Seahawks TE Will Dissly Unlocks Fly Sweeps

Will Dissly continues to be an unsung baller when it comes to Seattle’s success on offense. In Monday night's loss to the Saints, Dissly showed off his contributions blocking for the Seahawks' fly sweeps.

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly continues to be an unsung baller when it comes to Seattle’s success on offense. The former 2018 fourth-round pick out of Washington has never quite managed to fully rekindle his early receiving promise. However, as a run blocker, the 25-year old Dissly is a valuable asset for the Seahawks.

“Personally, I love running the football,” Dissly told reporters in his Thursday press conference. “It’s what I’m really good at, and so there’s nothing like taking another man, you know, imposing your will on him, moving him five yards off the spot.”

Dissly’s effective run blocking makes sense after looking at his athletic profile. At the 2018 NFL Combine, Dissly measured in at 6-foot-3, weighing 265 pounds. Meanwhile, his 33¼-inch long arms give him an advantage versus most of the opponents he faces one-on-one.

Indeed, Seattle’s two longest runs versus New Orleans arrived largely thanks to the work of Dissly.

First up: we have the 2nd and 5 fly sweep to Freddie Swain. Seattle left the defensive end aligned on the inside of Dissly unblocked initially, showing run action away with Rashaad Penny, then pulling backside guard Jamarco Jones around to get him. Marcus Davenport hesitated for long enough that Jones could block him and, more importantly, Swain could get past.

Dissly arc released to the force defender on the play: linebacker Pete Werner. Werner declared that was his responsibility late and fitted super fast. Dissly was able to work with the alert crackback of Tyler Lockett outside, securing the block and letting Lockett climb upfield. Dissly got movement on Werner and Swain was able to cut upfield for an eight-yard gain.

More impressive was Dissly’s work dominating the point of attack for Gerald Everett’s fly sweep. Seattle showed wide zone away to hold the unblocked, still-tightly aligned Davenport. Davenport was paused by the fake once more.

Dissly, blocking to the roomier field side, firstly stuttered inside to sell it to Davenport. Dissly then got his aiming point exactly right on Werner, managing to reach block the force linebacker pursuing outside in all of that space. This was impressive work from Dissly, which was soon followed by sticky movement downfield.

Demario Davis managed to pursue from the backside to make the tackle on Everett and the ball-carrier was visibly frustrated that he did not gain more yards. Still, a 12-yard rush thanks to Dissly’s superb effort.

On a night where the run game struggled, it’s odd that we did not see offensive coordinator Shane Waldron call more fly sweeps. The concept is risky in the sense that it can end in a negative, potentially drive-killing result. However, the Seahawks’ Geno Smith-driven conservativeness desperately needed the potential burst more often. And the Saints’ defensive front stayed vulnerable to the wide attack, with a narrow edge and two-high appearance.

From a Dissly perspective, it’s fantastic to see him established in the offense. He has been through a lot, recovering from back-to-back season-ending injuries to start his career. Importantly, Dissly has spoken candidly about his experiences and challenges.

Now: the tight end’s role in the attack is a valuable one and—good health permitting—Dissly has the type of skillset that should see him become a long term Seahawk. Dissly is in the last year of his rookie deal and Seattle will surely want to retain his services.