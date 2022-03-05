Seahawks 2022 Combine Confidential: Defensive Ends/3-Tech Defensive Tackles

Coming off another season where its pass rush failed to meet expectations, Seattle needs to add some much-needed juice to the defensive line group. Luckily, a deep stable of versatile defenders should give the team a chance to do just that in April's draft.

INDIANAPOLIS - One day after the Seahawks capped off a tough season with a 38-30 win over the Cardinals in Arizona, coach Pete Carroll was asked where he believed his team needed to improve the most to rebound from a last place finish in the NFC West.

While Carroll initially went with typical coach speak by indicating Seattle needed to do everything in its power to keep as many of its impending free agents as possible, he then pointed to the pass rush as a primary point of emphasis. The response wasn't a revelation by any means, as the organization has played musical chairs with numerous veterans and young players brought in over the past five years searching for more consistency chasing quarterbacks.

In retrospect, the arrival of Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year rental in 2019 and a shrewd midseason trade for Carlos Dunlap in 2020 proved to be timely additions and made an immediate difference. But overall, that mission has come up short year after year, as the team regressed back towards the bottom of the NFL last season in sacks and pressure percentage despite re-signing Dunlap and bringing back a healthy Darrell Taylor among other moves.

As the Seahawks try to bounce back into contention in the NFC West, nothing may be more imperative to that quest than bolstering the pass rush both off the edge and in the interior. Much to their benefit, a deep, exciting draft class littered with athletic, versatile defensive linemen should give them a prime opportunity to land premium talent to address a chronic problem.

Here's a look at eight defensive linemen who participated in this year's scouting combine who could be on Seattle's radar as a target in April's draft: