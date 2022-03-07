Seahawks 2022 Combine Confidential: Cornerbacks/Safeties

While Seattle has several key free agents poised to hit the market in the secondary, including Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs, this year's draft class offers good depth at cornerback and safety and several players showed out in Indianapolis who could pique the team's interest.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - With free agency scheduled to kick off on March 16, the Seahawks have several key players set to test the market. Most notably, three former starters in the secondary - safety Quandre Diggs and cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones - will be free to sign with any team.

In the midst of recovering from surgery to repair a fractured fibula, Diggs has been one of the NFL's best free safeties over the past several years, picking off 13 passes in just 38 games since the Seahawks acquired him via trade from the Lions. Assuming he's on target to return well before the start of training camp, he should garner plenty of interest from other teams.

Meanwhile, Reed and Jones both should be in the prime of their respective careers, with each being under 26 years of age. Reed was especially effective for the Seahawks in 2021, giving up zero touchdowns and allowing less than a 48 percent completion rate in coverage over his last 12 games after transitioning back to right cornerback. Jones found his groove in the final six games as well, allowing only a 58.3 completion rate, less than 8.5 yards per reception, and no touchdowns in coverage.

Throughout the offseason, coach Pete Carroll has emphasized the desire for Seattle to retain as many of its own free agents as possible. New defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt highlighted Diggs and Reed as two players the team absolutely must bring back to solidify the back half of his unit, but that may be easier said than done.

"It's a big challenge. It really is," Carroll said of trying to re-sign all three players on Wednesday. "All those guys played well for us and did a good job. Quandre is a huge factor on our team and we love what he brings in all ways. The corners played really well. So we'll see what happens."

Though the Seahawks hope to re-sign Diggs, Reed, and Jones, it's possible one or more of those players will be in another uniform next season. Keeping that in mind, here are 12 cornerbacks and safeties who participated in the combine who Seattle could target in April's draft: