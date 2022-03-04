Seahawks 2022 Combine Confidential: Offensive Line

With as many as three starting spots potentially up for grabs and several key veterans set to become free agents this month, addressing the offensive line should again be a point of emphasis for Seattle with a stellar draft class to pick from.

INDIANAPOLIS - Drawing closer to the start of a new league year, the Seahawks once again face significant question marks at multiple positions along their offensive line with several starting spots currently sitting vacant.

As has been the case throughout his tenure as coach, Pete Carroll has continued to preach continuity up front, especially after Seattle ended the year on a strong note with a revived rushing attack helping the team win four out of six down the stretch. But keeping the group together may be tough with Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown, center Ethan Pocic, and right tackle Brandon Shell heading towards free agency and the organization having other needs on the roster to address.

"We're trying to get our guys back," Carroll told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. "We'll see what happens. We don't know right now. We like our guys, and we think that the opportunity to grow with them and continue will help us. We got to see what happens. This time right now, it's really specifically directed for [general manager] John [Schneider]. He's trying to check out our roster, mark all the agents, make sure that we can know where everybody sits with us, and to try to see where we have to go because of our opportunities."

While re-signing Brown, Shell, and Pocic will be prioritized, it's possible, if not likely, the Seahawks will have at least one new starter along the offensive line in 2022. Even if they do bring back all of those players on one or two-year deals, that shouldn't stop Carroll and Schneider from pursuing long-term solutions in a draft class featuring quality talent and depth at tackle, guard, and center.

Here's a look at seven offensive line prospects participating in the combine who could be on Seattle's radar as potential targets heading into the 2022 NFL Draft: