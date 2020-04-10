Revisiting Seahawks Second-Round Pick History Under John Schneider

Since signing on as the Seahawks general manager in 2010, John Schneider has built one of the NFL's most consistent contenders over the past decade.

Reaching the postseason eight of the past 10 years, Seattle has only finished below .500 twice during Schneider's tenure. Interestingly, the team reached the playoffs as an NFC West champion in one of those instances.

While Schneider hasn't selected a Pro Bowler in the first round since Earl Thomas back in 2010, he's been far more successful in the second round. Maneuvering up and down the draft board with trades, he's been able to land top-tier talent throughout his time running the show in Seattle, helping the team remain highly-competitive in the NFC.

Starting with his first draft in 2010, Schneider selected shifty receiver Golden Tate out of Notre Dame. Tate started his career slowly, but he eventually became an integral part of the Seattle's rise to title contender, catching 105 passes for 1,586 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final two seasons with the team.

With the confetti still falling to the ground at MetLife Stadium after the Seahawks 43-8 win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, Tate signed a multi-year deal with the Lions and appeared in his first Pro Bowl in 2014. In 10 NFL seasons, he's racked up 660 receptions for 7,890 yards and scored 44 touchdowns.

Two years later, Schneider hit one of his biggest home runs in the second round, snagging Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner with the 47th selection. Immediately taking over as a starter, he's earned First-Team All-Pro honors five times in eight NFL seasons and surpassed Eugene Robinson as the franchise's leader in tackles last season before his 30th birthday.

Though he whiffed badly on running back Christine Michael, who struggled in two separate stints with the Seahawks after being drafted in 2013, Schneider has continued to find quality starters in the second round over the past six years.

In 2014, the Seahawks traded down twice before selecting Colorado receiver Paul Richardson with the 45th overall selection. Injuries stalled his progress in his first three seasons, but he produced 703 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 13 starts during his final season with the team in 2017.

Later in that same round, Schneider picked Missouri offensive lineman Justin Britt, who became an immediate starter at right tackle. Two years later, he found a home at center and has started 54 games there since 2016.

Stepping into controversy the next season, Schneider took a chance on defensive end Frank Clark, who had been kicked off Michigan's football team due to domestic violence charges. The pick drew the ire of most fans at the time, but he stayed out of trouble and produced 35.0 sacks in four seasons before being traded to the Chiefs last April.

Among other recent second-round standouts to be selected by Schneider, former Alabama standout defensive tackle Jarran Reed evolved into a reliable pass rusher, producing 10.5 sacks in 2018. Last season, DK Metcalf defied all expectations after falling to the end of the second round and seems poised for stardom, producing 900 receiving yards as a rookie.

Like all general managers, Schneider hasn't been perfect in the second round and has experienced his fair share of misfires. Michael proved to be a monumental bust as part of a dreadful 2013 draft class, while 2017 draft choice Malik McDowell's unfortunate ATV accident prevented him from ever playing a down in the NFL.

That same year, another second-round pick was used on Ethan Pocic, who has struggled with injuries each of the past two years. Entering the final year of his contract, he will fighting simply to make the roster in 2020.

Nonetheless, the vast majority of Schneider's second round picks have at least emerged as competent starters. As illustrated by Wagner, Clark, and most recently Metcalf, he and his scouting staff have a keen eye for first-round talent available on day two.

Armed with three picks in the first 64, including two second-round selections, look for Schneider to find excellent value once again this year in a draft class offering great depth at multiple positions, including receiver, tackle, and running back.