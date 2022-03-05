Seahawks 2022 Combine Confidential: Defensive Ends/3-Tech Defensive Tackles
INDIANAPOLIS - One day after the Seahawks capped off a tough season with a 38-30 win over the Cardinals in Arizona, coach Pete Carroll was asked where he believed his team needed to improve the most to rebound from a last place finish in the NFC West.
While Carroll initially went with typical coach speak by indicating Seattle needed to do everything in its power to keep as many of its impending free agents as possible, he then pointed to the pass rush as a primary point of emphasis. The response wasn't a revelation by any means, as the organization has played musical chairs with numerous veterans and young players brought in over the past five years searching for more consistency chasing quarterbacks.
In retrospect, the arrival of Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year rental in 2019 and a shrewd midseason trade for Carlos Dunlap in 2020 proved to be timely additions and made an immediate difference. But overall, that mission has come up short year after year, as the team regressed back towards the bottom of the NFL last season in sacks and pressure percentage despite re-signing Dunlap and bringing back a healthy Darrell Taylor among other moves.
As the Seahawks try to bounce back into contention in the NFC West, nothing may be more imperative to that quest than bolstering the pass rush both off the edge and in the interior. Much to their benefit, a deep, exciting draft class littered with athletic, versatile defensive linemen should give them a prime opportunity to land premium talent to address a chronic problem.
Here's a look at eight defensive linemen who participated in this year's scouting combine who could be on Seattle's radar as a target in April's draft:
Defensive Ends
Boye Mafe
After playing sparingly in his first two seasons with Minnesota, the uber-athletic 6-foot-3, 255-pound Mafe surfaced as one of the most electric pass rushers in the Big Ten conference over the past two seasons, producing 7.0 sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a senior. He followed up with an eye-opening performance at the Senior Bowl, looking borderline unblockable at times against top competition.
Turning heads from start to finish in Mobile, Boye showed off his elite burst and explosiveness off the edge, winning with speed rushes upfield as well as unexpectedly fine-tuned hand usage disengaging from blocks. He has also made strides as a run defender, exhibiting improving play strength, technique, and tackling prowess as he gained experience. While some questions persist about his pro readiness given inconsistent footwork and minimal experience out of a three-point stance, his rare combination of upper body strength and dynamic athleticism make him one of the most fascinating prospects at any position in this class. He's a perennial Pro Bowler in the making with proper coaching and could be a monster playing the LEO position in Seattle if he lasts past the first round.
DeAngelo Malone
One of the most productive edge rushers in the nation over the past four years, Malone turned in a stellar career at Western Kentucky amassing 31.0 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and 57.5 tackles for loss during that span. The multi-time First-Team All-Conference USA selection put his name on the map with a dominant showing at the Senior Bowl in Mobile.
Though on the smaller side at 6-foot-3, 234 pounds, Malone plays far bigger than his size would suggest. He plays with aggressive, active hands at the point of attack and consistently showed the ability to hold up physically working off of blocks defending the run as well as rushing the passer. To succeed against NFL tackles and carve out an every down role, he's going to need to add a bit more mass and continue crafting a reliable set of counter moves. But he's a bendy rusher with surprising flexibility and a hot motor who should be able to turn the heat on quarterbacks and generate turnovers as a strip-sack artist right away in a 3-4 style defense.
Arnold Ebiketie
Coming to United States from Cameroon as a teenager, Ebiketie didn't pick up football until his sophomore year of high school. But it didn't take long for him to become an intriguing recruit and after committing to play at Temple, he transitioned from linebacker to defensive end, producing 4.5 sacks in just six games in 2020. He played one lone season for Penn State as a grad transfer and broke out with 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.
While Ebiketie isn't the twitchiest edge rusher in this year's draft class, he plays with fast, skilled hands and a refined set of counter moves at his disposal unexpected from a player with such limited football background. At 250 pounds, he offers enough size to put his hand in the dirt as a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme and packs good initial punch at the point of attack. A lean lower body could create some problems for him as a run defender and he has limited experience in coverage, but his ability to split gaps and hunt down quarterbacks makes him a great fit for a hybrid 3-4 defense like the one the Seahawks expect to roll out.
Kingsley Enagbare
The latest in a long line of quality defensive ends to come out of South Carolina following the footsteps of Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum, Kingsley played meaningful snaps upon his arrival in Columbia. Over the course of four seasons on campus, he amassed 120 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He earned Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2020.
Possessing a prototypical defensive end frame at 6-foot-4, 264 pounds with 35-inch arms, Kingsley wins as a pass rusher with his length and power rather than explosiveness, preferring to deploy devastating long arm moves to set up counters off of it. A legitimate pocket pusher with past experience playing reduced inside, his upside swarming quarterbacks may be somewhat limited by his average athletic traits. But he brings ample pop with his hands at the point of attack and he's a thumper in the run game, rarely letting ball carriers get out of his grasp, and he could be a candidate to play end in Seattle's multiple front.
5-Tech/3-Tech Hybrids
Perrion Winfrey
Taking the junior college route to Norman, Winfrey dominated inferior competition at Iowa Western Community College before committing to Oklahoma as a four-star recruit in 2020. While his pass rushing production didn't pop off the page in his first year with the program, he was named a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in both of his seasons with the Sooners, finishing with 40 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 16.5 tackles for loss in 23 games.
At his best lined up as a three-tech, the 303-pound Winfrey has an impressively quick first step for a player of his size and provides plenty of thump when he strikes opponents with heavy hands. He also has outstanding length with 35-inch arms that he uses to create separation and stack/shed blockers. While there's no questioning his effort, his agility and change-of-direction testing will be worth monitoring at the combine due to his struggles with lateral movement defending the run on film. Nonetheless, his motor and north/south athleticism should make him an intriguing candidate to play as a 4-3 defensive tackle or 3-4 "big" end with immense pass rushing upside.
Logan Hall
A bit of a late bloomer after being stuck behind the likes of 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner, Hall cut it loose as a senior for Houston, busting out with career-bests in sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (13). Earning himself First-Team All-AAC recognition, he accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl and excelled in Mobile, holding up well against some of the best offensive linemen in the country.
At 6-foot-6, Hall has the frame and athleticism to potentially succeed as an every down defensive end at 270 pounds or bulk up to terrorize opponents as a 3-tech interior rusher. He boasts an elite first step that allows him to split and penetrate gaps disrupt run plays and collapse pockets while also having more than enough power behind his hands to bull rush blockers into a quarterback's lap. Leverage issues and pad level will always be concerns for him due to his height, especially if he plays the majority of his snaps inside, but his exciting mix of athleticism and physical traits give him a chance to be a far better pro than college player with scheme flexibility.
DeMarvin Leal
One of the premier interior pass rushers in the nation a year ago, Leal broke out as a junior for Texas A&M with 8.5 sacks, more than doubling his previous career-high. He also added 12.5 tackles for loss and a pair of pass deflections, earning himself First-Team All-American honors from the Associated Press and All-SEC First-Team recognition for his efforts.
Built with a similar frame to Winfrey, Leal stands 6-foot-4 and weighs a lean 290 pounds, looking much the part of a defensive end rather than a defensive tackle. He has enough burst and quickness to be a viable rusher as either a base end in a 4-3 scheme or a 3-tech in a 3-4 system and can win with power or finesse. Despite finishing in the top five in the SEC in sacks, he left several plays on the field and finishing has been a persistent problem for him. Against the run, his lateral quickness may not be sufficient enough in the league to play extensive snaps off edge either. Most likely, his best fit will be as a 3-tech tackle and he could provide an exciting future starter to push Poona Ford for reps in Seattle.
Joshua Paschal
One of several intriguing Kentucky standouts in this year's draft class, the thickly-built 278-pound Paschal became the first player in school history to be a three-time team captain. On the field, he delivered with 188 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and 31 tackles for loss over the past three seasons and received First-Team All-SEC accolades as a senior in 2021.
Capable of playing in a two-point stance off the edge or with his hand in the dirt as a 5-tech "big" end or 3-tech tackle, the flexible Paschal plays balls to the wall every single down. While he can find himself out of position and his technique can betray him occasionally as a result, his aggressive nature and physical play style lead to positive plays far more often than not. When he gets a full head of steam, he can be a freight train turning speed into power on bull rushes and tends to serve as a brick wall when ball carriers run into his path. He's not a toolsy edge with elite speed or bend, but he's a football junkie whose versatility and passion for the game will make him an asset on and off the field for whoever drafts him.