Seahawks 2021 'Midseason' Awards: Defense

Thanks to the NFL deciding to add an 18th week and 17th game to the schedule, there's no longer a true midway point to the season. But as the 3-5 Seahawks head into their Week 9 bye, coach Pete Carroll is treating this week as such.

"I'm totally screwed up," Carroll told reporters on Monday following a 31-7 win over Jacksonville. "It doesn't work out all, so I chose to declare it [the midway point] now."

While Carroll was laughing about no longer being able to divide the season up into evenly distributed quarters and halves with an odd number of games, having a bye at this stage offers as even of a split as possible under the new format. And with quarterback Russell Wilson set to return from injury soon, he's bullish on the team's chances of getting things rolling after a week off.

"We have been close enough and have been on the topic, knowing that we have a lot of good things going for us," Carroll reflected. "We just have to bring them together, finish some games off, and knock these wins in a boat, so it was good to get that win yesterday with a clear mark of the bye time. We are kicking it into high gear.”

Keeping that in optimistic viewpoint in mind, with eight games down and nine games remaining to be played for the Seahawks, it's time to hand out midseason awards on the defensive side of the ball.

Most Valuable Player: Quandre Diggs

Coming off his first career Pro Bowl selection, Diggs has only managed to elevate his play manning center field for the Seahawks so far this season. He's the only player on the roster with an interception, as he's picked off three passes in eight games and made history last Sunday by becoming the first player in the league with three or more interceptions in each of the past five seasons. He also leads the team with five pass breakups in coverage per Pro Football Reference and ranks fourth on the team with 46 combined tackles. One of the best playmaking safeties in the game today, his value in Carroll's defense cannot be understated, especially given the struggles of the rest of the secondary this year.

Best Defensive Player: Bobby Wagner

While Diggs has been Seattle's most valuable defender, Wagner remains one of the premier linebackers in the sport in his 10th season and keeps piling up gaudy numbers that shouldn't be ignored. Through eight games, he's already amassed 93 combined tackles, putting him on pace for 197 tackles, which would be the fourth-most in a single season in NFL history. The future Hall of Famer has also remained effective as a blitzer, registering quarterback pressures on nine (26 percent) of his 34 blitz attempts. While Pro Football Focus has charged him with 34 receptions for 348 yards in coverage and passers are posting a 102.9 passer rating targeting him, much of that yardage has come on dump offs to backs and he hasn't allowed a touchdown.

Best Defensive Lineman: Poona Ford

Statistically, Ford hasn't been quite as impactful rushing the passer as many anticipated he would be after finishing the 2020 season on a strong note in that regard. But the former Texas standout still has 13 pressures and a pair of quarterback hits through the first eight weeks and most importantly, he's remained a rock in the middle defending the run. Pro Football Focus credited him with six run stops against the Saints two weeks ago and for the season, he has a respectable 71.6 run defense grade. Playing his best football as of late, he could be poised for a big second half out of the bye.

Most Improved: Jordyn Brooks

During the first month of the season, Brooks found himself mired in a bit of a sophomore slump. He missed four tackles in the first two games, found himself out of position against screens on multiple occasions, and was exposed in coverage at times defending quicker receivers and tight ends. But since then, Brooks has rebounded nicely, amassing 37 tackles, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery in the past four games. He currently ranks second on the team behind Wagner in tackles and while he has allowed a 111.2 passer rating in coverage, he's shown improvements as the year has progressed and flashed as a rusher, producing six pressures, a sack, and a pair of quarterback hits on 26 blitzes.

Best Newcomer: Al Woods

Sitting out last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 34-year old Woods hasn't shown any signs of rust in his return to the gridiron. Stout in the trenches, he's been difficult for opponents to move in the run game and has already been credited with 14 run stops by Pro Football Focus. At 335 pounds, he's also been a surprising contributor rushing the passer, recording eight pressures, a sack, and a trio of quarterback hits. Aside from committing a few bone-headed penalties during the course of the season, his return has proven to be a shrewd signing by the front office.

Top Rookie: Darrell Taylor

Technically, Taylor isn't a rookie, but since he didn't play a single snap in 2020 recovering from leg surgery, I'm going to cheat the system and give this award to him anyway. Appearing in seven games so far, the former second-round pick out of Tennessee has been Seattle's most consistent and dynamic pass rushing threat, using his speed, explosiveness, and underrated power off the edge to register a team-best 4.0 sacks, 18 pressures, and seven quarterback hits. Seeing action at SAM linebacker and defensive end, he has room to grow as a run defender, but he's been a rare bright spot for a pass rush that has largely disappointed.

Biggest Surprise: Rasheem Green

Taylor may have been a viable candidate for this award as well, but Green has quietly been a pleasant surprise after entering training camp squarely on the roster bubble. The fourth-year defender responded with a stellar camp and preseason and while he hasn't been much of a factor rushing the passer with just 2.0 sacks and 17 total pressures, he has been effective defending the run with 13 stops and a 67.1 run grade on Pro Football Focus. He's also added three pass deflections at the line of scrimmage and has only missed one tackle all season.

Top Play: Quandre Diggs' End zone Interception vs. Rams

Seattle hasn't produced many turnovers this season, so there aren't many plays to choose from for this award. With that said, Diggs' remarkable interception against former teammate and current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stands out as the best highlight on that side of the ball thus far. After being forced out of the pocket by Ford on 2nd and goal, Stafford wanted to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone to live to fight another down. But Diggs had other plans, reading the quarterback like a book and seemingly coming out of nowhere to pick off the pass. Getting both feet down inbounds, the turnover sent the Rams back to the sideline without any points and the game remained scoreless.