Seahawks 2021 Draft Profile: Tommy Togiai

After cutting their top defensive tackle outright, the Seahawks may look to supplement the position in the 2021 NFL Draft. If so, Nick Lee has a potential target in mind: Ohio State's Tommy Togiai.

With Jarran Reed now officially released, this leaves a 6-foot-3, 306-pound-sized hole in the middle of the defensive line. Reed racked up 19.0 sacks and 46 quarterback hits in his last three years in Seattle.

Possessing limited resources, the Seahawks may end up trading down from their lone top 100 pick at No. 56 in order to accumulate a few more selections. They could accomplish this all while adding a reliable piece to their defensive line to help supplement the loss of Reed.

Ohio State has produced some talented defensive linemen in recent years. From the Bosa brothers to Cameron Heyward and Chase Young, the Buckeyes have produced a ton of NFL studs at the position.

On the interior, Tommy Togiai flies under the radar but will be a welcome addition to any defensive line in 2021. He was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes and played on the biggest stages college football has to offer.

Strengths

As far as replacements for Reed go, Togiai fits the bill. He is explosive out of his stance with quick, strong arms. He knows how to use his 6-foot-2, 300-pound frame to his advantage. Using a great understanding of leverage, he often beats interior blockers to wreak havoc in the backfield.

He displays excellent pad level when shooting gaps and rarely gets caught out of position. During his senior year at Ohio State, he developed more pass-rushing skills and finished with 3.0 sacks in seven games. That did not deter from his run stopping ability as he also had 4.5 tackles for loss and 23 total tackles.

At times, he pretends to be a giant anchor that refuses to move when pushed. If he can't get to the passer or ball-carrier, he will at least stand his ground to inconvenience blockers.

Seattle just lost their best pass-rushing interior lineman. Adding Togiai to the mix would help soften the blow.

Weaknesses

Since Togiai is a solid pass-rusher that does not compromise himself in run fits, there isn't a ton to hate about his game. However, he lacks that athletic pursuit speed some defensive linemen possess.

Given his size, he does not have elite bend or flexibility.

Occasionally, he can become too sticky on blockers and not shuck a block in time to make the tackle on a ball-carrier running by him. Another point of concern is a lack of production before his senior year. Is he a one-year wonder or was that the beginning of the new-and-improved Tommy Togiai? Perhaps that is why he is not as high as some interior defenders in this draft class.

Fit in Seattle

As mentioned, if he plays up to his potential, the Pocatello, Idaho native would be an ideal replacement for Reed as a three-tech defender with pass-rushing skills. He possesses similar traits to Reed and their size is almost identical.

Given the limited draft picks the Seahawks currently have, they will need to be cautious and picky about who they select. Togiai seems like a safe pick later in the draft. At worst, he is a good rotational piece to throw in with Poona Ford, Cedrick Lattimore, Al Woods, and Bryan Mone, adding depth to a position in desperate need of it.

Most see him as a late day two selection, meaning Seattle would need to grab him in the second round at No. 56 unless they trade down. If the Seahawks wanted to make him their first selection, they likely could afford to trade down a few slots and recoup a pick or two and still nab him in the third round.

In any case, if the Seahawks enter the draft wanting a similarly-skilled replacement to Reed, Togiai is their man.