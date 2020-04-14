Seahawks Embark on Trade Down Frenzy in Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft now just nine days away, the Seahawks and all 31 other teams are finalizing preparations for an event that will look vastly different this year.

Due to stay-at-home orders in effect in most states, the league has been forced to go virtual for this year's draft, as coaches, general managers, and scouts will correspond remotely from their homes. This will undoubtedly have an impact on how the process plays out, but that shouldn't stop Seahawks general manager John Schneider from sticking with status quo and trading down to accumulate extra picks.

Last April, Schneider pulled off arguably his greatest magic trick yet, transforming a league-low four draft picks into 11 new players. While he's in a better position this year with seven picks heading into the draft, he's averaged more than 10 selections per year since 2016, near-guaranteeing he will be trading down at least once this year, if not more.

Replicating Schneider's aggressive nature as a trade down artist, I worked the phones to negotiate four trade downs in my latest seven-round mock draft, eventually landing a 12-player class that fills multiple needs on both sides of the football.

Round 2, Pick No. 39 - Zack Baun, EDGE/LB, Wisconsin*

*Acquired from Dolphins

Following two trade downs, the Seahawks still land a high-ceiling pass rusher in Baun, a hybrid defender who broke out with 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss as a senior for the Badgers. Though his size and length (32 3/4-inch arms) aren't necessarily ideal for an NFL EDGE rusher, he's a twitched up athlete who offers the ability to beat tackles as a speed rusher upfield and plays with plenty of bend turning the corner in pursuit of quarterbacks. He's just coming into his own as a rusher and after earning a 91.1 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus the past two years, he already has well-developed skills for covering running backs and tight ends. Given his ability to play all three linebacker spots, he's the kind of chess piece coach Pete Carroll will love having on his defense.

Round 2, Pick No. 59 - Lucas Niang, T, TCU

Recovering from hip surgery, Niang wasn't able to participate in the scouting combine, but he still remains one of the top tackle prospects in a deep draft class. When healthy, he's light on his feet and has the athleticism to execute move blocks along with exhibiting enough power to drive defenders off the line of scrimmage. In the past, he's had some issues allowing speed rushers to get past him upfield in pass protection due to technique-related issues, but he's savvy blocking against stunts and blitzes and mirrors well against opposing counter moves. Assuming he checks out medically, he should be able to compete against Brandon Shell for a starting job at right tackle right away in Seattle.

Round 2, Pick No. 64 - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

With Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf both returning, finding another receiver may not be a top priority this early in the draft. However, Aiyuk checks off the vast majority of boxes Seattle looks for at the position. Though he's a work in progress as a route runner after going the JUCO route before landing at Arizona State, he can create yardage in chunks after the catch, an area the Seahawks have struggled in recent seasons. Boasting elite speed and the ability to shift into second gear in an instant, he's one of the best deep threats in a loaded draft class. Add in his desire to block on the outside as well as special teams potential and this could be a home run selection to close out day two.

Round 3, Pick No. 71 - Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma**

*Acquired from Chargers

Moving back again with a third-round selection acquired in a trade with the Lions, the Seahawks land a potential steal in Gallimore, who has been assessed as a possible fringe first-round talent in some scouting circles. Offering a rare blend of size and athleticism, the Third-Team All-American selection ran his 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in 4.79 seconds at 304 pounds. He flashed those traits as a pass rusher for the Sooners, but never quite fully delivered on his potential statistically with just 8.5 sacks in four seasons and struggled at times as a run defender. Still, he's a ball of clay who oozes untapped potential if coach Clint Hurtt works with him on playing with a lower pad level to consistently win the leverage battle in the trenches.

Round 4, Pick No. 133 - Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

Even after a large gap between picks, Seattle doubles up in the defensive interior, finding a long-term solution at the nose tackle position in the 330-pound Fotu. Though he won't contribute much as a pass rusher and only produced 4.0 sacks in four collegiate seasons, the former rugby star can be difficult to move off the line of scrimmage, plays with a bit of a mean streak, and offers surprising quickness to split gaps for a player of his size, which allowed him to rack up 14 tackles for loss over his final two seasons with the Utes. After typically relying on seasoned veterans like Al Woods to play the nose tackle role, he provides the Seahawks with a young talent to develop under club control through 2023.

Round 4, Pick No. 141 - Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern*

*Acquired from Dolphins

After acquiring Quinton Dunbar from the Redskins last month, the Seahawks don't have a major need at cornerback in the short term. But Vildor may be one of the most intriguing corners in this draft class in terms of fitting Seattle's mold at the position. Though undersized height-wise at 5-foot-10, he's one of the few defensive backs in this class who checks off the team's 32-inch arm requirement and possesses the speed and change of direction skills to potentially play nickel corner at the next level. He will have to improve as a run defender to earn a starting job, but his combination of length, athleticism, and ball skills (four interceptions in 2019) makes him worthy of an early day three selection by Seattle.

Round 5, Pick No. 155 - Lamical Perine, RB, Florida***

***Acquired from Vikings

Looking to add another day three pick, the Seahawks trade down for a fourth time, this time sliding back into the fifth round to draft Perine. Though he's not the most explosive athlete at the position, as exhibited by a 4.62 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, he's a patient runner with enough burst and physicality to find success in Seattle's zone-heavy scheme. Built with a thick 5-foot-11, 216-pound frame, he consistently breaks through arm tackles, is a surprisingly effective short-yardage back, and offers soft hands as a receiver out of the backfield. Even if he doesn't play much offensively right away, he should find a niche on special teams.

Round 6, Pick No. 186 - Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford**

**Acquired from Chargers

Even with Greg Olsen arriving as a free agent and Will Dissly working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon, the Seahawks would be smart to use a day three pick on a potential long-term contributor at the tight end group. A solid all-around tight end coming from a program known for developing players at the position, Parkinson offers enough size (6-foot-7, 251 pounds) to be an effective inline blocker at the next level with adequate coaching while also possessing enough fluidity at his size in space to beat linebackers and safeties as a route runner. He caught seven touchdowns as a sophomore for the Cardinal and would benefit from playing with an elite quarterback in Wilson.

Round 6, Pick No. 214 - Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama

Further reinforcing the depth chart along the defensive line, the Seahawks bring in Jennings, who enters the league with question marks about his best positional fit and overall athletic profile. At 6-foot-2, 256 pounds, the former Crimson Tide standout earned a First-Team All-SEC selection as a linebacker after amassing 83 tackles and 8.0 sacks in 2019. But in Seattle, he will likely be competing for a roster spot at defensive end, where his toughness and refined hand technique could give him a chance to carve out a rotational role as a rookie.

Round 7, Pick No. 235 - Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon****

****Acquired from Lions

After landing Niang in the second round, the Seahawks continue their efforts to rebuild the offensive line and use their first seventh-round pick on Throckmorton, who offers great versatility after starting games at four different positions for the Ducks. Known for his power and tenacity in the run blocking department, this selection has a chance to be a late round home run as the Seahawks land an experienced player with enough upside to start somewhere up front in the future.

Round 7, Pick No. 249 - Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii***

***Acquired from Vikings

The Seahawks have only drafted two quarterbacks since Schneider arrived, but after adding three total seventh-round picks through trade downs, they bring in McDonald as an intriguing developmental project behind Russell Wilson. Playing in Hawaii's Run N' Shoot offense, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal caller threw for 8,010 yards and tossed 69 touchdown passes over the past two seasons. He also flashed some ability as a runner, rushing for 880 yards and scoring 12 rushing touchdowns.

Round 7, Pick No. 251 - Sage Lewis, LB, Florida International*

*Acquired from Dolphins

Coming off a fifth First-Team All-Pro selection, Bobby Wagner hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. But he will soon turn 30 years old and while linebacker is far from the greatest need, Lewis offers solid value at this stage of the draft. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Lewis is a plus-athlete who exhibits excellent range pursuing ball carriers and tallied 218 combined tackles for the Panthers over the past two seasons. He showed significant improvements in coverage last season as well, intercepting three passes as a senior.