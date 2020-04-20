Seahawks NFL Draft Primer: Receivers

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than one week away, the Seahawks hold seven selections - for now - and will be on the clock for the first time at pick No. 27 in the first round.

After Tyler Lockett eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career and DK Metcalf nearly hit the mark as a rookie, it may appear Seattle has bigger needs to fill than adding to the receiving room. But with no other receivers surpassing 300 receiving yards last season and this year's draft class boasting incredible talent and depth at the position, finding another weapon for Russell Wilson could be a higher priority than anticipated.

Which receivers could the Seahawks have their sights on heading into next week's draft? Here's a look at possible targets on all three days, including stats, physical and athletic specs compared to Seattle's thresholds, and a scouting report.

First Round Possibilities

Jalen Reagor, TCU

2019 Stats: 43 receptions, 611 yards, five touchdowns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? He's smaller than preferred at 5-foot-10, 206 pounds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? He excelled at the broad jump and vertical jump (42 inches), but ran a bit slower than expected in the 40-yard dash (4.47 seconds) and short shuttle.

Reported interest from Seahawks? Yes, formal meeting at combine and virtual visit.

Scouting Report: The former Horned Frogs star has speed to burn, excels at high-pointing the football, and can create chunk yardage after the catch, which has been an area of weakness for Seattle. Despite playing with shaky quarterbacks at the college level, he amassed over 2,200 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons for the Horned Frogs. Capable of running routes from the outside and the slot, torching defenses as a runner on jet sweeps and reverses, and hitting home runs as a kick and punt return specialist, he boasts the type of versatility the Seahawks covet at the position.

Denzel Mims, Baylor

2019 Stats: 66 receptions, 1,020 yards, 12 touchdowns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? He checks off a box at 6-foot-3, but weighs a few pounds under 210 pound threshold.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Aside from missing the mark on the short shuttle, he met requirements on every other drill, including running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Adding Mims as a complementary talent alongside Lockett and Metcalf could be enticing as early as pick No. 27. The Baylor standout offers outstanding size (6-foot-3, 206 pounds), reliable hands, and elite top speed as a former track star at the high school level and produced 2,925 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns with the Bears. Like Metcalf, he presents a large catch radius and could develop into another reliable red zone weapon for Wilson. He also is a willing run blocker and will play on special teams if needed, a prerequisite to make it as a receiver in Seattle's system.

Justin Jefferson, LSU

2019 Stats: 111 receptions, 1,540 yards, 18 touchdowns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? He's tall enough at 6-foot-1, but a bit underweight for an X or Z receiver at 202 pounds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? He didn't run the short shuttle or 3-cone drill, but hit all of Seattle's specs in 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Playing in the Tigers spread attack, Jefferson broke out with a dominant junior season, leading the nation with 111 receptions. Behind his meteoric rise to one of the country's best receivers, he did the bulk of his damage from the slot, showing premium body control and soft hands to reel in all types of throws. He exceeded expectations from a testing standpoint at the combine, which should vault him into first round discussion despite some concerns about his 4.43 speed not showing up on the field and struggling to create separation on the outside. Given his size and productivity from the slot, the Seahawks could have him on their short list for pick No. 27.

Second/Third Round Possibilities

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

2019 Stats: 65 receptions, 1,192 yards, eight touchdowns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Undersized for outside receiver at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? His 40-yard dash time barely missed mark at 4.50 seconds, but he dominated in vertical jump (40 inches) and broad jump.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: While he came in shorter than expected at the combine, Aiyuk checks off the vast majority of boxes Seattle looks for at the position. Though he's a work in progress as a route runner after going the JUCO route before landing at Arizona State, he can create yardage in chunks after the catch, an area the Seahawks have struggled in recent seasons. Boasting elite speed and the ability to shift into second gear in an instant, he's one of the best deep threats in a loaded draft class. Add in his desire to block on the outside as well as special teams potential and this could be a home run selection to close out day two.

K.J. Hamler, Penn State

2019 Stats: 56 receptions, 904 yards, eight touchdowns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Well-below Seattle's size threshold as outside receiver at 5-foot-9, 178 pounds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Unknown, as he didn't participate in the NFL combine aside from doing the bench press.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Though he didn't get to show off his wheels at the combine, Hamler may be one of the fastest receivers in this year's draft class and can make a house call any time he touches the football. His elite acceleration allows him to separate at all levels of the defense despite not being the most refined route runner and he can also be a game-changing talent in the return game. He dropped way too many passes during his final season with the Nittany Lions and will need to sharpen his focus at the next level. Health concerns also remain valid, as he tore his ACL in high school, but his athletic gifts and big-play ability would be welcome assets in Seattle's offense.

Tee Higgins, Clemson

2019 Stats: 59 receptions, 1,167 yards, 13 touchdowns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? At 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, he checks off both size specs.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Though he didn't perform at the combine, he did post 123-inch broad jump at Clemson's pro day. He didn't meet specs in 40-yard dash or vertical jump.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Somewhat a polar opposite of Hamler, Higgins lacks some of the athletic traits teams look for at the receiver position but may be one of the most polished wideouts in this class. Using his long frame effectively, he's a master at high-pointing the football in traffic and exhibits elite body control to reel in catches along the sideline and in the back of the end zone, where he lived frequently for the Tigers. He possesses soft hands and his long strides allow him to create separation quickly for a player of his size. He doesn't have great speed, which could cause him to fall into the second round, but his ability to win from all over the formation and refined receiving skills make him a nice fit for Seattle.

Laviska Shenault, Colorado

2019 Stats: 56 receptions, 764 yards, four touchdowns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? At 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, he checks off both size specs.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? He only ran the 40-yard dash at the combine and wasn't fully healthy, running in 4.58 seconds.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: When it comes to physical tools, Shenault has first-round caliber talent. Offering plenty of burst at 227 pounds, he's difficult to bring down after the catch and can rack up yards in a hurry. His physicality allows him to win contested catch battles downfield and he plays to his size well against smaller defensive backs. He also brings experience running routes from the slot and both outside positions. He's struggled with durability and recently underwent core surgery, while his route running can be ragged at times. He's a bit more of a project than some of the top receivers in this class, but he has a very high ceiling if coached up and can also be an impact return specialist right away.

Michael Pittman Jr., USC

2019 Stats: 101 receptions, 1,275 yards, 11 touchdowns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Perfect size for an outside receiver at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? He just missed the mark with a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, but checked off Seattle's requirements on every other drill.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: The son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman, Pittman Jr. is a savvy route runner beyond his years and possesses a unique blend of athletic traits to go with his excellent size. He works his way out of breaks faster than expected for a big target and uses his length well to out-muscle defenders on contested receptions in heavy traffic. Though he isn't the fastest receiver and will need work getting off physical coverage in the NFL, his ability to track the football on downfield throws ranks among the best in his class, making him a very intriguing prospect to team up with Wilson in Seattle.

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

2019 Stats:

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Built like a tight end at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, easily meeting size specs.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? He posted a sub 4.45 time in the 40-yard dash and ranked among leaders at the position in the broad and vertical jump.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: No pun intended based on his name, but Claypool may be the best "ball of clay" prospect for a team to mold in this talented receiver group. At 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, he ran a ridiculous 4.42-second 40-yard dash and nearly jumped out of Lucas Oil Stadium with a 40.5-inch vertical jump at the combine. Those athletic traits don't show up with the football in his hands, as he's more of a possession target than YAC producer. But he's a physical target who plays to his size and uses his speed well to beat defenders downfield. Some teams are viewing him as a tight end, but the Seahawks have always loved freak athletes with unique dimensions and he'd be used as an outside receiver.

Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

2019 Stats: 71 receptions, 816 yards, six touchdowns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Another well-built receiving prospect at 6-foot-3, 212 pounds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Unknown, as he didn't test due to foot surgery.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Coming off foot surgery which prevented him from performing at the combine, Edwards presents another big-bodied target with plus-athletic traits. He possesses better acceleration than Claypool or Pittman and does a better job beating physical press coverage off the line, which allows him to create quicker separation on short and intermediate routes. He's a capable deep threat, though he has been inconsistent winning jump balls despite having a great size advantage against most opponents. If he can eliminate many of the focus drops that plagued him in college, he could be a day two steal.

Van Jefferson, Florida

2019 Stats: 49 receptions, 657 yards, six touchdowns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? He weighed in at just 200 pounds, but does stand 6-foot-1, which checks off height box for Seattle.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Unknown, as he did not participate in testing at combine and Florida's pro day was canceled.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: The son of 13-year NFL veteran, Jefferson runs exquisite routes both from the outside and in the slot and continued to show his elite route running skills against some of the nation’s best cornerbacks at the Senior Bowl. He consistently exhibited strong hands and the ability to snatch the ball out of the air at full extension throughout his senior season. He's going to be 24 years old before the draft, so his ceiling may not be as high as some of the other top prospects, and he isn't a burner who will beat teams vertically. With that said, his craftiness and ability to create after the catch would make him an excellent addition to Seattle's arsenal.

Devin Duvernay, Texas

2019 Stats: 106 receptions, 1,386, nine touchdowns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Smaller build for outside receiver at 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, but this size hits thresholds for slot receiver in Seattle.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? With the exception of the 3-cone, he met all of Seattle's specs at the combine, including running a 4.39 40-yard dash.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Coming off an excellent senior season where he caught 106 passes for over 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Duvernay had been an under-the-radar prospect until he exploded at the combine, running a sub-4.40 40-yard dash and finishing third among receivers in the short shuttle. Given the depth of this class, there's a good chance the ex-Longhorn standout will still be available late in day two. Seattle could immediately plug him into the slot and his physical nature breaking tackles after the catch would add a new element to the team's passing game.

Gabriel Davis, UCF

2019 Stats: 72 receptions, 1,241 yards, 12 touchdowns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? He meets all size specs for an outside receiver at 6-foot-2, 216 pounds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? He performed well in vertical and broad jump, but 40-yard dash, short shuttle, and 3-cone drill times fell short of threshold.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: With his combine testing numbers stacking up favorably to Pittman Jr., Davis looks like a slightly shorter, less-refined clone who has drawn far less fanfare heading into the draft. He's a lethal downfield threat who knows how to track and high-point the football downfield, which allowed him to rack up over 1,200 receiving yards as a junior. Coming from an offense where he only ran a handful of routes, some teams may be hesitant to use an early pick on him, especially with his production spiking substantially from feasting on deep balls against inferior cornerbacks. But as the Seahawks showed with Metcalf last year, they'll take traits-based receivers who can dominate vertically.

Day Three Possibilities

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky; Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan; Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty; Juwuan Johnson, Oregon; K.J. Hill, Ohio State; John Hightower, Boise State; Joe Reed, Virginia; James Proche, SMU; Dezmon Patmon, Washington State