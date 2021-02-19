Seahawks 2021 Draft Profile: Creed Humphrey

Over the course of the next several months, the Seahawks and 31 other teams will be evaluating the latest crop of incoming talent in preparation for the 2021 NFL draft. Today we take a look at a potential replacement at center who can be an anchor in Seattle's offensive line.

Ethan Pocic filled in admirably as the starting center last year following the departure of Justin Britt. Though there is always a chance Pocic, now a free agent, could return this offseason, it seems like the Seahawks will be looking for a new center in the NFL draft and on the open market.

Last week, Russell Wilson voiced his displeasure with the lack of protection he has received along the offensive line. If Seattle responds by aggressively addressing the line, they could dip into a deep draft class perhaps multiple times.

Center is one of the most vital positions in football, serving as the leader of the offensive line. Not just any big-bodied blocker can play the position successfully. Not only do they have to, of course, block, but they need to call out blocking schemes, adjust those plans in accordance to defensive alignments, and snap the ball to the quarterback quickly - and correctly - 100 percent of the time with a nose guard foaming at the mouth just inches from their face.

Former Oklahoma Sooners center Creed Humphrey looks the part to be an NFL center and one that could be snapping to Russell Wilson in the very near future.

Strengths

Humphrey was a three-year starter for Oklahoma. In 2018, he played a large role in paving the way for Kyler Murray to win the Heisman Trophy. The entire time Humphrey was at Oklahoma, they were one of the most prolific offenses in all of college football. In 2020, he was named first-team All-Big 12 and third-team All-American, as well as the Big 12's offensive lineman of the year. He was also named a Rimington Trophy finalist in 2019.

The 6-foot-4, 312-pound center did not allow a single sack in his final two seasons as a starter. Any team should jump at the chance to have such a stalwart pass protector as the helm, especially a team with such a prized quarterback like Wilson. His strength and leverage is unmatched among the rest of the center class in this draft.

Any good center needs to have a high football IQ. Humphrey checks off that box as well, having been named All-Academic Big 12 three separate times. He truly incapsulates what it means to be a center in the game of football.

Weaknesses

It's hard to poke holes in the Shawnee, Oklahoma native's game. As offensive linemen go, centers do need to display athleticism to get into the second level of a defense and chase down linebackers in the run game; his athleticism leaves a little to be desired. For being 6-foot-4, he is not particularly long in the arms. However, he seems to make up for any shortcomings with his high IQ, effort, and technique.

There is a question mark about his ability to be a power blocker in the run game mostly because Oklahoma is more of a finesse team than ground-and-pound focused. However, he looks like he has the build and technique to excel at run blocking as well.

Fit in Seattle

As mentioned, Pocic is likely not coming back unless a very team-friendly deal is agreed upon. Seattle is going to need a new starting center for this upcoming season and Humhprey looks to be a guy that can come in from day one and be the starter. He possesses the technique and intelligence to learn on the fly as a rookie.

Russell Wilson needs protecting and a reliable center to lean on. Someone who hasn't allowed a sack in over two years - like Humphrey - is a good place to start.