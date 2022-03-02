Seahawks 2022 Combine Confidential: Quarterbacks

With Russell Wilson set to return in 2022, Seattle may not necessarily be in the market for a quarterback. But with the veteran signal caller approaching his mid-30s, the team may have interest in finding a young player to groom behind him.

INDIANAPOLIS - While speculation about his future continues to run rampant and trade ideas keep being pitched by major networks daily, all signs point towards Russell Wilson remaining the Seahawks quarterback in 2022.

But that doesn't mean general manager John Schneider won't be on the lookout for a developmental signal caller heading towards this year's draft. In fact, after being linked to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in previous drafts, history suggests Seattle's scouting staff will do its due diligence investigating potential heir apparent candidates starting with this week's NFL Scouting Combine.

Since Schneider arrived in 2010, the Seahawks have only used two draft picks on quarterbacks, selecting Wilson in the third round back in 2012 and using a seventh rounder on Alex McGough in 2018. Due to Wilson's brilliance and remarkable durability, the organization hasn't had to worry about tabbing a potential replacement or using draft capital seeking a viable young backup.

However, Wilson will turn 34 years old in November and showed last season that he indeed is human, missing the first three games of his 10-year career after suffering a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger. With just two years left on the five-year extension he signed in 2019, even if they intend for him to remain the franchise quarterback for years to come, it would be prudent for Schneider to ramp up efforts pursuing a young signal caller to groom behind him.

Here are three quarterback prospects who could be on Seattle's radar to varying degrees as targets in April's draft: