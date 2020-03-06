Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Right Tackle

Just two weeks away from the start of free agency, the Seahawks have some tough decisions to make along the offensive line with three former starters set to hit the market.

Coach Pete Carroll has emphasized the need for continuity up front, hoping Seattle can keep most of its front line intact from last season. However, tackles have been getting paid a high premium in free agency in recent years, suggesting both Germain Ifedi and George Fant could be priced out of the team's plans quickly. This would create a gaping hole on the right side of the line for the front office to fill in free agency or the draft.

Assuming Ifedi and Fant won't return, here's a look at five other right tackles the Seahawks could be interested in during free agency.

Jack Conklin

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $15 million/year

Analysis: A former first-round pick out of Michigan State, the 25-year old Conklin would be quite the prize for the Seahawks if both Ifedi and Fant bolt in free agency. A torn ACL cost Conklin half of his third season, but he started all 16 games in each of his other three seasons. He’d be an expensive signing as the top tackle in this free agent class, but he has a Pro Bowl to his name and would be an upgrade across from Duane Brown. If Tennessee lets him hit the market on March 18, Seattle could at least investigate to see how much money he's commanding considering his reputation as one of the best run blocking right tackles in football. With that said, if the 'Hawks aren't willing to pay Ifedi, it seems very unlikely they'll splurge on Conklin at an even higher cost.

Bryan Bulaga

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $10.1 million/year

Analysis: Now entering his 10th NFL season, Bulaga has some tread on his tires and has battled injuries throughout his career. However, he has played in all but three games for the Packers during the past two seasons and is coming off one of his finest NFL campaigns, earning a respectable 77.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. Offensive line coach Mike Solari coached him back in 2015 and that's been a big deal considering Seattle signed both D.J. Fluker and Mike Iupati in the past two seasons in part due to familiarity. Since he will turn 31 years old and does have a fairly lengthy injury history, a short-term deal at around $8-9 million would make sense as a stop-gap until the team develops a long-term option at right tackle.

Daryl Williams

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Analysis: Only two short years ago, Williams earned Second-Team All-Pro distinction while starting all 16 games at right tackle for the Panthers. If hitting free agency at that time, he likely would've had no shortage of suitors. Unfortunately, a series of knee injuries cost him all but one game in 2018 and after signing a one-year, $7 million deal, he wasn't near as effective starting 12 games at three different positions for Carolina last season. Still just 27 years old, the former Oklahoma standout could be a candidate to bounce back with a change of scenery and his physical run blocking skills would fit Seattle's scheme well either at right tackle or guard.

Cameron Erving

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Analysis: Formerly a first-round pick by the Browns out of Florida State, Erving lasted just two seasons in Cleveland before being dealt to the Chiefs in 2017. He's been a backup most of his career and struggled with consistency when given starting opportunities, failing to come close to living up to his draft status. So why would he make sense for the Seahawks? He's only going to turn 28 years old in August and has prior NFL starting experience at center, left guard, and left tackle. If Fant leaves as expected, Seattle will need to find a swing lineman who can play multiple spots and though his play as a starter has been uneven at best, Erving could offer immense flexibility at a low cost.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Analysis: The Seahawks know Vaitai quite well, as the 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle started against them at right tackle for the Eagles in January. Up to this point, he hasn't been a full-time starter in his first four NFL seasons. But when he's been given a chance to play, he's performed well when playing both guard and tackle. He started all three games during Philadelphia's Super Bowl run in 2017 and last season, he received a solid 72.8 grade from Pro Football Focus while surrendering just two sacks in 476 offensive snaps. He's not a likely long-term answer at the position, but he could make sense competing against Jamarco Jones and a rookie at right tackle and has swing tackle capability.