Seahawks Midseason Report Card: Offense

While Seattle hasn't started the season as envisioned, the team still believes it will find a way to play back into playoff contention in the second half. Reporter Corbin Smith hands out midseason report cards for each of the team's offensive position groups after the first eight games.

While it's not a perfectly even split this year due to a 17th game added to the schedule, the Seahawks have unofficially reached the midpoint of their 2021 season while enjoying a much-needed Week 9 bye.

So far, this season hasn't played out how the Seahawks envisioned it would, as the defending NFC West champions stumbled out of the gate losing five of their first seven games and also lost quarterback Russell Wilson for three games following finger surgery. But backed by an improving defense, coach Pete Carroll's team does find itself riding a wave of momentum into the second half of the schedule after smashing the Jaguars 31-7 last weekend.

Looking back at the first half of play, how has each of Seattle’s offensive groups performed through the first eight games of the season? As a former teacher, it’s time to bust out the midseason progress report.

Quarterback

Grade: A-

Before undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger, Wilson was dealing with some expected growing pains in a new scheme coordinated by Shane Waldron. Still, despite Seattle's offense struggling to find consistency in the first five games, he still led the NFL with a 9.6 yards per attempt average and a 125.3 passer rating prior to the injury and had thrown 10 touchdowns compared to just one interception. Geno Smith was far from perfect as a replacement starting the past three games for the Seahawks, taking more sacks than Carroll would have liked and coughing up a costly fumble in overtime during a loss to the Steelers in Week 6. But he kept his team in every game and posted a quality stat line, completing 68 percent of his passes while throwing five touchdowns and only one interception.

Running Back

Grade: B-

Due in part to injuries, the Seahawks have received inconsistent contributions from their stable of running backs. Starter Chris Carson got off to a fast start with 91 rushing yards in the season opener, but he was held to under 35 rushing yards in two of the next three games before a neck injury landed him on injured reserve. Taking his place in the lineup starting in Week 5, Alex Collins brought some much-needed juice to Seattle's run game, including rushing for a season-high 101 yards against Pittsburgh. His own groin injury has slowed him down over the past two weeks, however. Travis Homer has flashed in limited opportunities, rushing nine times for 60 yards and adding eight receptions for 105 yards out of the backfield. Unfortunately, former first-round pick Rashaad Penny has once again been dogged by durability issues and hasn't made an impact when he's been healthy, rushing 16 times for a total of 24 yards and no touchdowns in three games.

Receiver

Grade: B+

Though DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett haven't been quite as a productive as they were during the first eight games of the 2020 season, both star receivers remain on pace for nearly 1,200 receiving yards and have remained one of the premier receiving duos in the sport. Lockett has eclipsed 100 yards in three of the first eight games, including breaking Steve Largent's franchise record with 278 total receiving yards in Seattle's first two games. Metcalf has only hit 100 yards once, but he's lived in the end zone regardless of which quarterback has been under center, averaging one touchdown per game thus far. A severe concussion suffered by rookie Dee Eskridge in Week 1 has kept him out for the past seven games, opening the door for more opportunities for second-year wideout Freddie Swain, who has already passed his reception and receiving yardage totals from his rookie season at the midway point. No other receivers have more than four receptions on the year, putting depth at the position in question.

Tight End

Grade: D+

Coming over from the Rams along with Waldron, Gerald Everett arrived in Seattle with lofty expectations in a scheme where tight ends were supposed to be more heavily featured in the passing game. But while the fifth-year veteran has had a few splash plays, including a 42-yard catch against the Steelers, his overall production (14 receptions, 135 yards, one touchdown) has been disappointing. This hasn't necessarily been his fault, as he missed two games on the COVID-19/reserve list and the Seahawks haven't targeted tight ends as much as anticipated. Will Dissly has only 10 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown, while second-year tight end Colby Parkinson has been non-existent with one reception for one yard in five games. Between those three players, they have only been targeted 31 times by Wilson and Smith, or less than four targets per game. While Dissly has remained effective as a run blocker, Everett and Parkinson haven't brought much to the table in that regard either.

Offensive Line

Grade: C

From a sacks standpoint, Seattle's offensive line has allowed the second-most in the NFL, but that statistic alone doesn't paint the entire picture looking at pass protection. According to ESPN's Pass Block Win rate metric, the Seahawks sit in the middle of the pack at 16th overall with a 59 percent win rate and some of the sacks allowed have been on the quarterback. Guard Gabe Jackson has been fantastic most of the season, allowing no sacks or quarterback hits while yielding just one pressure since Week 6. Tackle Duane Brown has had a challenging 14th year so far, however, giving up a league-high six sacks and 17 pressures. Centers Kyle Fuller and Ethan Pocic have struggled as well, combining to give up four sacks and 16 pressures. In the run game, tackle Brandon Shell has been the most consistent bright spot, receiving a 69.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. The rest of the group hasn't played as well as hoped, with Jackson, Damien Lewis, and Fuller all ranked 107th or lower out of 137 eligible linemen in run blocking grades for the 19th-ranked rushing offense.