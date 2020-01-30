Seahawks Address Offensive Line in Latest Mock Draft

The Super Bowl has yet to be played, but preparations for the 2020 NFL Draft are already well under way.

Last week, over 100 of the nation's top prospects participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, with scouts and executives from all 32 franchises on hand.

Following the latest developments out of Mobile, here's my first crack at a Seahawks seven-round mock draft, including three projected compensatory selections.

Round 1, Pick No. 27 – Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

Staying put in the first round to fill a huge need, the Seahawks land a coveted EDGE defender in Gross-Matos. Built with a prototypical 6-foot-4, 264-pound frame well-suited for the position, he excelled both as a rusher and run defender at Penn State, recording 17.0 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss during the past two seasons. He can win off the edge with speed and power, and with room to add muscle to his frame and develop his array of counter moves, he has as much upside as any defensive end in this draft class. In a perfect world, he's teaming up with Jadeveon Clowney to harass opposing quarterbacks for the foreseeable future.

Round 2, Pick No. 59 – Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

While it remains to be seen if Germain Ifedi or George Fant will be re-signed, Seattle could use a left tackle for the future with Duane Brown set to turn 35 years old in August. From a technique standpoint, Tega Wanogho may not quite be ready to jump into the starting lineup on day one and needs to bulk up a bit to help finish as a run blocker. But at 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, he displays excellent athleticism for his size and has the mobility and arm length to excel in pass protection with quality coaching.

Round 2, Pick No. 64 – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Receiver may not be Seattle’s biggest priority, but adding Mims as a complementary talent alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf makes a great deal of sense at the end of the second round. The Baylor standout offers outstanding size (6-foot-3, 206 pounds), reliable hands, and elite top speed as a former track star at the high school level and produced 2,925 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns with the Bears. Like Metcalf, he presents a large catch radius and could develop into another reliable red zone weapon for Russell Wilson. He also is a willing run blocker, a prerequisite to make it as a receiver in Seattle.

Round 3, COMP PICK – Logan Stenberg, OG, Kentucky

Seattle has had a revolving door at left guard, opening the season with a different starter at the position in each of the past five seasons. At his best as a downhill blocker, the physical Stenberg plays with a mean streak to the whistle every down and sometimes, to the detriment of his team, he’ll even keep playing beyond the whistle. He’s not the most athletic interior lineman in this class and his 6-foot-6 height can create leverage issues for him, but his temperament and ability to finish opponents as a run blocker make him a perfect fit with the Seahawks.

Round 4, Pick No. 123 – Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

Though Shaquill Griffin earned his first Pro Bowl nod, the Seahawks could use another quality cornerback on the outside to push incumbent starter Tre Flowers next season. The lengthy 6-foot-2 Jackson checks off a number of boxes Carroll looks for at the position, exhibiting excellent physicality in press coverage, improving ball skills, and a willingness to help out defending the run. Like Flowers, he can be a big rigid changing directions and struggles at times in man coverage, but he has the top speed to run with receivers downfield and fits Seattle’s Cover 3-heavy scheme.

Round 4, COMP PICK – Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

Even if Will Dissly returns to form after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon last season, the Seahawks need to add at least one more tight end to the fold this spring. A solid all-around tight end, Parkinson offers enough size (6-foot-7, 251 pounds) to be an effective inline blocker at the next level while also possessing enough fluidity in space to beat linebackers and safeties as a route runner. He caught seven touchdowns as a sophomore for the Cardinal and would benefit from playing with an elite quarterback in Wilson.

Round 5, Pick. No. 136 – AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

With Chris Carson entering the final year of his rookie contract and Rashaad Penny recovering from a torn ACL, snagging a running back from a strong class at the position a year early would be a prudent choice. Possessing rare burst for a 250-pound back and the ability to bowl over defenders in bunches, Dillon rushed for 4,382 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns in three seasons with the Eagles. Though he’s not much of a threat as a receiver, the bruising back would be an intriguing replacement candidate if Carson isn’t extended and departs in 2021.

Round 6, COMP PICK – Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon

There’s a chance Ifedi and Fant could both leave as free agents, leaving only Brown and Jamarco Jones as tackles on Seattle’s current roster. Even after landing Tega Wanogho in the second round, the Seahawks double down and use their final compensatory selection on Throckmorton, who offers great versatility after starting games at four different positions for the Ducks. Known for his power and tenacity in the run blocking department, this selection has a chance to be a late round home run as the Seahawks land a potential starter at right tackle down the road.