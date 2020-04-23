SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks Land 11 New Players in Final Seven-Round Mock Draft

Corbin Smith

Will the Seahawks pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? And if so, who will be the first selection? And how many times will John Schneider try to trade down?

Draft experts, media members, and fans have been asking themselves those questions ever since Seattle's 2019 season came to an end back in January at snowy Lambeau Field. After months of anticipation, the draft will finally kick off Thursday night being held in a virtual format due to the coronavirus, providing much-needed answers.

With teams having preparation all wrapped up and less than 24 hours until commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Bengals are on the clock, I teamed up with Nick Lee and Dan Viens to conduct one last Seahawks seven-round mock draft. Check out the entire virtual simulation in the video above and share your thoughts on the selections in the comments section.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Antonio Gibson

The Seahawks still need to add some offensive skill players this week, so why not target a player who could potentially make an impact at both the wide receiver and running back position?

Colby Patnode

Seahawks Select Tackle in Final First-Round Mock Draft

Seeking a replacement for right tackle Germain Ifedi, the Seahawks use their first selection on the hulking, powerful Isaiah Wilson, who started each of the past two seasons for Georgia's storied program.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

Learning from Seahawks Greats, Salvon Ahmed Ready for Next Chapter in NFL

Former Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed discusses his path to the 2020 NFL Draft as a former star at Juanita High School in Kirkland, Washington.

Landon Buford

'Competition is On' for CB Quinton Dunbar, Seahawks Newcomers

During their virtual pre-draft press conference, coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have made it clear to everyone that none of Seattle's new additions will be given a starting role and will have to earn it.

Thomas Hall10

WATCH: Percy Harvin wants to make a comeback?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks' Brain Trust Bracing for 'Unique' Virtual NFL Draft

Transforming their homes into temporary war rooms, Pete Carroll and John Schneider are preparing for a once-in-a-lifetime experience drafting virtually and per usual, they're going to come out swinging and ready to compete.

Corbin Smith

Could Seahawks Emerge as Suitor for Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette?

Few teams love running the football more than Seattle, and even with Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny already on the roster, Fournette fits from a stylistic standpoint and offers first-round pedigree.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks NFL Draft Primer: Running Backs

As Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny rehab season-ending injuries, the Seahawks could use reinforcements in the backfield. Which running backs could be on Seattle's radar during this week's NFL draft?

Corbin Smith

by

SnakeHawk

Branden Jackson officially returning to Seahawks in 2020.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks Add 'Grown Men' to Protect Russell Wilson, Provide Draft Flexibility

As one of the themes of Seattle's offseason to this point, the team has signed eight offensive linemen, including two potential new starters. What's behind the stockpiling of linemen heading into the 2020 NFL Draft?

Corbin Smith