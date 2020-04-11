SeahawkMaven
Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Devin Duvernay

Colby Patnode

Over the course of the next several weeks, the Seahawks and 31 other teams will be evaluating the latest crop of incoming talent in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Up next in our prospect profiles series, the Seahawks have spent a lot of resources this offseason in either protecting Russell Wilson or giving him more options to throw to. But the team could still use a receiver who can create yards after the catch in bunches. Thankfully, there is a great fit in this draft class, and his name is Devin Duvernay.

Strengths

Duvernay possesses great speed as evident by his 4.39 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine in February. In high school, he was Texas' 6A 100 meter dash state champion, clocking in at a blazing 10.27 seconds.

Along with his speed, Duvernay also has some of the softest hands in a deep and talented receiver draft class. He earns high praise from scouts as a natural pass catcher and rarely dropped passes he got his hands on with the Longhorns. Incredibly productive as a senior, he finished third in the nation in receptions and fifth in receiving yards.

Duvernay's best trait comes after he catches the football. He runs violently after the catch and will often make the first man miss, giving him a home run potential different from current Seahawks receivers Phillip Dorsett, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf. His thick 5-foot-10, 200-pound frame and straight-line speed help him both runaway and run through defenders while racking up yards after the catch.

In addition to his soft hands and running back mentality once he gets his hands on the ball, Duvernay is a willing run blocker on the perimeter who doesn't have any issue getting his hands dirty to spring runs or run interference on screen passes.

Weaknesses

There are some pretty sizable issues Duvernay will need to improve on to max out his potential for whichever team drafts him. Despite his speed helping him find space in the Big 12, his route running will need to get sharper to consistently get open at the next level against NFL defenders.

While Duverney is a good athlete, he's not a "next level" guy who can simply get by purely on his athletic gifts. He exhibits tight hips, which limits both his agility and explosiveness out of breaks, which again will necessitate refinements as a route runner to compensate.

At his smaller size, Duvernay won't win a lot of 50/50 battles and his average 35.5-inch vertical jump points to a lack of explosiveness. He's not going to be a receiver who commands a bunch of jump ball opportunities to high-point the football and wasn't a consistent deep threat in Texas' offense despite his speed.

Where He Fits in Seattle

The Seahawks don't need Duvernay to become a star right away and with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett's ability to win the 50/50 contests. Thanks to the presence of tight ends Will Dissly and Greg Olsen, they don't need him to be a red-zone weapon either.

What Seattle needs is something they have been lacking since Golden Tate left in 2014: a physical wide receiver who can turn underneath routes into game-changing plays. Watching Duvernay on tape should make any Seahawks fan harken back to the days of Tate, and eerily enough, Duvernay and Tate are very similar in physical attributes.

According to mockdraftables.com, Duvernay's closest athletic comparison to every player who has participated in the NFL combine is Golden Tate, presenting a 91 percent match.

Adding Duvernay would give Seattle a wide out different from anybody in the room. The Seahawks already have one of the fastest groups in the league, but adding Duvernay's physicality to the mix would provide offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer an extra dimension he doesn't currently have in the passing game.

A fast, physical receiver who can impact the underneath passing game, win outside, and be an asset to the running game, Duvernay could be the steal of the draft in the third or fourth round.

