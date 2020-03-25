Reviewing Seahawks Offensive Needs After 1 Week of Free Agency

We've officially reached the second wave of free agency, and though many of the big names were snatched up quickly by other teams, there's plenty of talent left on the market for the Seahawks to continue improving their roster.

Looking at Seattle's depth chart on offense, what are the biggest remaining needs general manager John Schneider still must shore up? And how will he address them moving forward?

Considering moves already made during the first week of the new league year, here's a position-by-position offensive breakdown for the Seahawks with analysis, one priority free agent to consider, and a need rating on the scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being most urgent.

Quarterback

Depth Chart: Russell Wilson

Analysis: Right now, Russell Wilson remains the only quarterback on Seattle's roster and the front office will need to find a suitable backup, but there's not necessarily any urgency to fill that role. After missing out on XFL quarterback P.J. Walker, who reunited with coach Matt Rhule in Carolina, there's a strong possibility the team could re-sign veteran Geno Smith and several other affordable veterans remain available to hold a clipboard or iPad on the sideline.

Free Agent Considerations: Smith, Brandon Allen

Need Rating: 1/5

Running Back

Depth Chart: Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer

Analysis: With Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny working back from season-ending injuries, the Seahawks will need to add some type of backfield insurance before next season, especially considering Penny is a candidate to open the season on the PUP list returning from a torn ACL. The team reportedly took a look at Isaiah Crowell and may still have him and other cheap veterans on the radar, but there's an excellent chance Schneider will use one of his seven draft choices on a back. This could potentially happen as early as day two with Seattle selecting a future workhorse to replace Carson, who will be a free agent after the 2020 season.

Free Agent Considerations: Crowell, Devontae Booker

Need Rating: 3/5

Receiver

Depth Chart: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Phillip Dorsett, David Moore, Malik Turner, John Ursua, Penny Hart

Analysis: With the addition of Phillip Dorsett as a possible No. 3 receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, the Seahawks should have one of the fastest, most athletic receiving corps in the entire NFL. Still, Dorsett doesn't move the needle that much and considering the ridiculous talent and depth of this year's receiver draft class, Schneider should snag at least one in April. This will put players such as David Moore, Malik Turner, and John Ursua on notice competing for field time and roster spots. A certain player seeking reinstatement from the NFL also remains a possibility to return.

Free Agent Considerations: Josh Gordon, Taylor Gabriel

Need Rating: 2.5/5

Tight End

Depth Chart: Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister, Luke Willson, Ed Dickson

Analysis: After signing Greg Olsen, tendering Jacob Hollister, and bringing back Luke Willson, there's no question the Seahawks have one of the deepest tight end groups in the NFC. Now, the unit just has to stay healthy. Coming back from a torn Achilles tendon - his second season-ending injury in as many years - Will Dissly is expected to resume his role as a starter alongside Olsen. Hollister will present a nice change up as a move tight end who can slide out to the slot as a receiver. Look for the team to cut veteran Ed Dickson loose at some point and maybe use a late round pick to add a young player at the position.

Free Agent Consideration: Darren Fells

Need Rating: 1/5

Tackle

Depth Chart: Duane Brown, Jamarco Jones, Brandon Shell, Cedric Ogbuehi

Analysis: Sure, the Seahawks replaced Germain Ifedi with a serviceable starter in Brandon Shell, who signed a two-year deal worth $11 million. But with Duane Brown set to turn 35 in August and Jamarco Jones struggling in limited action at left tackle last year, Seattle still has major long-term issues to address at the position that can't be answered in free agency. Luckily, the 2020 draft features a loaded tackle class that could feature at least six first-round selections and plenty of talent available on day two. Schneider should have no problem finding an heir for Brown with one of Seattle's four picks in the first three rounds.

Free Agent Considerations: Jason Peters, Cordy Glenn

Need Rating: 4/5

Guard

Depth Chart: D.J. Fluker, B.J. Finney, Jamarco Jones, Ethan Pocic, Phil Haynes, Chance Warmack, Demetrius Knox, Jordan Roos

Analysis: Though it's appearing far more unlikely Mike Iupati will return for a second season in Seattle, the team looks to be in decent shape at both guard spots. There are question marks on the left side, but plenty of viable candidates to compete for the job. Healthy heading into his second season, Phil Haynes will have a chance to compete against Jones, Ethan Pocic, Chance Warmack, Demetrius Knox, and potentially B.J. Finney for the starting left guard role. Warmack has mostly played right guard in the NFL, so if he doesn't surprise and beat out Haynes for a starting role, he should be a solid backup for former college teammate D.J. Fluker.

Free Agent Considerations: Iupati, Mike Person

Need Rating: 2/5

Center

Depth Chart: Justin Britt, B.J. Finney, Joey Hunt, Ethan Pocic

Analysis: In terms of depth, the Seahawks have to be pleased with what they've managed to amass at center. Starter Justin Britt appears to be making solid progress returning from a torn ACL, while Finney performed at his best as a center for the Steelers and Joey Hunt was retained as a restricted free agent for additional depth. Obviously, Seattle could still explore restructuring Britt's deal to create cap space and an eventual release still isn't impossible. But for now, he's penciled in as the starter with Finney, Hunt, and Ethan Pocic providing ample options behind him.

Free Agent Consideration: Brett Jones

Need Rating: 1.5/5