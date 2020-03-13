Seahawks Free Agency Preview

While the coronavirus has stalled the rest of the sports world, the NFL expects free agency to open on March 18 as expected.

The Seahawks and all 31 other NFL teams will be able to start negotiating with free agents during the legal tampering period on Monday, March 16. Free agents will officially be able to sign two days later.

Which Seahawks will hit the market and what players will general manager John Schneider target?

2019 Record

For the second straight season and seventh time in eight years, the Seahawks reached double digit victories with an 11-5 record and earned a wild card in the NFC. After dispatching Philadelphia in the wild card round of the playoffs, Seattle lost a 28-23 decision to Green Bay in the divisional round.

2020 Unrestricted Free Agents

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

Jarran Reed, DT

Quinton Jefferson, DT

Al Woods, DT

Germain Ifedi, T

George Fant, T

Mike Iupati, G

Luke Willson, TE

Mychal Kendricks, LB

Ezekiel Ansah, DE

Akeem King, CB

Neiko Thorpe, CB

Josh Gordon, WR

Jaron Brown, WR

Marshawn Lynch, RB

C.J. Prosise, RB

Geno Smith, QB

Robert Turbin, RB

Dekoda Watson, LB

2020 Restricted Free Agents

Jacob Hollister, TE

Joey Hunt, C

Branden Jackson, DE

Kalan Reed, CB

Salary Cap

Unlike previous seasons, the Seahawks have ample financial flexibility with nearly $45 million in salary cap space per OverTheCap.com. The team could also create additional room by releasing a few high-priced veterans as well.

Free Agent Game Plan

After finishing among the NFL's worst in sacks and quarterback hits, the Seahawks need pass rushing help in the worst way. Losing star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive tackle Jarran Reed would only magnify those issues further, but general manager John Schneider may not be willing to break the bank to sign either player, which will make it imperative for Seattle to be aggressive in free agency looking for help chasing down opposing quarterbacks.

Aside from adding proven talent to their pass rush, the Seahawks also face the prospects of having at least two starting vacancies along the offensive line with Germain Ifedi, George Fant, and Mike Iupati all heading to free agency. Seattle could explore the market seeking viable short-term replacements at right tackle and left guard. The team may also have interest looking for slot cornerback competition for Ugo Amadi and receiving depth behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Five Free Agent Targets

Randall Cobb, WR

Cobb will turn 30 in August, so he has a bit more tread on his tires, but he's a proven slot receiver who averaged 15 yards per reception and produced 329 yards after the catch in 2019 for the Cowboys. He had issues with drops last year, ranking among league leaders with eight, and he does have a lengthy injury history worth considering. But if he can be signed for a deal similar to the one-year, $5 million contract he signed last year, he'd make sense for the Seahawks as a slot target to pair with Lockett and Metcalf.

Austin Hooper, TE

It might seem far-fetched for Seattle to pursue a top tight end on the market after signing Greg Olsen in February, but the team needs a long-term option at the position and Hooper would fit the bill. A matchup problem for linebackers and safeties capable of creating big plays after the catch, Hooper would instantly give Russell Wilson a third reliable receiving option behind Lockett and Metcalf, as he's caught 77 percent of his career targets. He's also a serviceable run blocker, making him an ideal fit in Seattle's scheme.

Jack Conklin, T

The 25-year old Conklin would be quite the prize for the Seahawks if both Ifedi and Fant bolt in free agency. He’d be an expensive signing as the top tackle in this free agent class, but he has a Pro Bowl to his name and would be an upgrade across from Duane Brown. If Tennessee lets him hit the market on March 18, Seattle could at least investigate to see how much money he's commanding considering his reputation as one of the best run blocking right tackles in football.

Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE/DE

In 2019, Fowler set career-highs with 11.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown and registered six passes defensed playing outside linebacker in Wade Phillips' 3-4 scheme. He’s been wildly inconsistent in four NFL seasons, producing just 4.0 sacks in two of the past four years. This erratic production may impact his market value, but he’s only 25 years old and has the versatility to play defensive end or linebacker. With Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon not expected to hit the market, he'll be a bit more expensive, but could be an intriguing option for Seattle regardless of whether or not Clowney returns.

Danny Shelton, DT

The former Washington Husky star has been linked to Seattle in the past, but a deal has never come to fruition. The 26-year old Shelton enjoyed his finest NFL season with the Patriots in 2019, finishing with career-highs in tackles (61), sacks (3.0), and quarterback hits (6). He's not known for his pass rushing prowess, but the 345-pound defender isn't a complete non-factor collapsing the pocket from the interior and remains stout at the point of attack against the run. If he can be signed for $5 million per year or less, Seattle should pounce to bolster its interior defensive line.