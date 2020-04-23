Seahawks Land 11 New Players in Final Seven-Round Mock Draft

Will the Seahawks pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? And if so, who will be the first selection? And how many times will John Schneider try to trade down?

Draft experts, media members, and fans have been asking themselves those questions ever since Seattle's 2019 season came to an end back in January at snowy Lambeau Field. After months of anticipation, the draft will finally kick off Thursday night being held in a virtual format due to the coronavirus, providing much-needed answers.

With teams having preparation all wrapped up and less than 24 hours until commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Bengals are on the clock, I teamed up with Nick Lee and Dan Viens to conduct one last Seahawks seven-round mock draft. Check out the entire virtual simulation in the video above and share your thoughts on the selections in the comments section.