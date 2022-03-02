Seahawks 2022 Combine Confidential: Quarterbacks
INDIANAPOLIS - While speculation about his future continues to run rampant and trade ideas keep being pitched by major networks daily, all signs point towards Russell Wilson remaining the Seahawks quarterback in 2022.
But that doesn't mean general manager John Schneider won't be on the lookout for a developmental signal caller heading towards this year's draft. In fact, after being linked to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in previous drafts, history suggests Seattle's scouting staff will do its due diligence investigating potential heir apparent candidates starting with this week's NFL Scouting Combine.
Since Schneider arrived in 2010, the Seahawks have only used two draft picks on quarterbacks, selecting Wilson in the third round back in 2012 and using a seventh rounder on Alex McGough in 2018. Due to Wilson's brilliance and remarkable durability, the organization hasn't had to worry about tabbing a potential replacement or using draft capital seeking a viable young backup.
However, Wilson will turn 34 years old in November and showed last season that he indeed is human, missing the first three games of his 10-year career after suffering a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger. With just two years left on the five-year extension he signed in 2019, even if they intend for him to remain the franchise quarterback for years to come, it would be prudent for Schneider to ramp up efforts pursuing a young signal caller to groom behind him.
Here are three quarterback prospects who could be on Seattle's radar to varying degrees as targets in April's draft:
Sam Howell
Entering his junior year as a dark horse Heisman candidate, Howell wasn't quite able to replicate his stellar passing production from 2020 minus NFL-bound receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome as North Carolina stumbled to a disappointing 6-7 season in the ACC. His completion rate dipped by almost six percent and his passer rating plunged by 25 points.
Still, despite playing with an inferior supporting cast and seeing some of his numbers negatively impacted as a result, Howell threw for 3,086 yards with 24 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He also emerged as one of the nation's best dual-threat quarterbacks, rushing for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Tar Heels put greater emphasis on the ground game to offset their struggles recapturing their vertical passing game from a year earlier.
"That's definitely a part of my game I've been trying to work on," Howell told reporters at the combine, admitting he will have to do a better job protecting himself from taking too many hits at the next level. "I think to be really successful at this position, you've got to move around a little bit nowadays and that's definitely something I take pride in."
Possessing plus arm strength and the ability to make all the necessary throws from the pocket while also being a threat using his legs, Howell has all of the physical tools to be a franchise quarterback in the right situation. There's a chance he could get snagged earlier than expected due to his upside, but if he falls towards the end of the first round or into the second round, Schneider just might consider trading up and making a bold move as the Packers did to land Jordan Love two years ago.
Bailey Zappe
While Howell entered last season regarded as one of the nation's best quarterbacks, Zappe took a road less traveled towards a historic 2021 season to put himself on the NFL radar. After three outstanding seasons orchestrating Houston Baptist's "Air Raid" scheme at the FCS level, he transferred to Western Kentucky to run a similar system slinging the pigskin all over the yard.
Though Zappe admitted it took time to adjust to the speed difference against FBS competition, his numbers for the Hilltoppers didn't reflect any struggles doing so. At the controls of Zach Kittley's offense, he set a new FBS records in passing yards (5,833) and passing touchdowns (61), breaking marks previously held by Texas Tech's B.J. Symons and current Bengals star Joe Burrow respectively.
"You look at the greats and they have leadership, that's the number one thing, decision-making, ball placement, limiting turnovers, knowledge of the game. It's those four or five things that are the most important stuff and I feel like I carry those in my game," Zappe said.
Compared to other quarterbacks in this year's draft class, Zappe doesn't have a rocket arm and had some issues throwing the ball downfield during the Senior Bowl in Mobile. But he excels at ball placement, particularly in the intermediate passing game, throwing receivers open against coverage and proving himself adept at transitioning through his progressions. Add in decent mobility navigating the pocket and he could be an intriguing day three option for the Seahawks to learn under Wilson.
Dustin Crum
Coming from a similar non-Power 5 program to Zappe, the 6-foot-3, 207-pound Crum turned in a strong senior campaign to lead a traditional MAC bottom feeder to a third straight season finishing at the .500 mark or better. Kent State earned a bowl berth for the second time in three seasons and just the fourth time in school history.
Statistically, Crum didn't post the gaudy passing numbers Zappe did, but his production mirrored Howell's from a dual-threat perspective. Completing 64 percent of his passes, he tossed for 3,206 passing yards and 20 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions through the air. Showing off his excellent mobility, he surpassed 700 rushing yards for the second time in three seasons and scored 12 touchdowns on the ground to pace the Golden Flashes' offense.
With questionable delivery mechanics and arm strength concerns stemming from his college tape, Crum may not be a future starter in the NFL. But his pocket presence, leadership intangibles, and ability to do damage with his legs both on designed keepers and improvised scrambles would make him a great late round/undrafted fit for Seattle to bring on board as a developmental backup who could grow into capable backup in time.