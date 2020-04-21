Seahawks Swing Blockbuster Trade in Final Seven-Round Mock Draft

In case you have been living under a rock, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is unhappy with the Jaguars and has demanded a trade - several times publicly in fact.

The more disgruntled the 2017 Pro Bowler appears, including taking his beef onto Twitter on Monday, the less leverage Jacksonville will have in trade negotiations. At first, the Jaguars reportedly were asking for a first round pick and possibly additional picks on top of that, which seems now like a remote possibility at best.

The Seahawks currently possess seven picks total in 2020 and have their seven 2021 draft picks in the holster for a trade if need be as well.

To acquire one of the better pass rushers in the NFL, it will cost the Seahawks. It's a similar situation to Jadeveon Clowney last season, who was disgruntled after receiving the franchise tag from the Texans. Due to timing, however, the Jaguars should be a bit more stingy than Bill O'Brien was for the Texans and consider that Ngakoue does not have the same resume as Clowney.

Ngakoue has never turned in a season with less than 8.0 sacks in his four-year career, including 12.0 in 2017. Last season, he recorded 8.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits, all of which would have led the Seahawks in 2019.

In this final mock draft scenario, the Seahawks acquire the Pro Bowler via trade and send a second round pick from 2020 (No. 59) and a fourth rounder from the 2021 draft to the Jaguars in exchange for his pass rushing services.

This immediately addresses Seattle's biggest need, meaning they could use their first round pick to address another position group or trade down to recoup picks after losing one in this transaction.

One would assume if John Schneider were presented with this scenario, he would be itching to trade down and replenish his supply of picks. Sticking true to that mentality while using the Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator, I traded down twice and eventually out of the first round to recoup picks and allow for more flexibility in addressing other needs and racking up 10 picks total.

Round 2, Pick No. 39- Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia*

*Acquired from Dolphins

There may be more talented tackles in this draft class, but Wilson is a behemoth of a man who knows how to play right tackle, the biggest need on Seattle's offensive line. He played right tackle for the Bulldogs and paved the way for two SEC East division titles. At 6-foot-6, 350 pounds, his frame is menacing for any pass rusher. Although he lacks control and seasoned technique at times, Wilson has the tools to compete with Brandon Shell and become a starting right tackle for years to come and has the skill set to be developed into Duane Brown's eventual replacement on the left side.

Round 2, Pick No. 64- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

Behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, there is a clear need for depth and more versatile targets for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. Pittman, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award and a Second-Team All-American with 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, offers just what Wilson needs in an offense that hopes to be more consistent and explosive in 2020. At 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, he is a big target who can make key third down and red zone receptions when the game is on the line. The former Trojan is not the same athletic specimen as his would-be teammate Metcalf, but with his size and hands, any offense can find a use for his skills.

Round 3, Pick No. 101- Zack Moss, RB, Utah

The Seahawks do not seem satisfied with their running back situation, as both Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny have been rehabbing from injuries all offseason. It's unlikely both of them will be 100 percent healthy for the start of the season and depth is needed. Moss looks and runs like a Seahawks running back. He is your prototypical bowling ball back at 5-foot-9, 223 pounds but also has superb vision and patience along with his brute physicality. That style of play calls into question his durability, which has already taken a hit, as he missed five games in 2018 and one last season. However, he is built to take on an NFL workload and can be disheartening for defenders to tackle late in the game.

Round 4, Pick No. 133- Davion Taylor, OLB, Colorado

A linebacker with sub-4.50 speed can be useful on any defense. Taylor played all over the field for the Buffaloes and at times even lined up where you would normally find a slot cornerback but at most times, he lined up as a WILL linebacker in Colorado's 3-4 defense. Given his athleticism and speed, he could be used as a speed rush linebacker on the outside or with some coaching, be given more responsibilities on the inside. He is definitely raw, having a limited high school football experience and just two years at Colorado, but the traits are there for him to develop into a fine chess piece on Pete Carroll's special teams units and eventually on defense.

Round 4, Pick No. 136- Trevis Gipson, DE, Tulsa*

*Acquired from Packers

With Seattle having acquired Ngakoue in this scenario, defensive end is not the primary need. However, given that Ngakoue is franchise-tagged, there is no guarantee he will play beyond 2020 in Seattle and they need to shore up the pass rush. Gipson is a lean, long (33 7/8-inch arms) edge rusher who is explosive off of the line of scrimmage. A late bloomer, he has a high ceiling despite his playing at Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference. His stats improved every year and he finished with 8.0 sacks and 15 tackles for loss last season. The Texas native has the ability to blow past offensive tackles and be disruptive by using his raw abilities alone. He is one of those players who could blossom from mid-round pick to feared pass rusher in a few short seasons similar to four-time Pro Bowler Everson Griffen, who was also taken in the fourth round.

Round 4, Pick No. 141- Dane Jackson, CB, Pitt*

*Acquired from Dolphins

Despite acquiring budding cornerback Quinton Dunbar in a trade earlier this offseason, it would behoove the Seahawks to select a corner to develop from a depth perspective and to challenge Ugo Amadi for the slot spot. Jackson does not have the same length as Seattle prefers for outside corners with 30 3/8-inch arms, but he has good ball skills and fights with bigger receivers and tight ends well, a good trait for a solid slot corner. The former Pitt Panther displays good anticipation and is willing to be physical in the run game as well, despite iffy tackling technique. With some coaching, Jackson could provide solid depth behind the three main corners on the outside while being useful on special teams and in the slot.

Round 4, Pick No. 144- Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

Given his family name, one would think Moss would be a flashy, catch-first, block-maybe-later kind of tight end. However, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss is quite the contrary. He fits what Seattle likes in a tight end - he's a hard-nosed, nasty, willing blocker with soft hands. Given the Seahawks' offensive philosophy of the ground-and-pound game, a player with Moss' skills and mentality is coveted. He flashes his father's pass catching skills without the elite athleticism or needing to be the star of the show. Despite Seattle having several tight ends, having a young player with Moss' abilities should excite the offensive coaches for years to come.

Round 5, Pick No. 153- Alton Robinson, DE, Syracuse*

*Acquired from Dolphins

The Texas native had a monster 2018 season for the Orange with 10.0 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. His production plummeted last season to just 4.0 sacks as opposing tackles caught on to his limited repertoire. A flexible and athletic end, he has traits necessary to disrupt the pocket. He can be brought on as a situational pass rusher but can be molded to play a bigger role down the road despite his lack of true length and size. With the trade for Ngakoue and the selection of Gipson earlier, Robinson can feel comfortable getting NFL-ready without being thrown into the fire.

Round 6, Pick No. 192- Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland*

*Acquired from Packers

Seattle looks to be set at safety in 2020 with Quandre Diggs and Bradley McDougald, but the latter is in the last season of his contract. 2019 second round pick Marquise Blair may be better fit to back up Diggs at free safety while Lano Hill has not taken a hold of a prominent role. Brooks is a versatile safety who could feasibly play both spots, but his skills may be best served at strong safety. He has no problem being close to the line of scrimmage and loves to come up and make tackles at the line of scrimmage. The former Terrapin is built for bringing the hurt to ball carriers. He also is a former quarterback, which aids in him reading routes and offensive schemes and is a solid character in the locker room. Early on, Brooks is a prime special teams role player who could develop into something more.

Round 6, Pick No. 214- Calvin Throckmorton, C, Oregon

A four-year starter on one of the best offensive lines in college football, Throckmorton played all over the line and started at every position except left guard in his college career. At 6-foot-5, 317 pounds, he presents as a stout interior line prospect. With Seahawks center Justin Britt at risk of being a cap casualty as well as being in the final year of his deal, this former Duck can be bred to replace the five-year starter for Seattle. A Bellevue, Washington native, Throckmorton's versatility and high football IQ are enough for Mike Solari to want to bring him home to Seattle.