good communication to get that done and hopefully we'll be able to stay ahead of it."

--After finishing with six wins in the second half, including upsets over the 49ers and Saints, Carroll expects Quinn will have the Falcons "jacked up" looking to start off a strong bounce-back season with a victory. While he knows Matt Ryan and Julio Jones well from numerous clashes over the years and will be bracing for them to bring their A-game, he's also concerned about what Gurley and Hurst will bring to the table for an already talented offense coordinated by Dirk Koetter.

"When you add Todd Gurley to your team, that can really affect the complexion and style of your play. He's been a dominant football player," Carroll said, adding. "And Hayden Hurst is a really good player, too. They had a good tight end last year in Hooper, but Hayden looks every bit the same, and they add a really good element after you might have thought they lost something. And we're [used to] seeing Matt Ryan.

"This is a really skilled quality offensive football team to deal with, and I know they'll be fired up on defense, too... it's going to be a really tough match-up."

--Along with signing Gurley and Fowler as well as trading for Hurst, the Falcons will also welcome back Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal, who missed all but three games last season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon.

At one point, Neal was one of the NFL's up-and-coming defenders, producing back-to-back 100-plus tackle seasons after being drafted out of Florida. Though he's missed a combined 28 games due to injury over the past two seasons, Carroll knows firsthand the value of an elite safety in Dan Quinn's scheme and the Seahawks will have to know where he is at all times on Sunday.

"He's a really good player and really aggressive and a playmaker, so they missed him last year, just like we would," Carroll stated. "That just makes him better. He plays fast and he's really tough, and he's a guy that comes through - makes come-through type of plays and stuff, so he'll be a positive factor for them for sure. "