Seahawks 2020 Awards: Best Offensive/Defensive Play

On the way to winning 12 games and an NFC West championship, the Seahawks turned in several highlight-worthy plays on offense and defense. Which ones stood out as the best of the best during the 2020 season?

While they didn't finish their season as envisioned with a Wild Card round playoff loss at Lumen Field, the Seahawks still enjoyed a strong 12-win season that culminated in their first NFC West title since 2016 and fifth overall under coach Pete Carroll.

Over the course of the season, Seattle had no shortage of star power, as three players earned All-Pro honors and numerous others could have staked a claim to such distinction playing for one of the NFL's best teams. Seven players also garnered Pro Bowl nods, including four first-time selections.

Looking back at one of the best regular seasons in franchise history, which signature plays stood out as the best of the best for the Seahawks on both sides of the football? Our writers make their picks:

Best Offensive Play

Corbin Smith: Chris Carson rampages through hapless Eagles tacklers for a 16-yard touchdown run

Many of the most iconic plays in Seahawks history came out of the backfield and while Carson's touchdown in Week 12 wasn't as legendary as Marshawn Lynch's two "Beast Quake" runs, he demonstrated many of the same qualities while breaking through numerous tackle attempts to find pay dirt. Running a trap play out of shotgun, Carson promptly got downhill following Damien Lewis' block at the second level and then bounced outside with plenty of green in front of him. As he approached the goal line, he broke through an arm tackle and then powered through multiple defenders to bully his way into the end zone to extend Seattle's lead to 14-0 late in the first half.

Ty Gonzalez: Russell Wilson hits DK Metcalf in the end zone to beat Vikings

Given all that happened after the bye week that followed this Week 5 game, it may be easy to forget one of Seattle's most triumphant moments during their dominant start to the season. On 4th and goal from Minnesota's four-yard line, down 26-21 with 20 seconds left, Russell Wilson capped off a 94-yard drive with a bullet to DK Metcalf to defeat the Vikings and give the Seahawks their first 5-0 start in franchise history.

Nick Lee: Wilson touchdown to Metcalf vs. Vikings

The Seahawks were down 26-21 to the Vikings late in the fourth quarter. Wilson drove the team down to the six-yard line before throwing three straight incompletions, bringing up a critical fourth down. It was basically 4th and ball game. Wilson fired a dart to Metcalf, who hauled in the game-winning, nearly walk-off touchdown grab, sending the Seahawks home happy with yet another dramatic, late-game victory to improve to 5-0 on the year.

Colby Patnode: DK Metcalf tracks down Budda Baker to erase a pick-six in Week 7

It feels almost, well, wrong to call an interception the best offensive play of the season, especially when the Seahawks set a franchise record for points scored. But when Metcalf ran down Cardinals safety Budda Baker to save a touchdown, nobody could help but rubbing their eyes in disbelief. Starting at least 10 yards behind, Metcalf's speed was on full display, as was his love for the game of football. It takes a special play for an interception to be the best offensive play of the year. And thankfully, Metcalf is a special player.

Best Defensive Play

Corbin Smith: Jamal Adams trips up Darrell Henderson at two-yard line in Week 16 victory over Rams

During the Seahawks' NFC West-clinching Week 16 victory, there wasn't a sequence of plays that proved more decisive than when the home team turned away the Rams by stuffing them on four straight plays from Seattle's own two-yard line. But there wouldn't have been a goal line stand if not for Adams' instincts and relentless effort to keep Henderson out of the end zone in the first place. Perfectly timing his blitz off the line of scrimmage, he chased down the running back in backside pursuit as if he was shot out of cannon and tripped him up two yards short. If he would have been a split-second later off the snap, the Rams likely tie the game and may have won the division instead.

Ty Gonzalez: Lano Hill, L.J. Collier stuff Cam Newton at goal line to beat Patriots

The Seahawks seemed to know no other way to win than in the closing seconds to begin this season and no other game best encapsulated that better their Week 2 victory over the Patriots. With the game on the line, up by five and backed up to their own end zone, Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams correctly recognized the Patriots' game plan on 4th and goal. On a designed quarterback run that Cam Newton had scored twice on earlier in the night, Lano Hill's penetration and leverage on fullback Jakob Johnson proved to be enough for L.J. Collier to find Newton in the hole and flip him before he could reach the goal line, sealing the walk off win for Seattle.

Nick Lee: Adams' heroic tackle on Henderson

I would say the entire goal line stand against the Rams to help seal the NFC West but since we are talking one play specifically, I am going with the Adams tackle on Henderson that allowed that sequence to happen in the first place. The guy is just a heat-seeking missile and was worth every penny/pick. That stand helped Seattle raise another division banner and earn a home playoff game.

Colby Patnode: Entire goal line stand versus the Rams in Week 16

I'm cheating here a bit because all of the plays in this sequence could have been included for this award. It was very much still anybody's game midway through the third quarter as the score stood 13-6 in favor of the Seahawks and the Rams had the ball at Seattle's two-yard line. But led by Jordyn Brooks, who made three tackles during the sequence, including stuffing Malcolm Brown on fourth down, the Seahawks held firm and denied the Rams on four straight plays from inside the three-yard line, which played a crucial role in capturing an NFC West title with the win.